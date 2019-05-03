After competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a full season, Alex Labbe decided it was time to return home and compete for another title.

“We’ve been working on this deal for a while now and I’m excited to be back in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series full-time with Dave (Jacombs) and the team,” said Labbe.

“This is an exciting time for us and to be able to come back and run full-time with Dave and the guys is something I’ve been looking forward to this year.”

The St. Albert, Quebec native won five races en route to the 2017 title and has amassed a Pinty’s Series resume of six wins, 22 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes in 41 starts.

Labbe drove last season in the Xfinity Series for former crew chief Mario Gosselin making 33 starts and scoring one top-10 finish. Gosselin will not be able to return as crew chief for Labbe but the 26 year-old driver is confident of his new team leader.

“Ron Easton is stepping up to be our crew chief and he’s been with the team and learned from Mario and I feel we’re in good shape with the team,” said Labbe. “We’re running all 13 races and going after another title and I have a great team and new sponsor.”

Festdrag TV will be featured on the car prepared by Jacombs.

While Labbe continues to secure opportunities to compete in the Xfinity Series he’s fully focused on competing in all 13 Pinty’s Series races on the 2019 schedule.

Tagliani kicks off food allergy awareness month

Pinty’s Series competitor Alex Tagliani visited Kimberley/Beaches Alternative School in Toronto earlier this week to help kick-off Food Allergy Awareness Month and promote allergy awareness.

Tagliani, who suffers from food allergies, shared his experience and tips on managing food allergies safely, as well as how to support students at risk of a serious reaction.

The students and Tagliani also worked together to design the paint scheme for the No. 18 car he drives in the Pinty’s Series for 22 Racing.

"Food allergy is a very serious issue, but I approach it like I do a race - preparation, teamwork, and being careful," said Alex. “I was happy to meet the young students to answer their questions about food allergy and encouraging them to learn more and support their friends who may be at risk.”

Tagliani finished second in the Pinty’s Series standings last season.