Hinchcliffe joins Pfaff for three 2024 IMSA endurance rounds

It will mark the 36-year-old Canadian’s first appearance in the IMSA SportsCar Championship since the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2017 with Mazda Motorsports. He will drive a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo with Pfaff Motorsports.

A six-time winner in the IndyCar Series, Hinchcliffe has spent the past two years as part of the NBC broadcast for North America’s premier open-wheel championship, along with Formula 1 commentary and a guest appearance behind the wheel this past year in the Mazda MX-5 Cup at Watkins Glen.

Pfaff Motorsports confirmed Hinchcliffe will participate in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans.

Last month, the Canadian team announced a switch to McLaren for its 2024 program following five years with Porsche that helped vault it to the 2021 GTD and 2022 GTD Pro championship. Despite that run of success, Pfaff Motorsports achieved only one victory in 2023, which came down to fuel mileage at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The remaining GTD Pro driver lineup will be revealed in the coming days, including its co-drivers for the full season.