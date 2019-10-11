Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
QU in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
First Practice in
00 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Shootout in
12 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Practice report

Petit Le Mans: Sensational Nasr puts AXR top again in FP4

shares
comments
Petit Le Mans: Sensational Nasr puts AXR top again in FP4
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 4:45 PM

Action Express Racing’s Felipe Nasr topped fourth practice for this weekend’s Motul Petit Le Mans with a lap two seconds under last year’s pole time and over 0.6sec clear of his closest pursuers in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The ex-Formula 1 driver’s Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the 2.54-mile Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta course in 68.419sec, an average speed of more than 133mph, to go 0.622sec clear of Ricky Taylor’s best in the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 and almost 0.7sec clear of the next fastest Cadillac.

That was the other AXR machine piloted by Filipe Albuquerque, who was nearly 0.2sec clear of Renger van der Zande’s top lap in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy.

Timo Bernhard was quickest Mazda RT24-P driver in fifth – Harry Tincknell had a brief off in the #55 car – while championship aspirant (and former champ) Dane Cameron was seventh in the second Acura.

Matt McMurry was less that 0.2sec clear of Kyle Masson in the two-car LMP2 battle.

James Calado’s 1min 15.757sec lap for series returnee Risi Competizione lifted the Ferrari 488 almost half a second clear of its nearest pursuer, Philipp Eng in the #24 RLLR-run BMW M8, while Richard Westbrook was top Ford GT driver in third, a couple of thousandths ahead of Antonio Garcia’s Corvette C7.R.

In GT Daytona, Robby Foley was fastest for Turner Motorsports, his BMW M6 only 0.061 ahead of ToniVilander in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488, and 0.070 faster than Ricardo Feller in the Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi R8.

Jeroen Bleekemolen’s pace suggests the Mercedes AMG GT3 of Riley Motorsports should be in the hunt for pole.

Qualifying begins at 3.55pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United States Eric Curran
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'08.419    
2 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Graham Rahal 		DPi Acura DPi 1'09.041 0.622 0.622
3 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.115 0.696 0.074
4 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.301 0.882 0.186
5 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
Germany Timo Bernhard 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'09.345 0.926 0.044
6 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier
Colombia Juan Piedrahita 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.517 1.098 0.172
7 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 1'09.667 1.248 0.150
8 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
France Romain Dumas 		DPi Nissan DPi 1'09.716 1.297 0.049
9 50 United States Will Owen
Austria Rene Binder
United States Spencer Pigot 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.863 1.444 0.147
10 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson
United States Chris Miller 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.949 1.530 0.086
11 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'09.987 1.568 0.038
12 52 United States Matt McMurry
France Gabriel Aubry
Canada Dalton Kellett 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'11.209 2.790 1.222
13 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Kyle Masson
United States Andrew Evans 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'11.398 2.979 0.189
14 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Brazil Daniel Serra 		GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 1'15.757 7.338 4.359
15 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
Austria Philipp Eng 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'16.237 7.818 0.480
16 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTLM Ford GT 1'16.365 7.946 0.128
17 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'16.369 7.950 0.004
18 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'16.396 7.977 0.027
19 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'16.494 8.075 0.098
20 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'16.500 8.081 0.006
21 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'16.616 8.197 0.116
22 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller
France Sébastien Bourdais 		GTLM Ford GT 1'16.814 8.395 0.198
23 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'19.462 11.043 2.648
24 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'19.523 11.104 0.061
25 29 Germany Christopher Mies
Switzerland Richard Feller
Canada Daniel Morad 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'19.532 11.113 0.009
26 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'19.596 11.177 0.064
27 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'19.812 11.393 0.216
28 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
United States Don Yount
Japan Shinya Michimi 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'19.883 11.464 0.071
29 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'19.925 11.506 0.042
30 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Parker Chase 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'19.969 11.550 0.044
31 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis
Germany Marco Seefried 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'20.053 11.634 0.084
32 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman
United States Justin Marks 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'20.121 11.702 0.068
33 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Brazil Ana Beatriz
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'20.130 11.711 0.009
34 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'20.383 11.964 0.253
View full results
Next article
Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs continue their rebound in FP3

Previous article

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs continue their rebound in FP3
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct
Qualifying Starts in
02 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
33 Seconds

Trending

1
MotoGP

Zarco set for shock MotoGP return with LCR Honda

2
Formula 1

Insight: How the F1 paddock is tackling the typhoon threat

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bottas had "massive" 0.5s tow on fastest lap

4
Formula 1

Grosjean plans to build F1 six-wheeler model on Suzuka day off

3h
5
Formula 1

F1 calls off tyre blanket ban for 2021

3h

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Petit Le Mans: Sensational Nasr puts AXR top again in FP4
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Sensational Nasr puts AXR top again in FP4

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs continue their rebound in FP3
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs continue their rebound in FP3

Petit Le Mans: Title favorite Cameron leads FP2 for Acura
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Title favorite Cameron leads FP2 for Acura

Chevrolet reveals Corvette C8.R tech insights
IMSA

Chevrolet reveals Corvette C8.R tech insights

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac leads opening practice
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac leads opening practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.