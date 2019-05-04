Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Dover / Race report

Christopher Bell takes Dover Xfinity win and $100,000 bonus

By:
2m ago

Christopher Bell didn’t have the best car Saturday but he had the best car when it counted.

Cole Custer dominated much of the Allied 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, but Bell came off pit road first with 45 of 200 laps remaining.

Despite two more cautions and the ensuing restarts, Bell was never seriously challenged for the lead and held off Justin Allgaier for the win and the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus that came with it.

The win is Bell’s third in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season and 11th of his career.

“Over the last couple of races we’ve had great cars but we haven’t been able to capitalize on it,” Bell said. “This one is really thanks to my pit crew, man. They did a great job, getting me out front where I could control the restarts.

“I knew if I could get out front, we’d be tough to beat. This place, you can pass on long green-flag runs and it’s one of my favorite race tracks because you can move around and try to find different lines and get going.

“But over the short run, it’s pretty difficult to make something happen because there is so much grip on the bottom (lane). I’m just really thankful for everyone at Toyota, they are the ones who believed in me since Day 1 on the dirt side of things and he we are holding up my second giant cardboard check.”

Reddick was third, Custer ended up fourth and Briscoe completed the top-five.

Custer won the first two stages and led a race-high 155 laps.

Bell overtakes Custer on pit road

With 50 laps remaining, Custer’s lead over Bell was less than a second with Reddick running in third. All of the lead-lap cars still have to make one final pit stop for fuel.

On Lap 154, Kaz Grala, running 12th, spun off Turn 2 after some contact with John Hunter Nemechek to bring out the first non-stage caution of the race.

Bell was the first off pit road and took over the lead. On the restart on Lap 160, Custer lined up second followed by Reddick and Allgaier.

With 30 laps to go in the race, Bell held a small lead over Allgaier, followed by Custer and Reddick.

A caution was displayed with 25 laps to go when Riley Herbst spun off Turn 4 and down the frontstretch. Bell remained in the lead on the restart on Lap 181, followed by Allgaier, Reddick and Custer.

Gray Gaulding and Vinnie Miller wrecked on Lap 182 to bring out another caution. On the restart with 14 laps to go, it was Bell, Allgaier, Briscoe and Reddick.

Stage 2

Custer continued his dominating performance, leading all 45 laps to take the Stage 2 victory over Bell.

Reddick was third, Allgaier fourth and Zane Smith completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, Custer was the first off pit road, followed by Allgaier, Bell, Reddick and Brandon Jones. The race returned to green on Lap 55.

During the stops, Michael Annett, Grala and Nemechek were penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

With 30 laps remaining in the stage, Reddick had moved up to second and Bell was in third.

Custer had built up a 2.7-second lead over Reddick with 15 laps to go in the stage. Bell remained in third.

Bell finally was able to maneuver around Reddick to take second-place with six laps remaining. Custer had built his lead to almost four seconds.

Stage 1

Custer led every lap on his way to the Stage 1 victory over Bell; his third stage win of the season.

Allgaier was third, Reddick was fourth and Austin Cindric completed the top-five.

Custer, the pole-winner, moved out to a 1.2-second lead over Bell through the first 10 laps of the race.

On Lap 18, Ryan Sieg was forced to pit under green for a loose wheel.

With 25 laps remaining in the first stage, Custer maintained a solid lead over Bell. They were followed by Allgaier, Reddick and Cindric.

With under 15 laps to go in the stage, Noah Gragson got in the wall but was able to continue on and there was no caution.

Bell had cut his deficit to Custer to under a second with five laps remaining in the first stage, Allgaier remained in third but was beginning to challenge Bell for second.

Prior to the race, Gragson and Josh Bilicki had to start from the rear for unapproved adjustments to his car after qualifying.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 20 United States Christopher Bell  Toyota 200   44
2 7 United States Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 200 1.745 1
3 2 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 200 2.173  
4 00 United States Cole Custer  Ford 200 2.373 156
5 98 United States Chase Briscoe  Ford 200 2.912  
6 22 United States Austin Cindric  Ford 200 4.376  
7 19 United States Brandon Jones  Toyota 200 5.021  
8 23 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 200 6.787  
9 8 Zane Smith  Chevrolet 200 7.938  
10 1 United States Michael Annett  Chevrolet 200 7.939  
11 39 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 200 9.574  
12 4 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 200 11.459  
13 86 United States Brandon Brown  Chevrolet 200 14.727  
14 21 United States Kaz Grala  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
15 18 Riley Herbst  Toyota 199 1 lap  
16 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 199 1 lap  
17 11 United States Justin Haley  Chevrolet 198 2 laps  
18 51 United States Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 198 2 laps  
19 9 United States Noah Gragson  Chevrolet 197 3 laps  
20 08 United States Gray Gaulding  Chevrolet 197 3 laps  
21 99 United States Tommy Joe Martins  Toyota 197 3 laps  
22 36 United States Josh Williams  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
23   United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
24 07 United States Ray Black Jr.  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
25 90 Ronnie Bassett  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
26 01 United States Stephen Leicht  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
27 15 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
28 52 United States David Starr  Chevrolet 195 5 laps  
29 35 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 195 5 laps  
30 42 United States Chad Finchum  Toyota 195 5 laps  
31 5 United States Matt Mills  Toyota 195 5 laps  
32 78 United States Vinnie Miller  Toyota 194 6 laps  
33 74 United States Mike Harmon  Chevrolet 144 56 laps  
34 17 Bayley Currey  Chevrolet 59 140 laps  
35 89 United States Morgan Shepherd  Chevrolet 50 149 laps  
36 38 United States Jeff Green  Chevrolet 15 184 laps  
37 13 John Jackson  Toyota 13 186 laps  
38 93 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 10 189 laps  
About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Dover
Drivers Christopher Bell
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter
