Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in
15 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Qualifying report

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin takes pole with record Shootout lap

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin takes pole with record Shootout lap
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 7:09 AM

Scott McLaughlin has taken pole for the 2019 Bathurst 1000 with the fastest ever Supercars lap around Mount Panorama.

Running last in the single-lap dash, the Penske Ford driver showed his hand by going three-tenths clear of next-best Chaz Mostert in the opening sector.

But the end of the lap the margin was 0.4s, McLaughlin's 2m03.378s now the best ever in a Supercar around Mount Panorama.

It's the third time McLaughlin has reset the lap record this weekend, the pole his 15th for the 2019 season.

"Oh my god, bloody hell," he said after completing the history-making lap. 

"I was hanging on for dear life there, Jesus Christ.

“Coming down the hill, I was pretty fast and thought ‘jeez, I’ve just got to hold onto the thing’. Then just threw it into the Chase and the last corner and it held on, it stuck well.

“We’ve got one big one to get tomorrow, that’s what I’m focused on a lot more, but we’ve qualified now and we’re starting from the best possible position.”

Mostert ended up second, forced to dig deep to beat Tickford teammate Cam Waters.

Waters was the big mover in the Shootout, turning eighth in qualifying into third on the grid with a wild 2m03.917s.

“I gave that absolutely everything, didn’t really leave much on the table,” said Waters.

“The boys did a really good job with pressures, the fronts were up straight away.”

“All over the top I was using the throttle to turn it and it actually helped me. Sometimes it’ll end up you’re in the fence and sometimes it actually helps you, and luckily it helped me.”

Jamie Whincup was fourth fastest despite a big slide coming onto Conrod Straight, followed by Triple Eight teammate Shane van Gisbergen.

Will Davison dropped a couple of spots compared to qualifying with the sixth-best time, while Erebus' Anton De Pasquale jumped up three spots to grab seventh on the grid.

The two Brad Jones Racing cars both went backwards in the Shootout, Nick Percat unhappy with his Holden's balance after dropping from sixth in qualifying to eighth.

“It’s lacking front and rear grip, to be honest,” said the 2011 Bathurst winner. 

“The balance is alright, you can drive it to the walls and all that stuff, we just don’t have the grip, so it’s a bit frustrating.”

Tim Slade, meanwhile, went from a fine fifth in qualifying to ninth after his single-lap effort.

“We haven’t quite nailed the dry car this weekend yet, it’s pretty good in the wet, but we’ll keep chipping away,” he said.

Mark Winterbottom will start the 2019 running of the Great Race from 10th.

Top 10 shootout results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat 		Ford Mustang GT 2'03.3783  
2 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 2'03.7897 0.4114
3 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso 		Ford Mustang GT 2'03.9178 0.5395
4 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'03.9505 0.5722
5 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.1136 0.7353
6 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 2'04.3295 0.9512
7 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.3830 1.0047
8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.6705 1.2922
9 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.8395 1.4612
10 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.980 1.6017
View full results
Next article
Kelly Racing set for two-car Mustang switch

Previous article

Kelly Racing set for two-car Mustang switch
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Sub-event Shootout
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Race Starts in
15 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
18:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
21:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
00:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
20:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
01:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
02:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
20:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Kelly Racing set for two-car Mustang switch

3h
2
Supercars

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

3
Formula 1

Suzuka shows two-day F1 weekend could work - Grosjean

2h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts F1 will keep DRS "for a while" yet

19m
5
MotoGP

Zarco set for shock MotoGP return with LCR Honda

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin takes pole with record Shootout lap
VASC

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin takes pole with record Shootout lap

Kelly Racing set for two-car Mustang switch
VASC

Kelly Racing set for two-car Mustang switch

Bathurst 1000: Mostert sets pre-Shootout pace
VASC

Bathurst 1000: Mostert sets pre-Shootout pace

Bathurst 1000: Hinchcliffe hits the wall as practice continues
VASC

Bathurst 1000: Hinchcliffe hits the wall as practice continues

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule
VASC

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.