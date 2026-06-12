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WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans

2026 Le Mans 24 Hours: Full starting grid

Check out how all 62 cars will line up on the grid for the 94th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Lineup of cars

Lineup of cars

Photo by: JEP

BWM will start the Le Mans 24 Hours from pole position for the first time after Dries Vanthoor topped Hyperpole 2 session.

Vanthoor set a best time of 3m22.564s in the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 entered by the factory WRT team, beating the #12 Jota Cadillac V-Series.R of Will Stevens to the top spot by over half a second.

Cadillac had initially been granted pole position at Circuit de la Sarthe after Jack Aitken pipped Vanthoor to the top spot by just 0.005s in the #38 car. However, Aitken's fastest lap was subsequently deleted as he had "failed to follow race director's instructions by leaving the working lane to join the fast lane before being authorised to do so.” He was demoted to 10th on the grid.

Alpine will start its final race at Le Mans in third place, while the #15 BMW will line up fourth on the grid.

The highest-placed Ferrari will be the #51 499P in eighth, while the two Toyota TR010 Hybrids will take the start from ninth and 10th respectively.

Meanwhile, the LMP2 field will be led by the #29 Forestier by Panis Oreca 07 after Esteban Masson set the fastest time in his class in qualifying.

The #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 qualified by Mattia Druddi will line up on pole position in the LMGT3 class.

The race will kick off at 4pm local time on Saturday, 13th June.

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Team # Drivers Car Time km/h
1
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Italy R. Marciello Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Hybrid V8

3'22.564

 242.163
2
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
12 Switzerland L. Deletraz United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato Cadillac V-Series.R

+0.514

3'23.078

 241.550
3
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 Portugal A. Felix da Costa France C. Milesi Austria F. Habsburg Alpine A424

+1.056

3'23.620

 240.907
4
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Hybrid V8

+1.200

3'23.764

 240.737
5
Cadillac WTR HYPERCAR
101 United States R. Taylor United States J. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Cadillac V-Series.R

+1.214

3'23.778

 240.720
6
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
19 France M. Jaminet France P. Chatin Spain D. Juncadella Genesis GMR-001

+1.259

3'23.823

 240.667
7
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
009 Spain A. Riberas Denmark M. Sorensen Canada R. De Angelis Aston Martin Valkyrie

+2.165

3'24.729

 239.602
8
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P

+2.517

3'25.081

 239.191
9
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
17 Germany A. Lotterer Brazil P. Derani
M. Jaubert
Genesis GMR-001

+3.552

3'26.116

 237.990
10
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
38 France S. Bourdais New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom J. Aitken Cadillac V-Series.R

+4.301

3'26.865

 237.128
11
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
007 United Kingdom H. Tincknell United Kingdom T. Gamble United Kingdom R. Gunn Aston Martin Valkyrie

+1.440

3'24.004

 240.454
12
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Denmark N. Nielsen Spain M. Molina Ferrari 499P

+1.541

3'24.105

 240.335
13
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France F. Makowiecki France J. Gounon France V. Martins Alpine A424

+1.558

3'24.122

 240.315
14
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota TR010 Hybrid

+1.704

3'24.268

 240.143
15
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota TR010 Hybrid

+2.014

3'24.578

 239.779
16
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Belgium S. Vandoorne New Zealand N. Cassidy Peugeot 9X8

+2.414

3'24.978

 239.311
17
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 China Y. Yifei Poland R. Kubica United Kingdom P. Hanson Ferrari 499P

+2.931

3'25.495

 238.709
18
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval Denmark M. Jakobsen France T. Pourchaire Peugeot 9X8

+3.096

3'25.660

 238.517
19
Forestier Racing by Panis LMP2
29
L. Rousset
E. Masson
O. Gray
Oreca 07 - Gibson

+10.291

3'32.855

 230.455
20
IDEC SPORT LMP2
28 France P. Lafargue
V. Rinicella
Netherlands J. Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 - Gibson

+10.678

3'33.242

 230.037
21
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
24 Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson
E. Pearson
Australia J. Doohan 		Oreca 07 - Gibson

+10.946

3'33.510

 229.748
22
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
43 Poland J. Smiechowski France T. Dillmann United Kingdom N. Yelloly Oreca 07 - Gibson

+11.014

3'33.578

 229.675
23
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
4 United States G. Kurtz
A. Quinn
Germany L. Heinrich 		Oreca 07 - Gibson

+11.064

3'33.628

 229.621
24
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
30 France D. Pin France J. Andlauer Netherlands R. Verschoor Oreca 07 - Gibson

+11.138

3'33.702

 229.542
25
TDS Racing LMP2
14 Canada T. Lutke Switzerland M. Beche France K. Estre Oreca 07 - Gibson

+11.151

3'33.715

 229.528
26
AO by TF LMP2
99 United States P. Hyett Australia J. Allen United States D. Cameron Oreca 07 - Gibson

+11.716

3'34.280

 228.922
27
AF Corse LMP2
183 France F. Perrodo France M. Vaxiviere United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Oreca 07 - Gibson

+12.128

3'34.692

 228.483
28
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
343 United States B. Garg France R. de Gerus Switzerland N. Müller Oreca 07 - Gibson

