Garry Rogers Motorsport reveals first TCR Australia driver

GRM is the first Supercars squad to confirm that it will run a TCR Australia programme, with two brand new Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloces on their way from Italy to Melbourne.

The team has now locked in the first of two drivers as well, with rising star Vernon set to race a GRM Alfa.

The 21-year-old has a background that includes Formula Ford and Formula 4, while his last two seasons have yielded a Toyota 86 Racing Series title in 2017 followed by fourth in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge standings last season.

"To have been offered the opportunity to link with Garry Rogers Motorsport is a great honour,” said Vernon.

“Seeing the way GRM has nurtured some of the best Australian drivers over many years, it was an easy decision to make that this was the direction I needed to go.

“I have a very strong group of supporters helping my career take flight, although we still have some work to do to find more backing to ensure we have everything in place to have a serious crack at this inaugural championship.

"I can't wait to cast my eyes over the brand new 2019-specification Alfa Romeo TCR car. I believe we will be bringing a really strong package to the category."

GRM boss Barry Rogers added: “Garry and I have always been keen on giving young guys a go, and with the promise that Jimmy has shown over the past few years, we feel he is the perfect choice for our new Alfa Romeo TCR team.

“We chanced on our first meeting with Jimmy at the TCR launch day at Sydney Motorsport Park, and he struck us as a really enthusiastic kid with lots of potential.

“Looking at his CV, he clearly knows how to drive, and we are confident that he will be competitive.

“Anyone who wins the Toyota 86 Racing Series obviously knows what they are doing. It’s a one-make class that means the driver is the difference.

“Like the other young talent that we’ve had come through the doors at GRM, we can’t wait to get Jimmy immersed in our racing business.”

The inaugural TCR Australia season kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park in May.