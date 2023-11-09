Subscribe
IMSA Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
News

Hinchcliffe joins Pfaff for three 2024 IMSA endurance rounds

James Hinchcliffe has been confirmed for three races in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup for Pfaff Motorsports in 2024.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
James Hinchcliffe

It will mark the 36-year-old Canadian’s first appearance in the IMSA SportsCar Championship since the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2017 with Mazda Motorsports. He will drive a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo with Pfaff Motorsports.

A six-time winner in the IndyCar Series, Hinchcliffe has spent the past two years as part of the NBC broadcast for North America’s premier open-wheel championship, along with Formula 1 commentary and a guest appearance behind the wheel this past year in the Mazda MX-5 Cup at Watkins Glen.

Pfaff Motorsports confirmed Hinchcliffe will participate in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans.

 

Last month, the Canadian team announced a switch to McLaren for its 2024 program following five years with Porsche that helped vault it to the 2021 GTD and 2022 GTD Pro championship. Despite that run of success, Pfaff Motorsports achieved only one victory in 2023, which came down to fuel mileage at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The remaining GTD Pro driver lineup will be revealed in the coming days, including its co-drivers for the full season.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Daytona 24 winner Braun remains in IMSA with LMP2 deal after MSR exit
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Indy NXT
Laguna

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

Friday favorite: The Brazilian duo that ended Penske's longest drought

Friday favorite: The Brazilian duo that ended Penske's longest drought

IndyCar

Friday favorite: The Brazilian duo that ended Penske's longest drought Friday favorite: The Brazilian duo that ended Penske's longest drought

James Hinchcliffe
More from
James Hinchcliffe
Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach

Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach

Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing

IndyCar

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Pfaff Racing
More from
Pfaff Racing
Pfaff defects from Porsche to lead McLaren’s IMSA GTD Pro attack

Pfaff defects from Porsche to lead McLaren’s IMSA GTD Pro attack

IMSA

Pfaff defects from Porsche to lead McLaren’s IMSA GTD Pro attack Pfaff defects from Porsche to lead McLaren’s IMSA GTD Pro attack

Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours

Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours

Pfaff Porsche drivers to go all-out for Petit Le Mans win

Pfaff Porsche drivers to go all-out for Petit Le Mans win

IMSA
Road Atlanta

Pfaff Porsche drivers to go all-out for Petit Le Mans win Pfaff Porsche drivers to go all-out for Petit Le Mans win

Latest news

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend GTD Pro title

How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics

How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics

Vint Vintage
Goodwood Revival

How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe