IndyCar / Birmingham / Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Hinchcliffe leads Herta in second practice

Barber IndyCar: Hinchcliffe leads Herta in second practice
By:
18m ago

James Hinchcliffe delivered fastest time on alternate Firestone tires with the first sub-69sec lap of Barber Motorsports Park this weekend, with Circuit of The Americas winner Colton Herta in second.

The Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda driver lapped in 68.999sec at 120.001mph to beat Colton Herta’s Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda by a mere 0.009sec.

Herta was among several drivers who didn’t feel that the Firestone reds were offering a lot of extra grip – possibly because the support series here have left a blend of Pirelli, Yokohama, BF Goodrich and Hankook rubber on the racing line.

Santino Ferrucci and Sebastien Bourdais put Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan into the top four, althoug rookie Ferrucci understeered off the course into the tire wall at Turn 15, causing a red flag but thankfully without hurting his car or wrists.

Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay grabbed fifth and sixth for Andretti Autosport-Honda, ahead of the two fastest Chevrolet runners, Spencer Pigot of Ed Carpenter Racing and rookie Patricio O’Ward of Carlin Racing.

Marco Andretti (Andretti) and Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) completed the top 10, ahead of the fastest Team Penske-Chevrolet, that of Will Power.

Zach Veach survived a wild moment at the Turn 8/9 chicane that collected a marker cone to put another Andretti car in the top dozen.

Marcus Ericsson was 14th in the second Arrow SPM-Honda, while Felix Rosenqvist harmed his chances of a Top 10 run with a long wheel lock-up into Turn 5 while on his alternate rubber.

Third practice starts at 10.45am local (Central) time tomorrow.

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 9 1'08.9994     120.001
2 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 14 1'09.0084 0.0090 0.0090 119.985
3 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 15 1'09.0461 0.0467 0.0377 119.920
4 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 15 1'09.0968 0.0974 0.0507 119.832
5 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 15 1'09.1140 0.1146 0.0172 119.802
6 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 13 1'09.1545 0.1551 0.0405 119.732
7 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 15 1'09.2055 0.2061 0.0510 119.644
8 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 15 1'09.2729 0.2735 0.0674 119.527
9 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 14 1'09.3113 0.3119 0.0384 119.461
10 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 15 1'09.4079 0.4085 0.0966 119.295
11 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 13 1'09.4166 0.4172 0.0087 119.280
12 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 14 1'09.4320 0.4326 0.0154 119.253
13 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 1'09.4532 0.4538 0.0212 119.217
14 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 15 1'09.5385 0.5391 0.0853 119.071
15 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 17 1'09.5546 0.5552 0.0161 119.043
16 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 1'09.5660 0.5666 0.0114 119.024
17 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 17 1'09.5986 0.5992 0.0326 118.968
18 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 14 1'09.6309 0.6315 0.0323 118.913
19 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing 18 1'09.8179 0.8185 0.1870 118.594
20 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 17 1'09.8893 0.8899 0.0714 118.473
21 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 1'09.8971 0.8977 0.0078 118.460
22 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 14 1'10.0486 1.0492 0.1515 118.204
23 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 17 1'10.0909 1.0915 0.0423 118.132
24 81 United Kingdom Ben Hanley DragonSpeed 18 1'10.7354 1.7360 0.6445 117.056
