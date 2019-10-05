Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
WU in
09 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Qualifying in
00 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Race in
08 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Great Britain / Leg report

Rally GB WRC: Tanak stays in lead, Neuville rises to second

shares
comments
Rally GB WRC: Tanak stays in lead, Neuville rises to second
By:
Oct 5, 2019, 4:39 PM

Toyota's Ott Tanak continues to lead Rally GB on Saturday afternoon, as Thierry Neuville scored two stage wins to take second place from World Rally Championship title rival Sebastien Ogier.

Tanak suffered a scare early on Sweet Lamb when a compression ripped the rear bumper off his Toyota Yaris WRC, which meant he “couldn’t hear anything” co-driver Martin Jarveoja was saying.

However, Tanak appeared relatively unaffected on the following test and conceded only 0.4s to Neuville, though at one point had been 1.5s ahead of Hyundai’s lead driver.

Neuville is now in second place behind Tanak, winning the reruns of both Myherin and Dyfi. But Tanak’s performance on Sweet Lamb, in which only Neuville’s teammate Andreas Mikkelsen was faster than the championship leader, ensured the lead gap crept up to 10.1s.

Ogier was unable to keep pace with his fellow title rivals on the polished afternoon stages, with less grip on offer from the forest roads as rain began to fall once more.

Dyfi was especially costly for Ogier, dropping 3.9s to Neuville and leaving him 6.2s astray heading to the final stage of the day in Colwyn Bay.

Early rally leader Kris Meeke continued to fall away slightly from the podium battle in fourth place, closely matching Ogier’s pace for most of the afternoon loop though ultimately dropping to eight seconds behind the five-time Rally GB winner.

Mikkelsen’s stage win on Sweet Lamb helped him fend off the advances of M-Sport’s Elfyn Evans, who had won all three stages of the Saturday morning loop.

Spooked by an impact on the same Sweet Lamb test that Mikkelsen had gone fastest, Evans backed off slightly for fear of a puncture and lost four seconds.

But Evans’s strong pace on the other two stages ensured he still cut his deficit to Mikkelsen, whittling the gap to fifth place down to 2.8s.

Teemu Suninen’s Ford Fiesta WRC looked worse for wear from a rear-left puncture at the end of the morning loop which had ripped off the surrounding aerodynamic bodywork, but he continued steadily in a lonely seventh place with nothing to fight for.

Likewise, Pontus Tidemand has big gaps ahead and behind in eighth place with the third M-Sport Fiesta, now four minutes ahead of Craig Breen’s ailing Hyundai.

An earlier barrel-roll on the morning pass of Myherin had caused extensive bodywork damage to Breen’s i20 WRC and though mechanically the car was in-tact, he couldn’t see properly, unable to clear mud that was accumulating on his car’s windscreen.

Combined with a one minute penalty for a road order reshuffle, where he started Sweet Lamb immediately behind Neuville in what appeared to be a tactical gambit to give the Hyundai team leader a small road order advantage, Breen has surprisingly ended up battling Skoda’s Kalle Rovanpera for position.

Next article
Rally GB WRC: Tanak extends lead as Evans dominates

Previous article

Rally GB WRC: Tanak extends lead as Evans dominates
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Great Britain
Sub-event Day 3
Drivers Ott Tanak
Teams Toyota Motorsport GmbH
Author Alasdair Lindsay

WRC Next session

Rally Great Britain

Rally Great Britain

3 Oct - 6 Oct
Day 3 Starts in
10 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
07 Seconds

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez knew about "big chance" of a crash in qualifying

3h

Latest videos

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS6-9 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS6-9

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS1-5 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS1-5

WRC: Wales Rally GB Shakedown 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB Shakedown

Rally Turkey SS15-17 01:50
WRC

Rally Turkey SS15-17

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-14 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-14

Latest news

Rally GB WRC: Tanak stays in lead, Neuville rises to second
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Tanak stays in lead, Neuville rises to second

Rally GB WRC: Tanak extends lead as Evans dominates
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Tanak extends lead as Evans dominates

Rally GB WRC: Tanak surges into lead, Meeke falls back
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Tanak surges into lead, Meeke falls back

Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads Ogier by 1.5s
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads Ogier by 1.5s

Rally GB WRC: Meeke keeps lead ahead of Neuville
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Meeke keeps lead ahead of Neuville

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.