Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Practice report

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs continue their rebound in FP3

shares
comments
Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs continue their rebound in FP3
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 1:35 AM

Action Express Racing continued to look strong in third practice at Road Atlanta, as Felipe Nasr clings to hopes of retaining the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Prototype crown he earned with Eric Curran.

While Acura Team Penske’s Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya need only finish in the top eight in Saturday’s Petit Le Mans to earn the title, Pipo Derani – new to the AXR squad this year – ensured the team topped two of today’s sessions at the 2.54-mile Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Derani sent the #31 Whelen Engineering-backed Cadillac DPi-V.R around in 69.455sec to eclipse teammate Filipe Albuquerque by approximately 0.2sec.

Helio Castroneves grabbed third Acura in the car he will share with Ricky Taylor and Graham Rahal this weekend. Teammate Montoya set the fastest time in the #6 ARX-05 but it was good enough for only ninth.

Tristan Vautier again put JDC-Miller in the spotlight by clocking fourth in the #85 Cadillac ahead of Oliver Jarvis’ #77 Mazda and the Colin Braun-steered CORE autosport-run Nissan DPi.

Returning after its big shunt is the Juncos Racing team, for whom Spencer Pigot was 10th-fastest.

In GT Le Mans, the Ford GTs were again fast and finished 1-3, split by Tom Blomqvist’s best effort in the BMW M8 GTE and chased hard by Mike Rockenfeller in the #3 Corvette C7.R.

IMSA Radio reported that Daniel Serra’s reduced number of laps in the Ferrari 488 GTE of the returning Risi Competizione squad was due to a drivetrain issue that saw the car – not seen in IMSA since the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January – taken back behind the wall for much of the session.

For the second time in three sessions, Bill Auberlen sent Turner Motorsports’ trusty BMW M6 GT3 to the top of the GT Daytona times, albeit less than a tenth of a second quicker than Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Mercedes AMG-GT3 run by Riley Motorsport, and Spencer Pumpelly’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Fourth practice begins at 11.15am local (Eastern) time on Friday, with qualifying commencing at 3.55pm.

Session results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United States Eric Curran
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.455  
2 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.653 0.198
3 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Graham Rahal 		DPi Acura DPi 1'09.728 0.273
4 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier
Colombia Juan Piedrahita 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.935 0.480
5 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
Germany Timo Bernhard 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'09.941 0.486
6 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
France Romain Dumas 		DPi Nissan DPi 1'09.992 0.537
7 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.998 0.543
8 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'10.253 0.798
9 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 1'10.294 0.839
10 50 United States Will Owen
Austria Rene Binder
United States Spencer Pigot 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.555 1.100
11 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson
United States Chris Miller 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.813 1.358
12 52 United States Matt McMurry
France Gabriel Aubry
Canada Dalton Kellett 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'11.689 2.234
13 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Kyle Masson
Andrew Evans		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'11.731 2.276
14 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller
France Sébastien Bourdais 		GTLM Ford GT 1'16.552 7.097
15 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'16.789 7.334
16 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTLM Ford GT 1'16.808 7.353
17 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'16.869 7.414
18 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Brazil Daniel Serra 		GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 1'16.936 7.481
19 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'17.113 7.658
20 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
Austria Philipp Eng 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'17.123 7.668
21 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'17.151 7.696
22 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'17.165 7.710
23 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'19.311 9.856
24 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'19.375 9.920
25 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'19.408 9.953
26 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis
Germany Marco Seefried 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'19.732 10.277
27 29 Germany Christopher Mies
Switzerland Richard Feller
Canada Daniel Morad 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'19.856 10.401
28 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'19.897 10.442
29 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Parker Chase 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'20.065 10.610
30 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman
United States Justin Marks 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'20.081 10.626
31 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'20.319 10.864
32 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Brazil Ana Beatriz
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'20.530 11.075
33 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
United States Don Yount
Japan Shinya Michimi 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'20.804 11.349
34 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'20.865 11.410
View full results
Petit Le Mans: Title favorite Cameron leads FP2 for Acura

Petit Le Mans: Title favorite Cameron leads FP2 for Acura
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Author David Malsher

