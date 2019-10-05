Top events
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Dover II / Race report

Cole Custer takes his seventh win of the season at Dover

shares
comments
Cole Custer takes his seventh win of the season at Dover
By:
Oct 5, 2019, 9:27 PM

Cole Custer claimed the checkered flag for the seventh time this season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Custer led 31 laps en route to the win, the ninth of his career.

Justin Allgaier was second, Austin Cindric third, Justin Haley fourth and Chase Briscoe fifth.

This was also an elimination race and four drivers were eliminated from the 2019 playoffs: John-Hunter Nemechek, Justin Haley, Ryan Sieg and Brandon Jones.

The final stage went green on Lap 98/200 with Cindric in control, but Briscoe quickly moved into the race lead. 

The run went long and so, green-flag pit stops became a factor. Gragson kicked them off with just about 40 laps to go. 

Race leader Briscoe would pit with 32 laps remaining, but a caution soon after would change everything.

Dillon Bassett spun while trying to enter the pits, forcing a yellow flag while Nemechek was making his way down pit road for his own stop.

Only Custer, Haley and Michael Annett remained on the lead lap. Allgaier was the free pass and Briscoe, like several others, was forced to take the wave-around. 

This set up a 15-lap sprint which was abbreviated by a three-car incident at the back of the pack.

The race resumed with seven laps to go, but Allgaier had nothing for Custer as he would take the checkered flag an even second ahead of the JR Motorsports driver.

Stage 1

The 200-lapper got off to a messy start with Tyler Reddick contacting the wall out of Turn 2 on the opening lap. Behind him, Harrison Burton spun and collected Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones. The incident effectively ended Jones' 2019 title hopes.

 

Things went from bad to worse for the JGR outfit with Christopher Bell forced onto pit road with no fuel pressure. He returned to the race, but 14 laps down. 

Nemechek got into the back of Mike Harmon, sending the No. 74 spinning for the second caution of the day.

Custer was in hot pursuit of Allgaier for the stage win, but could not quite get there. Allgaier would take the stage win ahead of Custer, Cindric, Zane Smith, Haley, Noah Gragson, Briscoe, Sieg, Nemechek and Michael Annett.

Stage 2

Custer would lost a plethora of spots on pit road, falling outside the top-ten before the start of the second stage.

It was a very different story for Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Briscoe, he charged from the back of the field to a position inside the top-five.

The stage was much cleaner than the first with no yellows and Allgaier easily able to take yet another stage win. He was followed by Cindric, Briscoe, Gragson, Custer, Smith, Nemechek, Haley, Annett and Sieg.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 00 United States Cole Custer  Ford 200   31
2 7 United States Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 200 1.0 67
3 22 United States Austin Cindric  Ford 200 2.0 29
4 11 United States Justin Haley  Chevrolet 200 2.461  
5 98 United States Chase Briscoe  Ford 200 2.559 71
6 1 United States Michael Annett  Chevrolet 200 4.311 1
7 9 United States Noah Gragson  Chevrolet 200 4.550  
8 23 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
9 8 Zane Smith  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
10 39 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
11 86 United States Brandon Brown  Chevrolet 198 2 laps  
12 2 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 198 2 laps  
13 4 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 198 2 laps  
14 90 United States Dillon Bassett  Chevrolet 198 2 laps  
15 36 United States Josh Williams  Chevrolet 198 2 laps  
16 15 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 197 3 laps  
17 07 United States Ray Black Jr.  Chevrolet 197 3 laps  
18 08 United States Gray Gaulding  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
19 99 United States Stefan Parsons  Toyota 196 4 laps  
20 78 United States Vinnie Miller  Toyota 196 4 laps  
21 52 United States David Starr  Chevrolet 195 5 laps  
22 35 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 194 6 laps  
23 01 United States Stephen Leicht  Chevrolet 183 17 laps  
24 5 United States Matt Mills  Toyota 183 17 laps  
25 20 United States Christopher Bell  Toyota 166 34 laps  
26 0 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 104 96 laps  
27 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 62 138 laps  
28 13 United States Carl Long  Toyota 56 144 laps  
29 89 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 55 145 laps  
30 17 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 53 147 laps 1
31 61 United States Chad Finchum  Toyota 33 167 laps  
32 93 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 27 173 laps  
33 38 United States Bayley Currey  Chevrolet 23 177 laps  
34 74 United States Mike Harmon  Chevrolet 19 181 laps  
35 53 United States Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 12 188 laps  
36 51 United States Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 9 191 laps  
37 19 United States Brandon Jones  Toyota 2 198 laps  
38 18 United States Harrison Burton  Toyota 2 198 laps  
NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule

NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule
About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Dover II
Drivers Cole Custer
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Dover II

Dover II

3 Oct - 5 Oct

