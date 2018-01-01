Sign in
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000: Reynolds sets practice pace, scare for McLaughlin

Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
2h ago

David Reynolds led an Erebus one-two in the final full practice session ahead of the Bathurst 1000, while Scott McLaughlin went within millimetres of hitting the wall.

Reynolds and teammate Anton De Pasquale both set their times on their second Top 10 Shootout simulation runs, jumping early pacesetter Cam Waters by 0.2s and 0.4s respectively.

Nick Percat ended the hour-long session fourth quickest behind Waters, with Chaz Mostert the fastest of the drivers that won't take part in this evening's Top 10 Shootout with the fifth best time.

"I woke up this morning at like 10 to 4 doing qualifying laps in my head, so I’m a little bit tired," joked Reynolds.

“I did a 3.7 or 3.6 [in my dreams], but I only did a 4.4 then, so I’m hopeless! It’s all in my dreams.

“The tyres I was on then were from the start of the year, so they were probably a little bit harder, they weren’t quite there the whole lap.

“The time was still not too bad, but when I get a current batch of tyre I think I’ll go a bit faster.”

With the first proper sunny conditions of the weekend came lightning quick times straight out of the box, Tickford driver Waters setting a 2m04.849s on his first flyer before handing over to co-driver David Russell.

He was joined in the 'fours' by Reynolds, who fell 0.08s short of Waters' early benchmark with a first crack at a Shootout sim.

Twelve minutes in there was a brief red flag stoppage, thanks to Ash Walsh nosing his Brad Jones Racing Holden slowly into the wall at Forrest's Elbow.

Alex Premat went close to finding the wall himself shortly after the restart, the Frenchman spinning his Penske Ford at the last corner after riding up onto the exit kerb.

The next change at the top came 25 minutes in, Reynolds improving on his earlier lap go fastest with a 2m04.407s – what would ultimately prove to be the benchmark lap.

At the same time Richie Stanaway and Tim Blanchard staged a bizarre battle over the top of The Mountain, the Tickford driver laying into the back of Blanchard's Commodore as they came through the esses on the run to the Elbow.

Right as the session hit its midway point the #14 BJR entry found itself in the wars again, sparking a second stoppage. This time it was Tim Slade at the wheel, who ran wide at the first turn and ended up buried in the sand.

Once the session was restarted with 25 minutes to go, Anton De Pasquale was next of the Shootout contenders to do a single-lap sim, the rookie slotting into third with a 2m04.961s.

James Courtney had a go at a Shootout lap minutes later, the Walkinshaw driver falling short of a four with a 2m05.195s.

Improvements then came from De Pasquale, Percat, and Mostert to drop Courtney down to sixth by the end of the session.

Both Red Bull Holdens had a crack at a quali sim late in the session but neither got to the end cleanly.

For Shane van Gisbergen it was a scrappy final sector that left him on a 2m05.242s and down in seventh.

Jamie Whincup, meanwhile, ended up down the escape road at the last corner, which meant he finished the session down in 11th.

Scott McLaughlin fared even worse on his final run, almost scraping the wall on his out of The Cutting thanks to a huge dose of oversteer. He finished up 12th for the session, his best time more than two seconds slower than his record-smashing Shootout effort last year.

“I thought I was in to be honest. More arse than class saving that one,” he said.

"I just got caught up, I was trying to change the brake bias and on the bump I was just a bit wider than I wanted to be and it took off on me.

“Everyone says you have a moment once or twice all weekend, so hopefully that’s one of them.

“I wouldn’t say I was over-pushing, I just got caught up on that bump and if you’re off-line by a tyre width you’re gone.

“I was absolutely kissed there, so we’ll see how we go in the Shootout.”

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.4072  
2 99 Australia Will Brown
Anton de Pasquale		 Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.6449 0.2377
3 6 Australia David Russell
Australia Cameron Waters 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'04.8494 0.4422
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Macauley Jones 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.0074 0.6002
5 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'05.0889 0.6817
6 25 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.1058 0.6986
7 97 New Zealand Earl Bamber
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.2423 0.8351
8 33 Australia Garth Tander
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.3648 0.9576
9 56 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
Australia Steven Owen 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'05.4419 1.0347
10 2 Australia Warren Luff
Australia Scott Pye 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.4612 1.0540
11 1 Australia Jamie Whincup
Paul Dumbrell 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.6369 1.2297
12 17 France Alexandre Prémat
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'05.9832 1.5760
13 34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.9979 1.5907
14 11 Australia Rick Kelly
Garry Jacobson 		Nissan Altima 2'06.1705 1.7633
15 5 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Dean Canto 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'06.1972 1.7900
16 888 New Zealand Steven Richards
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.2996 1.8924
17 23 Australia Michael Caruso
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 2'06.4841 2.0769
18 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Aaren Russell 		Nissan Altima 2'06.5207 2.1135
19 12 Australia Tony D'Alberto
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'06.6110 2.2038
20 14 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.8165 2.4093
21 230 Australia Alex Davison
Australia Will Davison 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'06.9781 2.5709
22 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 2'07.0439 2.6367
23 18 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Jason Bright 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.2385 2.8313
24 19 Australia Jonathon Webb
Australia Jack Le Brocq 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.3039 2.8967
25 21 Australia Dale Wood
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.4314 3.0242
26 35 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Todd Hazelwood 		Ford Falcon FG X 2'07.9068 3.4996
