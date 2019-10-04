Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP3 in
05 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Qualifying in
20 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP3 in
02 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Great Britain / Leg report

Rally GB WRC: Tanak surges into lead, Meeke falls back

shares
comments
Rally GB WRC: Tanak surges into lead, Meeke falls back
By:
Oct 4, 2019, 8:00 PM

Ott Tanak stormed into the lead of Wales Rally GB on the pair of Friday night stages, leaping from fourth to first while erstwhile leader and Toyota teammate Kris Meeke went backwards.

Tanak benefitted from running first on the road for Dyfnant, winning the stage by 5.7s from Hyundai’s Andreas Mikkelsen in near-daylight conditions. Luck was also on Tanak’s side as damaged wires meant his lights weren’t working on Dyfnant, requiring roadside repairs to get them restored for the fully-dark Aberhirnant test, which he also won.

Reigning champion Sebastien Ogier went third quickest on both evening stages to cement his second place, despite dropping behind the charging Tanak. Ogier was down to third after going 5.8s slower than Tanak on Dyfnant but quickly retook the position from Meeke by 0.2s, who complained of aquaplaning causing a “big slide” on Aberhirnant. 

Thierry Neuville conceded time to both his championship rivals in the night, the Hyundai man suggesting Tanak had benefitted from lighter conditions as he struggled to constantly adjust his lights on Dyfnant. Four seconds were lost to Ogier and a few tenths were also lost to Meeke across the pair of day-ending tests, leaving him 4.8s behind Meeke.

Due to a 20-minute delay to the night-time loop’s pair of stages – caused by an earlier stoppage on the re-run of Penmancho due to Jari-Matti Latvala’s crash – Dyfnant quickly descended towards darkness for WRC runners further down the order.

As last WRC car on the road, Craig Breen suffered most, the only driver aside from M-Sport’s third driver Pontus Tidemand to clock a time over 10s slower than Tanak on Dyfnant.

That allowed Breen’s Hyundai team-mate Mikkelsen to take fifth and put him within range of seventh-placed Teemu Suninen, though he gained a few tenths on Suninen on Aberhirnant to end Friday 3.9s ahead in sixth.

Read Also:

Eighth-placed Elfyn Evans, who had lost over 40 seconds this morning with suspension damage, cut four seconds out of Suninen’s advantage, while Tidemand ensured M-Sport finished the day with their cars in formation by moving into ninth.

Those positions had been gifted to him through misfortunes for the leading WRC2 Pro contenders, however, as Kalle Rovanpera lost over a minute with a puncture on Dyfnant and Gus Greensmith retired before the same stage with a technical issue.

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Total Time Gap
1 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja 		Toyota Yaris WRC 1:14'30.8  
2 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia 		Citroën C3 WRC 1:14'34.2 3.4
3 United Kingdom Kris Meeke
United Kingdom Sebastian Marshall 		Toyota Yaris WRC 1:14'34.4 3.6
4 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Nicolas Gilsoul 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1:14'39.2 8.4
5 Norway Andreas Mikkelsen
Norway Anders Jaeger 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1:14'56.5 25.7
6 Ireland Craig Breen
Ireland Paul Nagle 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 1:15'04.3 33.5
7 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Jarmo Lehtinen 		Ford Fiesta WRC 1:15'08.2 37.4
8 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		Ford Fiesta WRC 1:15'22.6 51.8
9 Sweden Pontus Tidemand
Norway Ola Floene 		Ford Fiesta WRC 1:17'08.2 2'37.4
10 Jan Kopecky
Jan Hloušek		 Škoda Fabia R5 Evo 1:18'12.7 3'41.9
View full results
Next article
Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads Ogier by 1.5s

Previous article

Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads Ogier by 1.5s
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Great Britain
Author Alasdair Lindsay

WRC Next session

Rally Great Britain

Rally Great Britain

3 Oct - 6 Oct
Day 3 Starts in
09 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
00 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed

2h
2
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap

3
Formula 1

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

4
Formula 1

F1 insists "no serious discussions" with new teams

5
MotoGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

Latest videos

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS6-9 01:47
WRC
1h

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS6-9

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS1-5 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS1-5

WRC: Wales Rally GB Shakedown 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB Shakedown

Rally Turkey SS15-17 01:50
WRC

Rally Turkey SS15-17

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-14 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-14

Latest news

Rally GB WRC: Tanak surges into lead, Meeke falls back
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Tanak surges into lead, Meeke falls back

Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads Ogier by 1.5s
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads Ogier by 1.5s

Rally GB WRC: Meeke keeps lead ahead of Neuville
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Meeke keeps lead ahead of Neuville

Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads as Solberg stars
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads as Solberg stars

WRC drops Australia, Corsica, Spain from 2020 schedule
WRC

WRC drops Australia, Corsica, Spain from 2020 schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.