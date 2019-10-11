Petit Le Mans: Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini scoop class poles

Nasr’s Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the 2.54-mile course in 68.457sec which Ricky Taylor tried but failed to beat by 0.141sec in the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05. Taylor did, however, move onto the front row by beating the second AXR Cadillac of Filipe Albuquerque by just 0.031sec.

Dane Cameron was fourth in the second Acura, only just ahead of Timo Bernhard in the faster of the two Mazda RT24-Ps.

Simon Trummer (JDC Miller Motorsports), Renger Van der Zande (Wayne Taylor Racing), Spencer Pigot (Juncos Racing) and Misha Goikhberg (JDC-Miller) completed the Top 10, all in Cadillacs.

Kyle Masson edged Matt McMurry in the LMP2 battle for honors between Performance Tech Motorsports and PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports.

James Calado gave Risi Competizione the GT Le Mans pole position it threatened from the moment it took to the track yesterday, the Ferrari 488 lapping in 1min15.639sec. Perhaps most surprising was the fact that Calado’s nearest competitor was Antonio Garcia, a mere 0.063sec slower in the Corvette C7.R that will make its swansong tomorrow after six glorious years in the GTLM category.

Philipp Eng did a great job in the #24 BMW M8 to beat both Porsche 911 RSRs, both Ford GTs, the second Corvette and his own BMW teammate and newest IndyCar megastar Colton Herta.

Ricky Feller did an excellent job in the Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi R8 to set a new GT Daytona track record – only to see his times deleted because his team touched the car during a red flag period. That session stoppage was caused by Robby Foley parking his Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in the Turn 10 gravel at the end of his out lap.

Therefore Corey Lewis scored his second consecutive pole position for Paul Miller Racing – and initially appeared to be leading a Lamborghini Huracan 1-2 as series debutant Shinya Michimi slotted in second just 0.008sec behind. However, Michimi too had his times deleted, elevating Ben Keating to second in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 ahead of Jeff Westphal in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

Justin Marks edged Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX teammate Christina Nielsen to snatch fourth by one-tenth of a second.

Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R was sixth ahead of the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC Fs.

The raceday warm-up begins at 9.30am local (Eastern) time, with the 22nd Motul Petit Le Mans taking the green flag at 12.05pm.