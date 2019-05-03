Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Canada / Breaking news

Alex Labbe returns to full-time Pinty’s competition in 2019

shares
comments
Alex Labbe returns to full-time Pinty’s competition in 2019
By:
22m ago

Former NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion Alex Labbe returns to compete fulltime in the Canadian series for the first time since winning the 2017 championship.

Alex Labbe
Alex Labbe
Third place Alex Labbe
Alex Labbe, DGM Racing
Alex Tagliani
Alex Tagliani
Joe Balash, NASCAR; Alex Labbe; NASCAR Pinty's Series Director Cherie Putnam; Dave Jacombs, Car Owner; Martin D'Anjou, Sponsor

After competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a full season, Alex Labbe decided it was time to return home and compete for another title.

“We’ve been working on this deal for a while now and I’m excited to be back in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series full-time with Dave (Jacombs) and the team,” said Labbe.

“This is an exciting time for us and to be able to come back and run full-time with Dave and the guys is something I’ve been looking forward to this year.”

The St. Albert, Quebec native won five races en route to the 2017 title and has amassed a Pinty’s Series resume of six wins, 22 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes in 41 starts.

Labbe drove last season in the Xfinity Series for former crew chief Mario Gosselin making 33 starts and scoring one top-10 finish. Gosselin will not be able to return as crew chief for Labbe but the 26 year-old driver is confident of his new team leader.

“Ron Easton is stepping up to be our crew chief and he’s been with the team and learned from Mario and I feel we’re in good shape with the team,” said Labbe. “We’re running all 13 races and going after another title and I have a great team and new sponsor.”

Festdrag TV will be featured on the car prepared by Jacombs.

While Labbe continues to secure opportunities to compete in the Xfinity Series he’s fully focused on competing in all 13 Pinty’s Series races on the 2019 schedule.

Tagliani kicks off food allergy awareness month

Pinty’s Series competitor Alex Tagliani visited Kimberley/Beaches Alternative School in Toronto earlier this week to help kick-off Food Allergy Awareness Month and promote allergy awareness.  

Tagliani, who suffers from food allergies, shared his experience and tips on managing food allergies safely, as well as how to support students at risk of a serious reaction.

The students and Tagliani also worked together to design the paint scheme for the No. 18 car he drives in the Pinty’s Series for 22 Racing.

"Food allergy is a very serious issue, but I approach it like I do a race - preparation, teamwork, and being careful," said Alex. “I was happy to meet the young students to answer their questions about food allergy and encouraging them to learn more and support their friends who may be at risk.”

Tagliani finished second in the Pinty’s Series standings last season.

Next article
Pinty’s Notebook: Alex Tagliani kicks off 2019 campaign

Previous article

Pinty’s Notebook: Alex Tagliani kicks off 2019 campaign
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Canada , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Alex Tagliani , Alex Labbé
Author Tim Southers
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Baku to reimburse Williams for drain cover accident damage
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Baku to reimburse Williams for drain cover accident damage

9h ago
2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise Article
Formula 1

2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise

Rossi explains Yamaha woes on Friday at Jerez Article
MotoGP

Rossi explains Yamaha woes on Friday at Jerez

News in depth
Alex Labbe returns to full-time Pinty’s competition in 2019
NASCAR Canada

Alex Labbe returns to full-time Pinty’s competition in 2019

Pinty’s Notebook: Alex Tagliani kicks off 2019 campaign
NASCAR Canada

Pinty’s Notebook: Alex Tagliani kicks off 2019 campaign

Shantel Kalika eager to return to Pinty’s Series this season
NASCAR Canada

Shantel Kalika eager to return to Pinty’s Series this season

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.