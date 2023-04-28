Subscribe
Dover Xfinity qualifying cancelled due to rain; Kligerman on pole

With persistent rain showers expected throughout the entire weekend at Dover, there was never much hope of getting NASCAR Xfinity Series practice or qualifying in on Friday.

In fact, Spire Motorsports preemptively withdrew from the race knowing they would not make the field if qualifying was rained out. They were set to enter the No. 77 Chevrolet with Carson Hocevar behind the wheel.

The only DNQ was Dawson Cram in the No. 74 CHK Racing Chevrolet.

The field will be set by lowest to highest metric scorse, which is determined by a combination of previous race finish, fastest lap rank, and position in the driver/owner points.

That will put Parker Kligerman on pole, who will lead the field to the green flag in an Xfinity race for the first time since 2009. Cole Custer will start alongside him on the front row.

Sheldon Creed is third on the grid, followed by Talladega winner Jeb Burton in fourth and Parker Retzlaff in fifth.

Austin Hill, Josh Williams, Brandon Jones, Brennan Poole, and Chandler Smith round out the top-ten.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer
1 48 United States Parker Kligerman Chevrolet
2 00 United States Cole Custer Ford
3 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet
4 27 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet
5 31 Parker Retzlaff Chevrolet
6 21 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet
7 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet
8 9 United States Brandon Jones Chevrolet
9 6 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet
10 16 Chandler Smith Chevrolet
11 98 United States Riley Herbst Ford
12 19 United States Ryan Truex Toyota
13 10 United States Derek Kraus Chevrolet
14 25 United States Brett Moffitt Ford
15 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet
16 11 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet
17 08 United States Gray Gaulding Ford
18 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet
19 8 Josh Berry Chevrolet
20 39 United States Ryan Sieg Ford
21 38 Joe Jr. Ford
22 20 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota
23 53 CJ Mclaughlin Ford
24 1 Sam Mayer Chevrolet
25 28 Kyle Sieg Ford
26 26 United States Kaz Grala Toyota
27 4 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet
28 18 Sammy Smith Toyota
29 43 United States Ryan Ellis Chevrolet
30 45 Rajah Caruth Chevrolet
31 78 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet
32 35 Emerlingб Patrick Chevrolet
33 44 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet
34 91 Chad Chastain Chevrolet
35 02 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet
36 24 Corey Heim Toyota
37 66 United States Timmy Hill Ford
38 07 Stefan Parsons Chevrolet
