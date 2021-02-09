Top events
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Angelo books one-off TCR return

shares
comments
Angelo books one-off TCR return
By:

Chelsea Angelo will make what is currently a one-off return to TCR Australia at Phillip Island later this month.

The 24-year-old will drive a VW Golf prepared by Melbourne Performance Centre, the same car that Aaron Cameron took to third in the points in 2019.

The deal marks a return to the series for Angelo, who raced a Kelly Racing-run Astra at several rounds during the 2019 season.

Her running has been limited since then, though, apart from an appearance at this year's TCR pre-season test at Phillip Island.

At this stage the Phillip Island round is a one-off, however she is hoping it will be a springboard for more appearances during the season.

“It’s exciting to be back," she said.

"It has been a long few weeks to get it all sorted, and there were times when I didn’t think it would be possible, but I’m pleased that it has all worked out.

“It’s cool to be the only VW in the field as well. It gives me a unique edge, but it’s a really strong field this year, so I’m being realistic and aiming for some Top 10 results. Anything above that, I’d be over the moon.

“I haven’t raced for 12 months, and other than the test the other week, I haven’t had a lot of seat time, but I have no doubt that I’ll find my groove quickly.

“I’m fortunate to know the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit very well. I’ve done plenty of miles around there, and doing the test day recently was important and beneficial.

“At the moment, it’s just a one-off for Phillip Island, but we are aiming to get some great results and build on the momentum with our group of partners.”

Phillip Island will host the second round of the 2021 TCR Australia season on February 19-21.

Jordan Cox leads the standings after Round 1 with a four-point margin over Lee Holdsworth.

Tasmania TCR: Cox wins dramatic final heat
About this article

Series TCR Australia
Drivers Chelsea Angelo
Teams Melbourne Performance Centre
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

