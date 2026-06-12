2026 Le Mans 24 Hours: Full starting grid

BWM will start the Le Mans 24 Hours from pole position for the first time after Dries Vanthoor topped Hyperpole 2 session.

Vanthoor set a best time of 3m22.564s in the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 entered by the factory WRT team, beating the #12 Jota Cadillac V-Series.R of Will Stevens to the top spot by over half a second.

Cadillac had initially been granted pole position at Circuit de la Sarthe after Jack Aitken pipped Vanthoor to the top spot by just 0.005s in the #38 car. However, Aitken's fastest lap was subsequently deleted as he had "failed to follow race director's instructions by leaving the working lane to join the fast lane before being authorised to do so.” He was demoted to 10th on the grid.

Alpine will start its final race at Le Mans in third place, while the #15 BMW will line up fourth on the grid.

The highest-placed Ferrari will be the #51 499P in eighth, while the two Toyota TR010 Hybrids will take the start from ninth and 10th respectively.

Meanwhile, the LMP2 field will be led by the #29 Forestier by Panis Oreca 07 after Esteban Masson set the fastest time in his class in qualifying.

The #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 qualified by Mattia Druddi will line up on pole position in the LMGT3 class.

The race will kick off at 4pm local time on Saturday, 13th June.