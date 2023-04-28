Dover Xfinity qualifying cancelled due to rain; Kligerman on pole
With persistent rain showers expected throughout the entire weekend at Dover, there was never much hope of getting NASCAR Xfinity Series practice or qualifying in on Friday.
In fact, Spire Motorsports preemptively withdrew from the race knowing they would not make the field if qualifying was rained out. They were set to enter the No. 77 Chevrolet with Carson Hocevar behind the wheel.
The only DNQ was Dawson Cram in the No. 74 CHK Racing Chevrolet.
The field will be set by lowest to highest metric scorse, which is determined by a combination of previous race finish, fastest lap rank, and position in the driver/owner points.
That will put Parker Kligerman on pole, who will lead the field to the green flag in an Xfinity race for the first time since 2009. Cole Custer will start alongside him on the front row.
Sheldon Creed is third on the grid, followed by Talladega winner Jeb Burton in fourth and Parker Retzlaff in fifth.
Austin Hill, Josh Williams, Brandon Jones, Brennan Poole, and Chandler Smith round out the top-ten.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|1
|48
|Parker Kligerman
|Chevrolet
|2
|00
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|3
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Chevrolet
|4
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Chevrolet
|5
|31
|Parker Retzlaff
|Chevrolet
|6
|21
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|7
|92
|Josh Williams
|Chevrolet
|8
|9
|Brandon Jones
|Chevrolet
|9
|6
|Brennan Poole
|Chevrolet
|10
|16
|Chandler Smith
|Chevrolet
|11
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Ford
|12
|19
|Ryan Truex
|Toyota
|13
|10
|Derek Kraus
|Chevrolet
|14
|25
|Brett Moffitt
|Ford
|15
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Chevrolet
|16
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|17
|08
|Gray Gaulding
|Ford
|18
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|19
|8
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|20
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Ford
|21
|38
|Joe Jr.
|Ford
|22
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|23
|53
|CJ Mclaughlin
|Ford
|24
|1
|Sam Mayer
|Chevrolet
|25
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|Ford
|26
|26
|Kaz Grala
|Toyota
|27
|4
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|28
|18
|Sammy Smith
|Toyota
|29
|43
|Ryan Ellis
|Chevrolet
|30
|45
|Rajah Caruth
|Chevrolet
|31
|78
|Anthony Alfredo
|Chevrolet
|32
|35
|Emerlingб Patrick
|Chevrolet
|33
|44
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Chevrolet
|34
|91
|Chad Chastain
|Chevrolet
|35
|02
|Kyle Weatherman
|Chevrolet
|36
|24
|Corey Heim
|Toyota
|37
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Ford
|38
|07
|Stefan Parsons
|Chevrolet
