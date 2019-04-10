Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR / Breaking news

Bathurst winner Bright to race in TCR Australia

shares
comments
Bathurst winner Bright to race in TCR Australia
By:
23m ago

Former Bathurst 1000 champion Jason Bright will return to full-time racing in TCR Australia this season.

Bright has purchased two Volkswagen Golf TCR cars, one of which he'll drive himself. It's a comeback of sorts for the star driver, who stepped back from full-time Supercars competition at the end of 2017, before making a surprise appearance at the long-distance races last year with Team 18.

Backed by his own Taskforce business, Bright's TCR squad will run under the Team Tradie banner, with a second driver announcement expected in the coming weeks.

The VWs will come straight from Team Engstler, the 1998 Bathurst 1000 winner having travelled to Malaysia last weekend to watch one of the cars he's bought win a TCR Asia round in the hands of Diego Moran.

“I’ve have been looking at TCR for some time and it’s great to confirm that I will be driving in the series this year,” said Bright, whose Supercars career included stints as a factory driver on both sides of the Ford/Holden divide.

“The class is perfect for Australia – affordable, competitive and relevant to the current motoring market. I really feel it’s going to be a great addition to the motorsport landscape.

“I went to Malaysia on the weekend and purchased the car that actually won the weekend. I know it’s got good form, so I can’t wait to get it to Australia, have a test and get ready for Round 1."

Team Tradie will also run a competition that will give the winning entrant the opportunity to drive one of the VWs at the end of the season.

Bright is the fourth driver to be confirmed for the 2019 TCR Australia season, and the third with significant Supercars experience, along with DJR Team Penske enduro driver Tony D'Alberto and reigning Super2 champion Chris Pither.

Jason Bright, Prodrive Racing Australia Ford

Jason Bright, Prodrive Racing Australia Ford

Photo by: Daniel Kalisz / LAT Images

Next article
Penske endurance driver joins TCR Australia field

Previous article

Penske endurance driver joins TCR Australia field
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR
Drivers Jason Bright
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Five drivers who show Russell isn't doomed
Formula 1 / Special feature

Five drivers who show Russell isn't doomed

4h ago
Hickman, Dunlop TT preparations disrupted again Article
Road racing

Hickman, Dunlop TT preparations disrupted again

The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP Article
Formula 1

The F1 tech race ahead of the Chinese GP

Latest videos
TCR Australia launches in Sydney 01:04
TCR

TCR Australia launches in Sydney

Nov 20, 2018
Motorsport.com gets behind the wheel of the Peugeot 308 TCR 05:00
TCR

Motorsport.com gets behind the wheel of the Peugeot 308 TCR

Oct 23, 2018

News in depth
Bathurst winner Bright to race in TCR Australia
TCR

Bathurst winner Bright to race in TCR Australia

Penske endurance driver joins TCR Australia field
TCR

Penske endurance driver joins TCR Australia field

Super2 champion makes TCR Australia switch
TCR

Super2 champion makes TCR Australia switch

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.