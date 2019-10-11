Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs continue their rebound in FP3
Action Express Racing continued to look strong in third practice at Road Atlanta, as Felipe Nasr clings to hopes of retaining the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Prototype crown he earned with Eric Curran.
While Acura Team Penske’s Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya need only finish in the top eight in Saturday’s Petit Le Mans to earn the title, Pipo Derani – new to the AXR squad this year – ensured the team topped two of today’s sessions at the 2.54-mile Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
Derani sent the #31 Whelen Engineering-backed Cadillac DPi-V.R around in 69.455sec to eclipse teammate Filipe Albuquerque by approximately 0.2sec.
Helio Castroneves grabbed third Acura in the car he will share with Ricky Taylor and Graham Rahal this weekend. Teammate Montoya set the fastest time in the #6 ARX-05 but it was good enough for only ninth.
Tristan Vautier again put JDC-Miller in the spotlight by clocking fourth in the #85 Cadillac ahead of Oliver Jarvis’ #77 Mazda and the Colin Braun-steered CORE autosport-run Nissan DPi.
Returning after its big shunt is the Juncos Racing team, for whom Spencer Pigot was 10th-fastest.
In GT Le Mans, the Ford GTs were again fast and finished 1-3, split by Tom Blomqvist’s best effort in the BMW M8 GTE and chased hard by Mike Rockenfeller in the #3 Corvette C7.R.
IMSA Radio reported that Daniel Serra’s reduced number of laps in the Ferrari 488 GTE of the returning Risi Competizione squad was due to a drivetrain issue that saw the car – not seen in IMSA since the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January – taken back behind the wall for much of the session.
For the second time in three sessions, Bill Auberlen sent Turner Motorsports’ trusty BMW M6 GT3 to the top of the GT Daytona times, albeit less than a tenth of a second quicker than Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Mercedes AMG-GT3 run by Riley Motorsport, and Spencer Pumpelly’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.
Fourth practice begins at 11.15am local (Eastern) time on Friday, with qualifying commencing at 3.55pm.
Session results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Eric Curran
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.455
|2
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Mike Conway
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.653
|0.198
|3
|7
| Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'09.728
|0.273
|4
|85
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
Juan Piedrahita
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.935
|0.480
|5
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Timo Bernhard
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'09.941
|0.486
|6
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
Romain Dumas
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|1'09.992
|0.537
|7
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.998
|0.543
|8
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'10.253
|0.798
|9
|6
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'10.294
|0.839
|10
|50
| Will Owen
Rene Binder
Spencer Pigot
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'10.555
|1.100
|11
|84
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
Chris Miller
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'10.813
|1.358
|12
|52
| Matt McMurry
Gabriel Aubry
Dalton Kellett
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'11.689
|2.234
|13
|38
| Cameron Cassels
Kyle Masson
Andrew Evans
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'11.731
|2.276
|14
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
Sébastien Bourdais
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'16.552
|7.097
|15
|25
| Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'16.789
|7.334
|16
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
Scott Dixon
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'16.808
|7.353
|17
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'16.869
|7.414
|18
|62
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Daniel Serra
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|1'16.936
|7.481
|19
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'17.113
|7.658
|20
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
Philipp Eng
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'17.123
|7.668
|21
|911
| Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'17.151
|7.696
|22
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'17.165
|7.710
|23
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'19.311
|9.856
|24
|33
| Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'19.375
|9.920
|25
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'19.408
|9.953
|26
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis
Marco Seefried
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'19.732
|10.277
|27
|29
| Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
Daniel Morad
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'19.856
|10.401
|28
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'19.897
|10.442
|29
|14
| Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
Parker Chase
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'20.065
|10.610
|30
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
Justin Marks
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'20.081
|10.626
|31
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'20.319
|10.864
|32
|57
| Katherine Legge
Ana Beatriz
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'20.530
|11.075
|33
|47
| Brandon Gdovic
Don Yount
Shinya Michimi
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'20.804
|11.349
|34
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'20.865
|11.410
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Road Atlanta
|Author
|David Malsher
Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs continue their rebound in FP3
IMSA Next session
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by