Petit Le Mans: Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini scoop class poles
Felipe Nasr turned on the magic to take pole for Action Express Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale at Road Atlanta, while Risi Competizione’s Ferrari and the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini headed GT Le Mans and GT Daytona respectively.
Nasr’s Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the 2.54-mile course in 68.457sec which Ricky Taylor tried but failed to beat by 0.141sec in the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05. Taylor did, however, move onto the front row by beating the second AXR Cadillac of Filipe Albuquerque by just 0.031sec.
Dane Cameron was fourth in the second Acura, only just ahead of Timo Bernhard in the faster of the two Mazda RT24-Ps.
Simon Trummer (JDC Miller Motorsports), Renger Van der Zande (Wayne Taylor Racing), Spencer Pigot (Juncos Racing) and Misha Goikhberg (JDC-Miller) completed the Top 10, all in Cadillacs.
Kyle Masson edged Matt McMurry in the LMP2 battle for honors between Performance Tech Motorsports and PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports.
James Calado gave Risi Competizione the GT Le Mans pole position it threatened from the moment it took to the track yesterday, the Ferrari 488 lapping in 1min15.639sec. Perhaps most surprising was the fact that Calado’s nearest competitor was Antonio Garcia, a mere 0.063sec slower in the Corvette C7.R that will make its swansong tomorrow after six glorious years in the GTLM category.
Philipp Eng did a great job in the #24 BMW M8 to beat both Porsche 911 RSRs, both Ford GTs, the second Corvette and his own BMW teammate and newest IndyCar megastar Colton Herta.
Ricky Feller did an excellent job in the Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi R8 to set a new GT Daytona track record – only to see his times deleted because his team touched the car during a red flag period. That session stoppage was caused by Robby Foley parking his Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in the Turn 10 gravel at the end of his out lap.
Therefore Corey Lewis scored his second consecutive pole position for Paul Miller Racing – and initially appeared to be leading a Lamborghini Huracan 1-2 as series debutant Shinya Michimi slotted in second just 0.008sec behind. However, Michimi too had his times deleted, elevating Ben Keating to second in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 ahead of Jeff Westphal in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.
Justin Marks edged Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX teammate Christina Nielsen to snatch fourth by one-tenth of a second.
Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R was sixth ahead of the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC Fs.
The raceday warm-up begins at 9.30am local (Eastern) time, with the 22nd Motul Petit Le Mans taking the green flag at 12.05pm.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Eric Curran
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|7
|1'08.457
|2
|7
| Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|9
|1'08.598
|0.141
|0.141
|3
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Mike Conway
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|7
|1'08.629
|0.172
|0.031
|4
|6
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|7
|1'08.802
|0.345
|0.173
|5
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Timo Bernhard
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|10
|1'08.847
|0.390
|0.045
|6
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|7
|1'09.204
|0.747
|0.357
|7
|84
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
Chris Miller
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|7
|1'09.243
|0.786
|0.039
|8
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|8
|1'09.253
|0.796
|0.010
|9
|50
| Will Owen
Rene Binder
Spencer Pigot
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|9
|1'09.507
|1.050
|0.254
|10
|85
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
Juan Piedrahita
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|9
|1'09.673
|1.216
|0.166
|11
|38
| Cameron Cassels
Kyle Masson
Andrew Evans
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|13
|1'10.722
|2.265
|1.049
|12
|52
| Matt McMurry
Gabriel Aubry
Dalton Kellett
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|13
|1'10.853
|2.396
|0.131
|13
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
Romain Dumas
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|12
|1'11.511
|3.054
|0.658
|14
|62
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Daniel Serra
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|6
|1'15.639
|7.182
|4.128
|15
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|8
|1'15.702
|7.245
|0.063
|16
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
Philipp Eng
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|6
|1'15.784
|7.327
|0.082
|17
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|7
|1'15.842
|7.385
|0.058
|18
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
Sébastien Bourdais
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|9
|1'15.856
|7.399
|0.014
|19
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
Scott Dixon
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|9
|1'15.967
|7.510
|0.111
|20
|911
| Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|10
|1'16.037
|7.580
|0.070
|21
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|8
|1'16.048
|7.591
|0.011
|22
|25
| Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|6
|1'16.327
|7.870
|0.279
|23
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis
Marco Seefried
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|8
|1'19.530
|11.073
|3.203
|24
|33
| Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|9
|1'19.665
|11.208
|0.135
|25
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|9
|1'19.721
|11.264
|0.056
|26
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
Justin Marks
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|9
|1'19.820
|11.363
|0.099
|27
|57
| Katherine Legge
Ana Beatriz
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|8
|1'19.952
|11.495
|0.132
|28
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|9
|1'20.200
|11.743
|0.248
|29
|14
| Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
Parker Chase
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|7
|1'20.260
|11.803
|0.060
|30
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|8
|1'20.323
|11.866
|0.063
|31
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|8
|1'21.234
|12.777
|0.911
|32
|29
| Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
Daniel Morad
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|7
|33
|47
| Brandon Gdovic
Don Yount
Shinya Michimi
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|8
|34
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|0
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Road Atlanta
|Author
|David Malsher
Petit Le Mans: Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini scoop class poles
