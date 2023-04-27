NASCAR 2023 Dover schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Round 11 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Dover (De.) Motor Speedway.
A chaotic race at Talladega ended with Bubba Wallace spinning from the race lead and Kyle Busch earning his second win of the 2023 season. It was the 62nd win of Busch's Cup career.
Christopher Bell remains in control of the championship lead, 12 points clear of Ross Chastain.
Chase Elliott is the defending winner at Dover, and he will hope to repeat that 2022 performance in order to ensure a place in the playoffs.
This week, Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was sidelined with a fractured vertebra after a sprint car crash in Iowa. He will be out for the next three to four races and Josh Berry will take over the wheel of the No. 48 car.
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry spins
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Dover schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, April 28
3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1
3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
Saturday, April 29
10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2
11:20 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1
1:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FS1
4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps) - FS1
Sunday, April 30
2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Wurth 400 Race (400 laps) – FS1
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, April 30
- TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (120/130/150) - 400 laps / 400 miles
- TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Pitbull Tour 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Dover
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries.
With rain threatening, the metric scores could end up setting the grid for Sunday's race. That would put Kyle Busch on pole with Christopher Bell alongside.
Entry list for Dover
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Kyle Busch
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Chase Elliott
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Brennan Poole
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Bubba Wallace
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Josh Berry
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
BJ McLeod
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Latest news
WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028
WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028 WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept
Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.