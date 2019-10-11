Petit Le Mans: Sensational Nasr puts AXR top again in FP4
Action Express Racing’s Felipe Nasr topped fourth practice for this weekend’s Motul Petit Le Mans with a lap two seconds under last year’s pole time and over 0.6sec clear of his closest pursuers in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
The ex-Formula 1 driver’s Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the 2.54-mile Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta course in 68.419sec, an average speed of more than 133mph, to go 0.622sec clear of Ricky Taylor’s best in the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 and almost 0.7sec clear of the next fastest Cadillac.
That was the other AXR machine piloted by Filipe Albuquerque, who was nearly 0.2sec clear of Renger van der Zande’s top lap in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy.
Timo Bernhard was quickest Mazda RT24-P driver in fifth – Harry Tincknell had a brief off in the #55 car – while championship aspirant (and former champ) Dane Cameron was seventh in the second Acura.
Matt McMurry was less that 0.2sec clear of Kyle Masson in the two-car LMP2 battle.
James Calado’s 1min 15.757sec lap for series returnee Risi Competizione lifted the Ferrari 488 almost half a second clear of its nearest pursuer, Philipp Eng in the #24 RLLR-run BMW M8, while Richard Westbrook was top Ford GT driver in third, a couple of thousandths ahead of Antonio Garcia’s Corvette C7.R.
In GT Daytona, Robby Foley was fastest for Turner Motorsports, his BMW M6 only 0.061 ahead of ToniVilander in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488, and 0.070 faster than Ricardo Feller in the Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi R8.
Jeroen Bleekemolen’s pace suggests the Mercedes AMG GT3 of Riley Motorsports should be in the hunt for pole.
Qualifying begins at 3.55pm local (Eastern) time.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Eric Curran
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'08.419
|2
|7
| Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'09.041
|0.622
|0.622
|3
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Mike Conway
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.115
|0.696
|0.074
|4
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.301
|0.882
|0.186
|5
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Timo Bernhard
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'09.345
|0.926
|0.044
|6
|85
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
Juan Piedrahita
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.517
|1.098
|0.172
|7
|6
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'09.667
|1.248
|0.150
|8
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
Romain Dumas
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|1'09.716
|1.297
|0.049
|9
|50
| Will Owen
Rene Binder
Spencer Pigot
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.863
|1.444
|0.147
|10
|84
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
Chris Miller
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.949
|1.530
|0.086
|11
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'09.987
|1.568
|0.038
|12
|52
| Matt McMurry
Gabriel Aubry
Dalton Kellett
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'11.209
|2.790
|1.222
|13
|38
| Cameron Cassels
Kyle Masson
Andrew Evans
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'11.398
|2.979
|0.189
|14
|62
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Daniel Serra
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|1'15.757
|7.338
|4.359
|15
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
Philipp Eng
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'16.237
|7.818
|0.480
|16
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
Scott Dixon
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'16.365
|7.946
|0.128
|17
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'16.369
|7.950
|0.004
|18
|25
| Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'16.396
|7.977
|0.027
|19
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'16.494
|8.075
|0.098
|20
|911
| Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'16.500
|8.081
|0.006
|21
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'16.616
|8.197
|0.116
|22
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
Sébastien Bourdais
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'16.814
|8.395
|0.198
|23
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'19.462
|11.043
|2.648
|24
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'19.523
|11.104
|0.061
|25
|29
| Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
Daniel Morad
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'19.532
|11.113
|0.009
|26
|33
| Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'19.596
|11.177
|0.064
|27
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'19.812
|11.393
|0.216
|28
|47
| Brandon Gdovic
Don Yount
Shinya Michimi
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'19.883
|11.464
|0.071
|29
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'19.925
|11.506
|0.042
|30
|14
| Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
Parker Chase
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'19.969
|11.550
|0.044
|31
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis
Marco Seefried
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'20.053
|11.634
|0.084
|32
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
Justin Marks
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'20.121
|11.702
|0.068
|33
|57
| Katherine Legge
Ana Beatriz
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'20.130
|11.711
|0.009
|34
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'20.383
|11.964
|0.253
|View full results