+12.474

3'35.038

 228.115
29
United Autosports LMP2
22 Sweden R. Lindh Switzerland G. Saucy Denmark M. Jensen Oreca 07 - Gibson

+12.946

3'35.510

 227.616
30
United Autosports LMP2
222 Brazil D. Schneider United Kingdom B. Hanley United Kingdom O. Jarvis Oreca 07 - Gibson

+13.124

3'35.688

 227.428
31
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
26 Ireland R. Cullen Russian Federation V. Lomko Brazil P. Fittipaldi Oreca 07 - Gibson

+13.418

3'35.982

 227.118
32
CLX Motorsport LMP2
37
A. Closmenil
I. Aguilera
T. Jensen
Oreca 07 - Gibson

+14.855

3'37.419

 225.617
33
Proton Competition LMP2
9 Germany J. Ried Japan K. Ohta
H. King
Oreca 07 - Gibson

+22.133

3'44.697

 218.309
34
Proton Competition LMP2
44 Austria H. Felbermayr Jr.
H. Felbermayr
L. Fluxá
Oreca 07 - Gibson

+18.889

3'41.453

 221.507
35
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
25
M. Jensen
Italy E. Trulli United Kingdom J. Hughes 		Oreca 07 - Gibson

+20.175

3'42.739

 220.229
36
RD Limited LMP2
48 United States F. Poordad France T. Vautier France R. Dumas Oreca 07 - Gibson

+20.292

3'42.856

 220.113
37
DKR Engineering LMP2
3 Canada J. Farano Spain S. Alvarez Netherlands R. van der Zande Oreca 07 - Gibson

+20.987

3'43.551

 219.429
38
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Canada Z. Robichon Italy M. Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3

+29.869

3'52.433

 211.044
39
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
21 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo

+30.848

3'53.412

 210.158
40
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87
R. Umbrarescu
Austria C. Schmid Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3

+31.050

3'53.614

 209.977
41
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78 Belgium T. Rompuy
H. David
United Kingdom J. Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3

+31.305

3'53.869

 209.748
42
TEAM WRT LMGT3
32 United Kingdom D. Leung Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus BMW M4 GT3 Evo

+31.837

3'54.401

 209.272
43
TEAM WRT LMGT3
69 United States A. McIntosh Canada P. Thompson
D. Harper
BMW M4 GT3 Evo

+32.091

3'54.655

 209.045
44
Kessel Racing LMGT3
74
D. Blattner
Italy L. Patrese Algeria D. Marschall 		Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo

+32.113

3'54.677

 209.026
45
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
23
G. Newell
Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom J. Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3

+32.324

3'54.888

 208.838
46
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
91
J. Cottingham
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Turkey A. Güven 		Porsche 911 GT3 R

+33.046

3'55.610

 208.198
47
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States E. Powell United Kingdom B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
Ford Mustang GT3

+33.102

3'55.666

 208.148
48
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy S. Gattuso Italy G. Levorato United States L. Sargeant Ford Mustang GT3

+32.189

3'54.753

 208.958
49
Team Qatar by Iron Lynx LMGT3
62
A. Ali Al-Khelaifi
Germany J. Hanses France G. Alesi 		Mercedes AMG GT3

+32.207

3'54.771

 208.942
50
IRON LYNX LMGT3
61 Australia M. Berry Portugal R. Andrade Belgium M. Martin Mercedes AMG GT3

+32.439

3'55.003

 208.736
51
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo

+32.611

3'55.175

 208.583
52
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
92 Australia Y. Shahin Italy R. Pera Austria R. Lietz Porsche 911 GT3 R

+32.750

3'55.314

 208.460
53
Garage 59 LMGT3
10
A. Au
T. Fleming
Germany M. Kirchhofer 		McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

+35.098

3'57.662

 206.400
54
TF Sport LMGT3
33 United States B. Keating United Kingdom J. Edgar Netherlands N. Catsburg Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R

+35.160

3'57.724

 206.346
55
IRON LYNX LMGT3
79
J. Zelger
Italy M. Cressoni Netherlands L. Hodenius 		Mercedes AMG GT3

+35.212

3'57.776

 206.301
56
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGT3
150 Brazil C. Toledo France L. Wadoux
R. Agostini
Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo

+35.427

3'57.991

 206.115
57
Kessel Racing LMGT3
57 Japan T. Kimura
C. Laursen
Brazil D. Serra 		Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo

+35.545

3'58.109

 206.013
58
Racing Spirit of Leman LMGT3
59 France C. Mateu
M. Fossard
France V. Hasse-Clot 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3

+35.831

3'58.395

 205.766
59
Garage 59 LMGT3
58 Sweden A. West Germany F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

+36.788

3'59.352

 204.943
60
TF Sport LMGT3
2
J. Ibrahim
L. Nicolas Hanafin
B. Green
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R

+37.028

3'59.592

 204.738
61
13 Autosport LMGT3
13 Canada O. Fidani Germany L. Kern United Kingdom M. Bell Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R

+37.694

4'00.258

 204.170
62
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
34
P. Dempsey
Turkey S. Yoluc Ireland C. Eastwood 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R

 

  
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