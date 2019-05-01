Rally star Taylor to make circuit racing debut in TCR Australia

Taylor has been campaigning a factory-backed Subaru WRX in the Australian Rally Championship for the past three seasons, the first of which yielded the first ever ARC title for a female driver.

She is now set to add circuit racing to her 2019 programme, inking a deal to race one of the Kelly Racing-run Subarus in TCR Australia.

Taylor will, however, be forced to miss the last two rounds of the TCR season due to clashes with the ARC.

While this will be her first proper foray into circuit racing, Taylor does already have some TCR experience after testing a Subaru TCR car at the Cremona circuit in Italy late last year.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me and I'm extremely grateful to Kelly Racing for giving me the chance to make my circuit racing debut this year,” said Taylor.

“Rallying has always been my passion. I grew up around it and it continues to consume me everyday, but I’m always up for a new challenge.

“TCR is something that I have been interested in, particularly when the Subaru WRX STI was introduced to the series.

“While I was in Europe late last year, I had the opportunity to drive one of the Subaru TCR cars and it was an awesome experience.

"I know I’ll have a lot to learn, switching my rally style to circuit racing, but having the support of the Kelly Racing team is going to be a huge advantage. The team is very experienced in touring car racing and I know they are going to get the best out of me.

“I really can’t wait to get into the WRX again for the test and to be as prepared as I can for the first round at Sydney Motorsport Park.”

Kelly Racing boss Todd Kelly said even Taylor's very limited TCR experience will come in handy at the pre-season text next Monday.

“You don’t win the Australian Rally Championship by accident. Molly is a serious motorsport talent and we are looking forward to transferring her rally speed into circuit racing speed," said Kelly.

“She has already tested one of the cars, so that is a huge bonus for us. It will give all of us a slight advantage as we head into our first test and the opening round in Sydney.”

Confirmed TCR Australia drivers:

Tony D'Alberto (Wall Racing Honda)

John Martin (Wall Racing Honda)

Nathan Morcom (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai)

Will Brown (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai)

Jason Bright (Team Tradie Volkswagen)

Jimmy Vernon (Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo)

Chris Pither (Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault)

James Moffat (Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault)

Rik Breukers (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi)