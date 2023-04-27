Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Dover Preview

NASCAR 2023 Dover schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 11 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Dover (De.) Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
A chaotic race at Talladega ended with Bubba Wallace spinning from the race lead and Kyle Busch earning his second win of the 2023 season. It was the 62nd win of Busch's Cup career.

Christopher Bell remains in control of the championship lead, 12 points clear of Ross Chastain.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner at Dover, and he will hope to repeat that 2022 performance in order to ensure a place in the playoffs.

This week, Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was sidelined with a fractured vertebra after a sprint car crash in Iowa. He will be out for the next three to four races and Josh Berry will take over the wheel of the No. 48 car.

What is the NASCAR at Dover schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 28

3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

Saturday, April 29

10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2

11:20 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

1:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FS1

4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps) - FS1

Sunday, April 30

2:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Wurth 400 Race (400 laps) – FS1

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, April 30
  • TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (120/130/150) - 400 laps / 400 miles
  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Pitbull Tour 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Pitbull Tour 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Dover

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries.

With rain threatening, the metric scores could end up setting the grid for Sunday's race. That would put Kyle Busch on pole with Christopher Bell alongside.

Entry list for Dover

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Brennan Poole

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Josh Berry

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

