Le Mans 24h: Alpine fastest in qualifying, Le Mans-winning Ferrari is out
The 2025 Le Mans-winning #83 Ferrari won’t take part in Hyperpole on Thursday, having finished out of the top 15 in qualifying
#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Yifei Ye, Robert Kubica, Philip Hanson
Photo by: Marc Fleury
Hypercar
Alpine outpaced Cadillac by 0.013s in qualifying for the Le Mans 24 Hours, as last year’s winner, the #83 Ferrari, failed to make the top 15 and will therefore miss out on Hyperpole.
Tom Gamble’s opening effort with the #007 Aston Martin Valkyrie was faster than anyone’s, as he lapped in 3m24.163s, which only Earl Bamber’s benchmark outperformed in Free Practice 1.
Rivals cars swiftly closed in without matching the Briton’s time, and so 15 minutes into the half-hour session, the top seven cars were contained within three-tenths of a second – featuring the sister #009 Aston Martin (Alex Riberas), the #12 Cadillac (Louis Deletraz), the #20 BMW (Rene Rast), the #35 Alpine (Ferdinand Habsburg), the #101 Cadillac (Jordan Taylor) and the #38 Cadillac (Sebastien Bourdais).
With the top 15 to be qualified for Hyperpole, Frederic Makowiecki’s #36 Alpine and the Peugeots driven by Malthe Jakobsen and Stoffel Vandoorne were at risk of not making the cut. In the #83 AF Corse Ferrari, Phil Hanson was just two tenths clear of the danger zone.
The pecking order subsequently became increasingly tight, with Sebastien Buemi’s #8 Toyota and Kevin Magnussen’s #15 BMW joining the fray of the fastest nine cars within 0.3s, while improvement from Makowiecki and Vandoorne left the #83 Ferrari – which put two wheels on the grass exiting the Forest Esses – and the #19 Genesis (Daniel Juncadella) vulnerable.
Gamble was eventually outpaced – significantly – by several cars, the fastest of which turned out to be Habsburg’s #35 Alpine, whose last-gasp effort – a 3m23.135s – beat Deletraz’ #12 Jota Cadillac by just 0.013s.
The #101 WTR Cadillac driven by Taylor was third, two tenths down, followed by Rast’s #20 BMW, Bourdais’ #38 Jota Cadillac and Magnussen’s #15 BMW.
Hanson did not make it out of the danger zone in the #83 Ferrari, with his best attempt a 3m25.495s, half a second slower than Vandoorne’s #93 Peugeot and only narrowly avoiding last place – Jakobsen’s #94 Peugeot was only 0.165s slower.
The two factory Ferraris qualified for Hyperpole, albeit by less than half a second.
Pin puts Duqueine on top in LMP2
#30 Duqueine Team Oreca 07 Gibson: Doriane Pin, Julien Andlauer, Richard Verschoor
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Doriane Pin dominated the joint 30-minute qualifying session for LMP2 and LMGT3 cars, setting the fastest time in the intermediate prototype category.
The Peugeot Hypercar reserve lapped the Circuit de la Sarthe in 3m34.662s, ending up more than half a second clear in the #30 Duqueine Oreca.
The battle boiled down to a straight fight between Pin and Ian Aguilera in the #37 CLX Motorsport Oreca 07, with the pair trading the top spot in the 30-minute session.
Silver-rated Aguilera appeared to have secured the top spot after setting a time of 3m35.229s, but Pin broke the track record in LMP2 to snatch the top spot with 10 minutes left on the clock.
Aguilera remained in second place, while Bijoy Garg propelled the #343 Inter Europol Oreca to third place towards the end of qualifying.
Louis Rousset was fourth-fastest for Panis Racing, while Ryan Cullen completed the top five for Vector Sport.
Only four cars did not progress into Hyperpole 1. Those were the #16 Proton Competition Oreca which missed much of the opening practice, the #17 Algarve Pro entry, the #48 RD Limited and the #3 DKR Engineering.
Corvette fastest in LMGT3
#34 Racing Team Turkey by TF Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R: Peter Dempsey, Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood
Photo by: Marc Fleury
Peter Dempsey led the way for TF Sport in the LMGT3 class, topping the first qualifying session by just two-tenths of a second from Proton’s Eric Powell.
About halfway through the session, the Irishman set a best time of 3m55.744s in the full-season #34 Corvette Z06 GT3.R entry, which put him over a second ahead of the #74 Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 of Dustin Blattner.
While several improvements followed over the final minutes, Dempsey held on to the top spot, with Powell ending up closest in the #77 Proton Ford Mustang GT3.
Gray Newell put the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in third place, while James Cottingham finished fourth in the best of the two Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 Rs. Completing the top five was Darren Leung in the #32 WRT BMW M4 GT3.
