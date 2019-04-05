Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Birmingham / Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads disrupted opening practice

shares
comments
Barber IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads disrupted opening practice
By:
49m ago

An inconclusive opening practice session for the 10th Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama left Felix Rosenqvist’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda at the top of the times, as the rookie squeezed out a 69.230sec lap of Barber Motorsports Park in between three red flags.

On a track surface still damp, and ambient temperatures only reaching 64degF, the rookies were first to emerge to use the extra set of primary tires they are granted, and Rosenqvist nailed a 119.602mph lap.

That was only 0.0454sec faster than Sebastien Bourdais in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan-Honda, with James Hinchcliffe only a further five-hundredths of a second further back in the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda.

Hinch spun his car on the entrance to pitlane, but his was one of the more innocuous of the incidents, as he was able to turn back around and continue down to his pit.

The first red flag flew when Matheus Leist spun exiting Turn 5, clipping the damp curb on the outside and spinning into the barrier at Turn 6. That took eight minutes of track time away, and then his teammate Tony Kanaan needed rescuing when he spun exiting Turn 16 and stalled as the car rolled down the hill.

Finally the session ended early when Spencer Pigot spun at the 17th and final turn and finished up in the sandtrap.

Scott Dixon was fourth fastest for Ganassi ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay in the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, with Circuit of The Americas winner Colton Herta taking sixth for Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda.

Carlin Racing’s Patricio O’Ward was the fastest of the Chevrolet runners, clocking a 69.501sec right at the end of the session, although the Team Penske drivers, headed by Simon Pagenaud, couldn’t quite get a clear lap to set a representative time.

Takuma Sato briefly fell off the road but earned eighth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda ahead of Alexander Rossi (Andretti).

The second practice, in which the drivers will get a chance to run on a set of Firestone ‘alternate’ compound tires (weather allowing), begins at 2.50pm local (Central) time.

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 14 1'09.2296     119.602
2 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 8 1'09.2750 0.0454 0.0454 119.524
3 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'09.3276 0.0980 0.0526 119.433
4 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'09.4373 0.2077 0.1097 119.244
5 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 9 1'09.4452 0.2156 0.0079 119.231
6 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 14 1'09.4987 0.2691 0.0535 119.139
7 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 16 1'09.5007 0.2711 0.0020 119.135
8 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 1'09.5479 0.3183 0.0472 119.055
9 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'09.8022 0.5726 0.2543 118.621
10 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 7 1'09.8294 0.5998 0.0272 118.575
11 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'09.9137 0.6841 0.0843 118.432
12 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 11 1'09.9440 0.7144 0.0303 118.380
13 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 6 1'09.9707 0.7411 0.0267 118.335
14 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 7 1'10.1168 0.8872 0.1461 118.089
15 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 14 1'10.1253 0.8957 0.0085 118.074
16 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 4 1'10.1428 0.9132 0.0175 118.045
17 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 9 1'10.2630 1.0334 0.1202 117.843
18 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing 8 1'10.3180 1.0884 0.0550 117.751
19 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 7 1'10.6279 1.3983 0.3099 117.234
20 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 1'10.7382 1.5086 0.1103 117.051
21 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 8 1'10.7595 1.5299 0.0213 117.016
22 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'11.0773 1.8477 0.3178 116.493
23 81 United Kingdom Ben Hanley DragonSpeed 12 1'11.4122 2.1826 0.3349 115.947
24 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1 1'33.6477 24.4181 22.2355 88.416
Next article
Barber Motorsports Park – IndyCar facts and figures

Previous article

Barber Motorsports Park – IndyCar facts and figures
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Birmingham
Author David Malsher
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Unprecedented short circuit caused Leclerc's engine problem
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Unprecedented short circuit caused Leclerc's engine problem

2h ago
Barber IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads disrupted opening practice Article
IndyCar

Barber IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads disrupted opening practice

Red Bull targets fix for aero issues by Spanish GP Article
Formula 1

Red Bull targets fix for aero issues by Spanish GP

Latest videos
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Driver fitness with Marcus Ericsson 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Driver fitness with Marcus Ericsson

Apr 2, 2019
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 00:57
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

Mar 26, 2019

News in depth
Barber IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads disrupted opening practice
IndyCar

Barber IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads disrupted opening practice

Barber Motorsports Park – IndyCar facts and figures
IndyCar

Barber Motorsports Park – IndyCar facts and figures

Alonso’s Texas Motor Speedway test confirmed
IndyCar

Alonso’s Texas Motor Speedway test confirmed

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.