Moffat rejoins former Supercars squad with new TCR deal

The ex-factory Nissan Supercars driver will race one of GRM's two Renaults during the inaugural TCR Australia season, teaming up with fellow former Supercars full-timer Chris Pither on the Megane side of the garage.

GRM will also run a pair of Alfa Romeos, Jimmy Vernon so far the only driver locked in to race one of the Italian cars.

Moffat's TCR deal means a return to GRM, the 34-year-old having raced in Supercars for the squad full-time in 2016 and 2017.

Having tested a Honda at the official TCR Australia launch at Sydney Motorsport Park late last year, Moffat says he's pleased to have inked a deal to join the fledgling series.

“I was involved in the TCR launch at Sydney. I had the chance to sample one of the cars on that day and was impressed by what I saw and what I felt," said Moffat.

“It’s a category that is clearly growing worldwide and I’m confident that it has some great potential in our local market.

“Naturally, it’s exciting to be involved in the first season of the new series, and to be driving one the of Renaults is going to be good fun.

“It’s great to be reunited with the guys and girls at GRM as well. Having driven full time in 2016 and 2017, I know them really well, there’s lots of familiar faces so it will be pretty easy to slot back in and get on with things."

GRM boss Barry Rogers added: "We welcome James back and we are looking forward to seeing what he and Chris Pither can do in the two Renault Meganes.

“When James drove for us, he did a really good job. We know he can drive. He goes about his job in a methodical way. He is not out there to make friends – he wants to win races and do the best for the team so we are pleased to have him back.

“It’s great to have drivers of his calibre in the series. The level of competition in TCR Australia is going to be really tough, so having someone like James in our corner is a real bonus.”

Moffat is the latest former Supercars full-timer to join the TCR Australia grid, with the likes of Pither, Tony D'Alberto and Jason Bright already locked in.