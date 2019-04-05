Barber IndyCar: Hinchcliffe leads Herta in second practice
James Hinchcliffe delivered fastest time on alternate Firestone tires with the first sub-69sec lap of Barber Motorsports Park this weekend, with Circuit of The Americas winner Colton Herta in second.
The Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda driver lapped in 68.999sec at 120.001mph to beat Colton Herta’s Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda by a mere 0.009sec.
Herta was among several drivers who didn’t feel that the Firestone reds were offering a lot of extra grip – possibly because the support series here have left a blend of Pirelli, Yokohama, BF Goodrich and Hankook rubber on the racing line.
Santino Ferrucci and Sebastien Bourdais put Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan into the top four, althoug rookie Ferrucci understeered off the course into the tire wall at Turn 15, causing a red flag but thankfully without hurting his car or wrists.
Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay grabbed fifth and sixth for Andretti Autosport-Honda, ahead of the two fastest Chevrolet runners, Spencer Pigot of Ed Carpenter Racing and rookie Patricio O’Ward of Carlin Racing.
Marco Andretti (Andretti) and Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) completed the top 10, ahead of the fastest Team Penske-Chevrolet, that of Will Power.
Zach Veach survived a wild moment at the Turn 8/9 chicane that collected a marker cone to put another Andretti car in the top dozen.
Marcus Ericsson was 14th in the second Arrow SPM-Honda, while Felix Rosenqvist harmed his chances of a Top 10 run with a long wheel lock-up into Turn 5 while on his alternate rubber.
Third practice starts at 10.45am local (Central) time tomorrow.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|5
|James Hinchcliffe
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|9
|1'08.9994
|120.001
|2
|88
|Colton Herta
|Harding Racing
|14
|1'09.0084
|0.0090
|0.0090
|119.985
|3
|19
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dale Coyne Racing
|15
|1'09.0461
|0.0467
|0.0377
|119.920
|4
|18
|Sébastien Bourdais
|Dale Coyne Racing
|15
|1'09.0968
|0.0974
|0.0507
|119.832
|5
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|15
|1'09.1140
|0.1146
|0.0172
|119.802
|6
|28
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|13
|1'09.1545
|0.1551
|0.0405
|119.732
|7
|21
|Spencer Pigot
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|15
|1'09.2055
|0.2061
|0.0510
|119.644
|8
|31
|Patricio O'Ward
|Carlin
|15
|1'09.2729
|0.2735
|0.0674
|119.527
|9
|98
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Autosport
|14
|1'09.3113
|0.3119
|0.0384
|119.461
|10
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|15
|1'09.4079
|0.4085
|0.0966
|119.295
|11
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|13
|1'09.4166
|0.4172
|0.0087
|119.280
|12
|26
|Zach Veach
|Andretti Autosport
|14
|1'09.4320
|0.4326
|0.0154
|119.253
|13
|30
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|14
|1'09.4532
|0.4538
|0.0212
|119.217
|14
|7
|Marcus Ericsson
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|15
|1'09.5385
|0.5391
|0.0853
|119.071
|15
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|17
|1'09.5546
|0.5552
|0.0161
|119.043
|16
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|14
|1'09.5660
|0.5666
|0.0114
|119.024
|17
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17
|1'09.5986
|0.5992
|0.0326
|118.968
|18
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|14
|1'09.6309
|0.6315
|0.0323
|118.913
|19
|60
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|18
|1'09.8179
|0.8185
|0.1870
|118.594
|20
|4
|Matheus Leist
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|17
|1'09.8893
|0.8899
|0.0714
|118.473
|21
|14
|Tony Kanaan
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|1'09.8971
|0.8977
|0.0078
|118.460
|22
|20
|Ed Jones
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|14
|1'10.0486
|1.0492
|0.1515
|118.204
|23
|59
|Max Chilton
|Carlin
|17
|1'10.0909
|1.0915
|0.0423
|118.132
|24
|81
|Ben Hanley
|DragonSpeed
|18
|1'10.7354
|1.7360
|0.6445
|117.056
