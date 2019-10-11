Top events
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Qualifying report

Petit Le Mans: Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini scoop class poles

shares
comments
Petit Le Mans: Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini scoop class poles
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 9:14 PM

Felipe Nasr turned on the magic to take pole for Action Express Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale at Road Atlanta, while Risi Competizione’s Ferrari and the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini headed GT Le Mans and GT Daytona respectively.

Nasr’s Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the 2.54-mile course in 68.457sec which Ricky Taylor tried but failed to beat by 0.141sec in the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05. Taylor did, however, move onto the front row by beating the second AXR Cadillac of Filipe Albuquerque by just 0.031sec.

Dane Cameron was fourth in the second Acura, only just ahead of Timo Bernhard in the faster of the two Mazda RT24-Ps.

Simon Trummer (JDC Miller Motorsports), Renger Van der Zande (Wayne Taylor Racing), Spencer Pigot (Juncos Racing) and Misha Goikhberg (JDC-Miller) completed the Top 10, all in Cadillacs.

Kyle Masson edged Matt McMurry in the LMP2 battle for honors between Performance Tech Motorsports and PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports.

James Calado gave Risi Competizione the GT Le Mans pole position it threatened from the moment it took to the track yesterday, the Ferrari 488 lapping in 1min15.639sec. Perhaps most surprising was the fact that Calado’s nearest competitor was Antonio Garcia, a mere 0.063sec slower in the Corvette C7.R that will make its swansong tomorrow after six glorious years in the GTLM category.

Philipp Eng did a great job in the #24 BMW M8 to beat both Porsche 911 RSRs, both Ford GTs, the second Corvette and his own BMW teammate and newest IndyCar megastar Colton Herta.

Ricky Feller did an excellent job in the Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi R8 to set a new GT Daytona track record – only to see his times deleted because his team touched the car during a red flag period. That session stoppage was caused by Robby Foley parking his Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in the Turn 10 gravel at the end of his out lap.

Therefore Corey Lewis scored his second consecutive pole position for Paul Miller Racing – and initially appeared to be leading a Lamborghini Huracan 1-2 as series debutant Shinya Michimi slotted in second just 0.008sec behind. However, Michimi too had his times deleted, elevating Ben Keating to second in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 ahead of Jeff Westphal in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

Justin Marks edged Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX teammate Christina Nielsen to snatch fourth by one-tenth of a second.

Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R was sixth ahead of the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC Fs.

The raceday warm-up begins at 9.30am local (Eastern) time, with the 22nd Motul Petit Le Mans taking the green flag at 12.05pm.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United States Eric Curran
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'08.457    
2 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Graham Rahal 		DPi Acura DPi 9 1'08.598 0.141 0.141
3 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'08.629 0.172 0.031
4 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 7 1'08.802 0.345 0.173
5 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
Germany Timo Bernhard 		DPi Mazda DPi 10 1'08.847 0.390 0.045
6 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Mazda DPi 7 1'09.204 0.747 0.357
7 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson
United States Chris Miller 		DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'09.243 0.786 0.039
8 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		DPi Cadillac DPi 8 1'09.253 0.796 0.010
9 50 United States Will Owen
Austria Rene Binder
United States Spencer Pigot 		DPi Cadillac DPi 9 1'09.507 1.050 0.254
10 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier
Colombia Juan Piedrahita 		DPi Cadillac DPi 9 1'09.673 1.216 0.166
11 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Kyle Masson
United States Andrew Evans 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 13 1'10.722 2.265 1.049
12 52 United States Matt McMurry
France Gabriel Aubry
Canada Dalton Kellett 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 13 1'10.853 2.396 0.131
13 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
France Romain Dumas 		DPi Nissan DPi 12 1'11.511 3.054 0.658
14 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Brazil Daniel Serra 		GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 6 1'15.639 7.182 4.128
15 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 8 1'15.702 7.245 0.063
16 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
Austria Philipp Eng 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 6 1'15.784 7.327 0.082
17 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 7 1'15.842 7.385 0.058
18 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller
France Sébastien Bourdais 		GTLM Ford GT 9 1'15.856 7.399 0.014
19 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTLM Ford GT 9 1'15.967 7.510 0.111
20 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 10 1'16.037 7.580 0.070
21 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 8 1'16.048 7.591 0.011
22 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 6 1'16.327 7.870 0.279
23 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis
Germany Marco Seefried 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 8 1'19.530 11.073 3.203
24 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 9 1'19.665 11.208 0.135
25 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 9 1'19.721 11.264 0.056
26 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman
United States Justin Marks 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 9 1'19.820 11.363 0.099
27 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Brazil Ana Beatriz
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 8 1'19.952 11.495 0.132
28 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 9 1'20.200 11.743 0.248
29 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Parker Chase 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 7 1'20.260 11.803 0.060
30 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 8 1'20.323 11.866 0.063
31 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 8 1'21.234 12.777 0.911
32 29 Germany Christopher Mies
Switzerland Richard Feller
Canada Daniel Morad 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 7      
33 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
United States Don Yount
Japan Shinya Michimi 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 8      
34 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 0      
Next article
Petit Le Mans: Sensational Nasr puts AXR top again in FP4

Previous article

Petit Le Mans: Sensational Nasr puts AXR top again in FP4
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct
Race Starts in
18 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
51 Seconds