Fifteen out of the 25 cars progressed into Hyperpole 1, with neither of the two Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3s making the cut. The Spa-winning #10 car qualified by Antares Ru could only manage the 17th quickest lap time, while Alexander West ended up 23rd in the sister entry.
Qualifying results - Hypercar
Hypercar qualifying
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|A. Felix da Costa C. Milesi F. Habsburg
|Alpine A424
|9
|
3'23.135
|241.482
|2
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|L. Deletraz W. Stevens N. Nato
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|9
|
+0.013
3'23.148
|0.013
|241.467
|3
|
Cadillac WTR HYPERCAR
|101
|R. Taylor J. Taylor F. Albuquerque
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|9
|
+0.188
3'23.323
|0.175
|241.259
|4
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|R. Frijns R. Rast S. Van Der Linde
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|9
|
+0.309
3'23.444
|0.121
|241.115
|5
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|S. Bourdais E. Bamber J. Aitken
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|9
|
+0.350
3'23.485
|0.041
|241.067
|6
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|K. Magnussen R. Marciello D. Vanthoor
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|8
|
+0.490
3'23.625
|0.140
|240.901
|7
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|009
|A. Riberas M. Sorensen R. De Angelis
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|8
|
+0.642
3'23.777
|0.152
|240.721
|8
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|9
|
+0.656
3'23.791
|0.014
|240.705
|9
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|007
|H. Tincknell T. Gamble R. Gunn
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|8
|
+0.771
3'23.906
|0.115
|240.569
|10
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|F. Makowiecki J. Gounon V. Martins
|Alpine A424
|9
|
+0.825
3'23.960
|0.054
|240.505
|11
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|19
|M. Jaminet P. Chatin D. Juncadella
|Genesis GMR-001
|8
|
+0.949
3'24.084
|0.124
|240.359
|12
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|9
|
+1.179
3'24.314
|0.230
|240.089
|13
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|17
| A. Lotterer P. Derani
M. Jaubert
|Genesis GMR-001
|8
|
+1.289
3'24.424
|0.110
|239.960
|14
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco N. Nielsen M. Molina
|Ferrari 499P
|8
|
+1.379
3'24.514
|0.090
|239.854
|15
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|8
|
+1.488
3'24.623
|0.109
|239.726
|16
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|P. di Resta S. Vandoorne N. Cassidy
|Peugeot 9X8
|9
|
+1.843
3'24.978
|0.355
|239.311
|17
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|Y. Yifei R. Kubica P. Hanson
|Ferrari 499P
|8
|
+2.360
3'25.495
|0.517
|238.709
|18
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|L. Duval M. Jakobsen T. Pourchaire
|Peugeot 9X8
|9
|
+2.525
3'25.660
|0.165
|238.517
|View full results
Qualifying results - LMP2/LMGT3
LMP2/LMGT3
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
|30
|D. Pin J. Andlauer R. Verschoor
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|6
|
3'34.662
|228.515
|2
|
CLX Motorsport LMP2
|37
|
A. Closmenil
I. Aguilera
T. Jensen
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|8
|
+0.567
3'35.229
|0.567
|227.913
|3
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|343
|B. Garg R. de Gerus N. Müller
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|9
|
+0.585
3'35.247
|0.018
|227.894
|4
|
Forestier Racing by Panis LMP2
|29
|
L. Rousset
E. Masson
O. Gray
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|9
|
+1.436
3'36.098
|0.851
|226.997
|5
|
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
|26
|R. Cullen V. Lomko P. Fittipaldi
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|8
|
+1.643
3'36.305
|0.207
|226.779
|6
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|43
|J. Smiechowski T. Dillmann N. Yelloly
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|8
|
+2.342
3'37.004
|0.699
|226.049
|7
|
United Autosports LMP2
|22
|R. Lindh G. Saucy M. Jensen
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|8
|
+2.902
3'37.564
|0.560
|225.467
|8
|
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
|24
| D. Heinemeier Hansson
E. PearsonJ. Doohan
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|8
|
+3.003
3'37.665
|0.101
|225.362
|9
|
IDEC SPORT LMP2
|28
| P. Lafargue
V. RinicellaJ. Van Uitert
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|8
|
+3.063
3'37.725
|0.060
|225.300
|10
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|9
| J. Ried K. Ohta
H. King
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|9
|
+3.426
3'38.088
|0.363
|224.925
|11
|
AO by TF LMP2
|99
|P. Hyett J. Allen D. Cameron
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|8
|
+4.036
3'38.698
|0.610
|224.298
|12
|
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
|4
| G. Kurtz
A. QuinnL. Heinrich
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|9
|
+4.707
3'39.369
|0.671
|223.612
|13
|
AF Corse LMP2
|183
|F. Perrodo M. Vaxiviere B. Barnicoat
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|8
|
+5.323
3'39.985
|0.616
|222.986
|14
|
TDS Racing LMP2
|14
|T. Lutke M. Beche K. Estre
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|8
|
+5.602
3'40.264
|0.279
|222.703
|15
|
United Autosports LMP2
|222
|D. Schneider B. Hanley O. Jarvis
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|9
|
+6.756
3'41.418
|1.154
|221.542
|16
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|44
| H. Felbermayr Jr.
