Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

shares
comments
Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field
By:
Nov 13, 2019, 4:59 AM

Former GT Academy winner Matt Simmons will return to real-life competition this weekend after landing a TCR Australia ride in a Subaru.

The gamer-turned-racer will drive one of the two TCR-spec WRXs that recently moved from Kelly Racing to Milldun Motorsport at the season finale at The Bend.

Simmons was thrust onto the world GT stage after winning the GT Academy in 2015, which led to two Blancpain Endurance seasons as a factory-backed Nissan driver.

He hasn't raced a real car since that Nissan deal ended after the 2017 season, this weekend set to mark the Aussie's first race on home soil.

Simmons tested the WRX at Winton recently, and will have his first taste of The Bend on Friday.

“It’s exciting to get my first chance to race in the TCR Australia Series, and a great chance to get back into the driver’s seat,” said .

“TCR has proved to be really exciting, diverse class of racing. There are some extremely good drivers and teams in the field, and it is already regarded as one of the fiercest competitions n Australia.

“I definitely need to pay a big thank you to Milldun Motorsport for the opportunity in the Subaru. The team was great at the test, we all learnt a lot and I feel that they have really turned a corner in these cars.

“It’s also my first chance to race on Australian soil. This is something that I’ve always wanted to do and it’s great that I’ll get to tick this box.

“The Subarus are really fun and very rewarding to drive when you get it right. On the test day, we went through a solid programme and we were able to have a positive day. Milldun Motorsport has done a great job with these cars, and I feel that their hard work will pay off in the near future.”

The second Milldun Subaru will be driven by experienced racer Barton Mawer, who will also pilot the team's S5000 entry.

In other TCR Australia news, Ash Seward Motorsport will expand to two Alfa Romeos for The Bend.

Regular driver Dylan O'Keeffe will be joined by Perth-born James Allen, the 23-year-old best known for his Formula Renault and European Le Mans Series exploits overseas.

“This is the first front-wheel-drive car that I’ve raced, and probably the heaviest race car I’ve ever driven too, so it will be a whole new game,” said Allen.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s always nice to try something different, but I had a test at Winton and that helped me get up to speed.

“At the moment, it’s just a one-off race for me. If I enjoy it, I’ll look into doing it next year if it doesn’t clash with any of my racing in Europe, and it will be nice to race back at home for once!"

Chelsea Angelo is also set to return to the series in a Kelly Racing Holden Astra, having sat out the last three rounds.

The other KR Astra will be raced by Supercars star Andre Heimgartner.

All of the TCR Australia action from The Bend can be live streamed free from anywhere in the world via Motorsport.TV.

Next article
Details of new ‘Bathurst International’ event revealed

Previous article

Details of new ‘Bathurst International’ event revealed
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Drivers Barton Mawer , Matthew Simmons , James Allen , Chelsea Angelo
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Sandown

Sandown

20 Sep - 22 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

2
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti United nearing 2020 driver decision

3h
3
MotoGP

KTM: Oliveira's 2020 gripe was "really unpleasant"

4
Formula 1

Mercedes likely to stay in F1 after 2021, but "not a given"

5
NASCAR Cup

Why Truex raced 'old car' at Phoenix with 'half a team'

Latest news

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field
TCRA

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

Details of new ‘Bathurst International’ event revealed
TCR

Details of new ‘Bathurst International’ event revealed

WTCR prize for 2020 TCR Australia winner
WTCR

WTCR prize for 2020 TCR Australia winner

TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar
TCRA

TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar

Rebuilt Subaru TCR cars hit the track
TCRA

Rebuilt Subaru TCR cars hit the track

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.