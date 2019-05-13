Angelo becomes third female star to join TCR Australia grid

Angelo, fresh from a Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge campaign last season, will drive the second of Kelly Racing's two Opel Astras in the new-for-2019 TCR Australia category.

She's the third female star to join the TCR Australia grid, with Molly Taylor (Kelly Racing Subaru) and Alexandra Whitley (Alliance Autosport VW) already locked in.

She's also the third driver signed up for KR's four-car TCR programme, along with Taylor in one of two Subarus, and Alex Rullo in the other Opel.

“It’s incredible to confirm that I will race in TCR this year,” said Angelo, who sampled Rullo's Astra at the pre-season test at Winton last Monday.

“I wasn’t sure what my racing options were at the start of the season, but when I saw that TCR was coming here, I always felt that it was a great category for myself.

“There’s a lot of ex-Supercars drivers in there, plus Porsche drivers, rally car drivers, a few females. It’s a real mixed bag.

“I’ve never raced a front-wheel-drive car before and I’ll be trying to get my head around it as fast as I can. It will be interesting. When I tested at Winton last week, one of the things I found tricky was trying to get the temperature of the rear tyres up. I’ve been speaking to a lot of people to learn as much as I can before we get to Sydney.

“I’m confident of getting my head around it all, but I love a challenge. I’m excited. I have absolutely no expectations, so it’s nice to go there with an open mindset.

“TCR is a great category. It’s known world wide and it can open up doors to overseas racing, so to be able to bring that here is a great thing. And it will be an even playing field.

"I’m excited and can’t wait to get my bum back in seat.”

The TCR season kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park this Friday.

Motorsport.TV will be live streaming every race of the 2019 TCR Australia season.

Confirmed TCR Australia drivers:

Tony D'Alberto (Wall Racing Honda)

John Martin (Wall Racing Honda)

Nathan Morcom (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai)

Will Brown (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai)

Jason Bright (Alliance Autosport Volkswagen)

Alexandra Whitley (Alliance Autosport Volkswagen)

Jimmy Vernon (Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo)

Dylan O'Keeffe (Garry Rogers Motorsport/Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo)

Chris Pither (Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault

James Moffat (Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault)

Rik Breukers (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi)

Molly Taylor (Kelly Racing Subaru)

Alex Rullo (Kelly Racing Opel)

Chelsea Angelo (Kelly Racing Opel)