H. Felbermayr
L. Fluxá
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|8
|
+6.791
3'41.453
|0.035
|221.507
|17
|
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
|25
|
M. JensenE. Trulli J. Hughes
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|9
|
+8.077
3'42.739
|1.286
|220.229
|18
|
RD Limited LMP2
|48
|F. Poordad T. Vautier R. Dumas
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|9
|
+8.194
3'42.856
|0.117
|220.113
|19
|
DKR Engineering LMP2
|3
|J. Farano S. Alvarez R. van der Zande
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|9
|
+8.889
3'43.551
|0.695
|219.429
|20
|
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
|34
|
P. DempseyS. Yoluc C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|
+20.734
3'55.396
|11.845
|208.387
|21
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
| E. Powell B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
|Ford Mustang GT3
|7
|
+21.289
3'55.951
|0.555
|207.897
|22
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|23
|
G. NewellD. Barrichello J. Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|7
|
+21.313
3'55.975
|0.024
|207.876
|23
|
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
|91
|
J. CottinghamT. Boguslavskiy A. Güven
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|9
|
+21.521
3'56.183
|0.208
|207.693
|24
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|32
|D. Leung S. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|9
|
+21.875
3'56.537
|0.354
|207.382
|25
|
Kessel Racing LMGT3
|74
|
D. BlattnerL. Patrese D. Marschall
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|7
|
+21.898
3'56.560
|0.023
|207.362
|26
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
|
R. UmbrarescuC. Schmid J. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|8
|
+21.919
3'56.581
|0.021
|207.343
|27
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James Z. Robichon M. Drudi
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|8
|
+22.026
3'56.688
|0.107
|207.250
|28
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|69
| A. McIntosh P. Thompson
D. Harper
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|8
|
+22.038
3'56.700
|0.012
|207.239
|29
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
|S. Gattuso G. Levorato L. Sargeant
|Ford Mustang GT3
|6
|
+22.269
3'56.931
|0.231
|207.037
|30
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|61
|M. Berry R. Andrade M. Martin
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|8
|
+22.288
3'56.950
|0.019
|207.020
|31
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|21
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|8
|
+22.300
3'56.962
|0.012
|207.010
|32
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
| T. Rompuy
H. DavidJ. Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|7
|
+22.599
3'57.261
|0.299
|206.749
|33
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|9
|
+22.615
3'57.277
|0.016
|206.735
|34
|
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
|92
|Y. Shahin R. Pera R. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|8
|
+22.804
3'57.466
|0.189
|206.571
|35
|
Team Qatar by Iron Lynx LMGT3
|62
|
A. Ali Al-KhelaifiJ. Hanses G. Alesi
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|8
|
+22.869
3'57.531
|0.065
|206.514
|36
|
Garage 59 LMGT3
|10
|
A. Au
T. FlemingM. Kirchhofer
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|9
|
+23.000
3'57.662
|0.131
|206.400
|37
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|33
|B. Keating J. Edgar N. Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|
+23.062
3'57.724
|0.062
|206.346
|38
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|79
|
J. ZelgerM. Cressoni L. Hodenius
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|7
|
+23.114
3'57.776
|0.052
|206.301
|39
|
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGT3
|150
| C. Toledo L. Wadoux
R. Agostini
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|7
|
+23.329
3'57.991
|0.215
|206.115
|40
|
Kessel Racing LMGT3
|57
| T. Kimura
C. LaursenD. Serra
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|9
|
+23.447
3'58.109
|0.118
|206.013
|41
|
Racing Spirit of Leman LMGT3
|59
| C. Mateu
M. FossardV. Hasse-Clot
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|8
|
+23.733
3'58.395
|0.286
|205.766
|42
|
Garage 59 LMGT3
|58
| A. West F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|7
|
+24.690
3'59.352
|0.957
|204.943
|43
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|2
|
J. Ibrahim
L. Nicolas Hanafin
B. Green
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|9
|
+24.930
3'59.592
|0.240
|204.738
|44
|
13 Autosport LMGT3
|13
|O. Fidani L. Kern M. Bell
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|9
|
+25.596
4'00.258
|0.666
|204.170
|View full results
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