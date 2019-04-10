Sign in
TCR / Breaking news

Penske endurance driver joins TCR Australia field

By:
19m ago

DJR Team Penske endurance regular Tony D’Alberto will race a Honda in TCR Australia this season.

The former Supercars full-timer has become the third driver confirmed for the inaugural season, inking a deal to race a Honda for Wall Racing.

"I’m pleased to confirm that I will drive the Honda in the TCR Australia Series this year,” said D’Alberto.

“I’ve been working hard on getting into the TCR Australia Series. The category has a lot of potential in our racing market here in Australia.

“Personally, I’m really excited to have my own car for the year. Over the past few years, I’ve been driving lots of different cars with other people. It will be nice not be a co-driver for a change!

“The Honda Civic is a great car. From all reports, it is one of the best TCR series cars in the field at the moment. The JAS Motorsport team has built a fantastic car and I’m confident that with Wall Racing we can be up the front and be competitive."

Wall Racing is set to field two Hondas this season, with the team’s second driver yet to be confirmed.

Garry Rogers Motorsport is the only other team to have announced drivers for the upcoming season, which kicks off next month, with Jimmy Vernon and Chris Pither both locked in.

Super2 champion makes TCR Australia switch

Series TCR
Drivers Tony D'Alberto
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
