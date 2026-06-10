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Qualifying report
WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Alpine fastest in qualifying, Le Mans-winning Ferrari is out

The 2025 Le Mans-winning #83 Ferrari won’t take part in Hyperpole on Thursday, having finished out of the top 15 in qualifying

Ben Vinel Rachit Thukral
Edited:
#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Yifei Ye, Robert Kubica, Philip Hanson

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Yifei Ye, Robert Kubica, Philip Hanson

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Hypercar

Alpine outpaced Cadillac by 0.013s in qualifying for the Le Mans 24 Hours, as last year’s winner, the #83 Ferrari, failed to make the top 15 and will therefore miss out on Hyperpole. 

Tom Gamble’s opening effort with the #007 Aston Martin Valkyrie was faster than anyone’s, as he lapped in 3m24.163s, which only Earl Bamber’s benchmark outperformed in Free Practice 1.

Rivals cars swiftly closed in without matching the Briton’s time, and so 15 minutes into the half-hour session, the top seven cars were contained within three-tenths of a second – featuring the sister #009 Aston Martin (Alex Riberas), the #12 Cadillac (Louis Deletraz), the #20 BMW (Rene Rast), the #35 Alpine (Ferdinand Habsburg), the #101 Cadillac (Jordan Taylor) and the #38 Cadillac (Sebastien Bourdais).

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With the top 15 to be qualified for Hyperpole, Frederic Makowiecki’s #36 Alpine and the Peugeots driven by Malthe Jakobsen and Stoffel Vandoorne were at risk of not making the cut. In the #83 AF Corse Ferrari, Phil Hanson was just two tenths clear of the danger zone.

The pecking order subsequently became increasingly tight, with Sebastien Buemi’s #8 Toyota and Kevin Magnussen’s #15 BMW joining the fray of the fastest nine cars within 0.3s, while improvement from Makowiecki and Vandoorne left the #83 Ferrari – which put two wheels on the grass exiting the Forest Esses – and the #19 Genesis (Daniel Juncadella) vulnerable.

Gamble was eventually outpaced – significantly – by several cars, the fastest of which turned out to be Habsburg’s #35 Alpine, whose last-gasp effort – a 3m23.135s – beat Deletraz’ #12 Jota Cadillac by just 0.013s.

The #101 WTR Cadillac driven by Taylor was third, two tenths down, followed by Rast’s #20 BMW, Bourdais’ #38 Jota Cadillac and Magnussen’s #15 BMW.

Hanson did not make it out of the danger zone in the #83 Ferrari, with his best attempt a 3m25.495s, half a second slower than Vandoorne’s #93 Peugeot and only narrowly avoiding last place – Jakobsen’s #94 Peugeot was only 0.165s slower.

The two factory Ferraris qualified for Hyperpole, albeit by less than half a second.

Pin puts Duqueine on top in LMP2

#30 Duqueine Team Oreca 07 Gibson: Doriane Pin, Julien Andlauer, Richard Verschoor

#30 Duqueine Team Oreca 07 Gibson: Doriane Pin, Julien Andlauer, Richard Verschoor

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Doriane Pin dominated the joint 30-minute qualifying session for LMP2 and LMGT3 cars, setting the fastest time in the intermediate prototype category.

The Peugeot Hypercar reserve lapped the Circuit de la Sarthe in 3m34.662s, ending up more than half a second clear in the #30 Duqueine Oreca.

The battle boiled down to a straight fight between Pin and Ian Aguilera in the #37 CLX Motorsport Oreca 07, with the pair trading the top spot in the 30-minute session.

Silver-rated Aguilera appeared to have secured the top spot after setting a time of 3m35.229s, but Pin broke the track record in LMP2 to snatch the top spot with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Aguilera remained in second place, while Bijoy Garg propelled the #343 Inter Europol Oreca to third place towards the end of qualifying.

Louis Rousset was fourth-fastest for Panis Racing, while Ryan Cullen completed the top five for Vector Sport.

Only four cars did not progress into Hyperpole 1. Those were the #16 Proton Competition Oreca which missed much of the opening practice, the #17 Algarve Pro entry, the #48 RD Limited and the #3 DKR Engineering.

Corvette fastest in LMGT3

#34 Racing Team Turkey by TF Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R: Peter Dempsey, Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood

#34 Racing Team Turkey by TF Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R: Peter Dempsey, Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Peter Dempsey led the way for TF Sport in the LMGT3 class, topping the first qualifying session by just two-tenths of a second from Proton’s Eric Powell.

About halfway through the session, the Irishman set a best time of 3m55.744s in the full-season #34 Corvette Z06 GT3.R entry, which put him over a second ahead of the #74 Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 of Dustin Blattner.

While several improvements followed over the final minutes, Dempsey held on to the top spot, with Powell ending up closest in the #77 Proton Ford Mustang GT3.

Gray Newell put the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in third place, while James Cottingham finished fourth in the best of the two Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 Rs. Completing the top five was Darren Leung in the #32 WRT BMW M4 GT3.

Fifteen out of the 25 cars progressed into Hyperpole 1, with neither of the two Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3s making the cut. The Spa-winning #10 car qualified by Antares Ru could only manage the 17th quickest lap time, while Alexander West ended up 23rd in the sister entry.

Qualifying results - Hypercar

Hypercar qualifying

All Stats
 
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 Portugal A. Felix da Costa France C. Milesi Austria F. Habsburg Alpine A424 9

3'23.135

   241.482
2
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
12 Switzerland L. Deletraz United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato Cadillac V-Series.R 9

+0.013

3'23.148

 0.013 241.467
3
Cadillac WTR HYPERCAR
101 United States R. Taylor United States J. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Cadillac V-Series.R 9

+0.188

3'23.323

 0.175 241.259
4
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Hybrid V8 9

+0.309

3'23.444

 0.121 241.115
5
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
38 France S. Bourdais New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom J. Aitken Cadillac V-Series.R 9

+0.350

3'23.485

 0.041 241.067
6
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Italy R. Marciello Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Hybrid V8 8

+0.490

3'23.625

 0.140 240.901
7
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
009 Spain A. Riberas Denmark M. Sorensen Canada R. De Angelis Aston Martin Valkyrie 8

+0.642

3'23.777

 0.152 240.721
8
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota TR010 Hybrid 9

+0.656

3'23.791

 0.014 240.705
9
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
007 United Kingdom H. Tincknell United Kingdom T. Gamble United Kingdom R. Gunn Aston Martin Valkyrie 8

+0.771

3'23.906

 0.115 240.569
10
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France F. Makowiecki France J. Gounon France V. Martins Alpine A424 9

+0.825

3'23.960

 0.054 240.505
11
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
19 France M. Jaminet France P. Chatin Spain D. Juncadella Genesis GMR-001 8

+0.949

3'24.084

 0.124 240.359
12
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota TR010 Hybrid 9

+1.179

3'24.314

 0.230 240.089
13
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
17 Germany A. Lotterer Brazil P. Derani
M. Jaubert
Genesis GMR-001 8

+1.289

3'24.424

 0.110 239.960
14
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Denmark N. Nielsen Spain M. Molina Ferrari 499P 8

+1.379

3'24.514

 0.090 239.854
15
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 8

+1.488

3'24.623

 0.109 239.726
16
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Belgium S. Vandoorne New Zealand N. Cassidy Peugeot 9X8 9

+1.843

3'24.978

 0.355 239.311
17
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 China Y. Yifei Poland R. Kubica United Kingdom P. Hanson Ferrari 499P 8

+2.360

3'25.495

 0.517 238.709
18
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval Denmark M. Jakobsen France T. Pourchaire Peugeot 9X8 9

+2.525

3'25.660

 0.165 238.517
View full results

Qualifying results - LMP2/LMGT3

LMP2/LMGT3

All Stats
 
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
30 France D. Pin France J. Andlauer Netherlands R. Verschoor Oreca 07 - Gibson 6

3'34.662

   228.515
2
CLX Motorsport LMP2
37
A. Closmenil
I. Aguilera
T. Jensen
Oreca 07 - Gibson 8

+0.567

3'35.229

 0.567 227.913
3
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
343 United States B. Garg France R. de Gerus Switzerland N. Müller Oreca 07 - Gibson 9

+0.585

3'35.247

 0.018 227.894
4
Forestier Racing by Panis LMP2
29
L. Rousset
E. Masson
O. Gray
Oreca 07 - Gibson 9

+1.436

3'36.098

 0.851 226.997
5
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
26 Ireland R. Cullen Russian Federation V. Lomko Brazil P. Fittipaldi Oreca 07 - Gibson 8

+1.643

3'36.305

 0.207 226.779
6
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
43 Poland J. Smiechowski France T. Dillmann United Kingdom N. Yelloly Oreca 07 - Gibson 8

+2.342

3'37.004

 0.699 226.049
7
United Autosports LMP2
22 Sweden R. Lindh Switzerland G. Saucy Denmark M. Jensen Oreca 07 - Gibson 8

+2.902

3'37.564

 0.560 225.467
8
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
24 Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson
E. Pearson
Australia J. Doohan 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 8

+3.003

3'37.665

 0.101 225.362
9
IDEC SPORT LMP2
28 France P. Lafargue
V. Rinicella
Netherlands J. Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 8

+3.063

3'37.725

 0.060 225.300
10
Proton Competition LMP2
9 Germany J. Ried Japan K. Ohta
H. King
Oreca 07 - Gibson 9

+3.426

3'38.088

 0.363 224.925
11
AO by TF LMP2
99 United States P. Hyett Australia J. Allen United States D. Cameron Oreca 07 - Gibson 8

+4.036

3'38.698

 0.610 224.298
12
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
4 United States G. Kurtz
A. Quinn
Germany L. Heinrich 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 9

+4.707

3'39.369

 0.671 223.612
13
AF Corse LMP2
183 France F. Perrodo France M. Vaxiviere United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Oreca 07 - Gibson 8

+5.323

3'39.985

 0.616 222.986
14
TDS Racing LMP2
14 Canada T. Lutke Switzerland M. Beche France K. Estre Oreca 07 - Gibson 8

+5.602

3'40.264

 0.279 222.703
15
United Autosports LMP2
222 Brazil D. Schneider United Kingdom B. Hanley United Kingdom O. Jarvis Oreca 07 - Gibson 9

+6.756

3'41.418

 1.154 221.542
16
Proton Competition LMP2
44 Austria H. Felbermayr Jr.
H. Felbermayr
L. Fluxá
Oreca 07 - Gibson 8

+6.791

3'41.453

 0.035 221.507
17
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
25
M. Jensen
Italy E. Trulli United Kingdom J. Hughes 		Oreca 07 - Gibson 9

+8.077

3'42.739

 1.286 220.229
18
RD Limited LMP2
48 United States F. Poordad France T. Vautier France R. Dumas Oreca 07 - Gibson 9

+8.194

3'42.856

 0.117 220.113
19
DKR Engineering LMP2
3 Canada J. Farano Spain S. Alvarez Netherlands R. van der Zande Oreca 07 - Gibson 9

+8.889

3'43.551

 0.695 219.429
20
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
34
P. Dempsey
Turkey S. Yoluc Ireland C. Eastwood 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+20.734

3'55.396

 11.845 208.387
21
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States E. Powell United Kingdom B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
Ford Mustang GT3 7

+21.289

3'55.951

 0.555 207.897
22
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
23
G. Newell
Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom J. Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 7

+21.313

3'55.975

 0.024 207.876
23
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
91
J. Cottingham
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Turkey A. Güven 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 9

+21.521

3'56.183

 0.208 207.693
24
TEAM WRT LMGT3
32 United Kingdom D. Leung Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus BMW M4 GT3 Evo 9

+21.875

3'56.537

 0.354 207.382
25
Kessel Racing LMGT3
74
D. Blattner
Italy L. Patrese Algeria D. Marschall 		Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 7

+21.898

3'56.560

 0.023 207.362
26
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87
R. Umbrarescu
Austria C. Schmid Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 8

+21.919

3'56.581

 0.021 207.343
27
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Canada Z. Robichon Italy M. Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 8

+22.026

3'56.688

 0.107 207.250
28
TEAM WRT LMGT3
69 United States A. McIntosh Canada P. Thompson
D. Harper
BMW M4 GT3 Evo 8

+22.038

3'56.700

 0.012 207.239
29
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy S. Gattuso Italy G. Levorato United States L. Sargeant Ford Mustang GT3 6

+22.269

3'56.931

 0.231 207.037
30
IRON LYNX LMGT3
61 Australia M. Berry Portugal R. Andrade Belgium M. Martin Mercedes AMG GT3 8

+22.288

3'56.950

 0.019 207.020
31
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
21 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 8

+22.300

3'56.962

 0.012 207.010
32
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78 Belgium T. Rompuy
H. David
United Kingdom J. Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 7

+22.599

3'57.261

 0.299 206.749
33
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 9

+22.615

3'57.277

 0.016 206.735
34
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
92 Australia Y. Shahin Italy R. Pera Austria R. Lietz Porsche 911 GT3 R 8

+22.804

3'57.466

 0.189 206.571
35
Team Qatar by Iron Lynx LMGT3
62
A. Ali Al-Khelaifi
Germany J. Hanses France G. Alesi 		Mercedes AMG GT3 8

+22.869

3'57.531

 0.065 206.514
36
Garage 59 LMGT3
10
A. Au
T. Fleming
Germany M. Kirchhofer 		McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 9

+23.000

3'57.662

 0.131 206.400
37
TF Sport LMGT3
33 United States B. Keating United Kingdom J. Edgar Netherlands N. Catsburg Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+23.062

3'57.724

 0.062 206.346
38
IRON LYNX LMGT3
79
J. Zelger
Italy M. Cressoni Netherlands L. Hodenius 		Mercedes AMG GT3 7

+23.114

3'57.776

 0.052 206.301
39
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGT3
150 Brazil C. Toledo France L. Wadoux
R. Agostini
Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 7

+23.329

3'57.991

 0.215 206.115
40
Kessel Racing LMGT3
57 Japan T. Kimura
C. Laursen
Brazil D. Serra 		Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 9

+23.447

3'58.109

 0.118 206.013
41
Racing Spirit of Leman LMGT3
59 France C. Mateu
M. Fossard
France V. Hasse-Clot 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 8

+23.733

3'58.395

 0.286 205.766
42
Garage 59 LMGT3
58 Sweden A. West Germany F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 7

+24.690

3'59.352

 0.957 204.943
43
TF Sport LMGT3
2
J. Ibrahim
L. Nicolas Hanafin
B. Green
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 9

+24.930

3'59.592

 0.240 204.738
44
13 Autosport LMGT3
13 Canada O. Fidani Germany L. Kern United Kingdom M. Bell Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 9

+25.596

4'00.258

 0.666 204.170
View full results

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