Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
QU in
05 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Qualifying in
01 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in
05 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Race report

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs dominate after two hours

shares
comments
Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs dominate after two hours
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 6:12 PM

Action Express Racing's Felipe Nasr demolished his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opposition in the opening stint at Road Atlanta, and teammate Pipo Derani has continued his good work, while the second AXR Cadillac is holding second.

Prototype

Action Express Racing’s pole winner Felipe Nasr took the lead at the start ahead of Ricky Taylor’s Acura Team Penske ARX-05, his own teammate Filipe Albuquerque, Dane Cameron in the second Acura, the two Mazda RT24-Ps of Harry Tincknell and Timo Bernhard, and then two more Cadillacs – Renger Van Der Zande’s Wayne Taylor Racing entry and the Juncos Racing car piloted by Spencer Pigot.

Nasr rocketed away from his opponents, pulling almost 10sec in the first dozen laps. On Lap 15, Albuquerque made it an AXR 1-2, swooping past Taylor in traffic although he was now 14sec behind his teammate. Taylor quickly gave up a further place to teammate Cameron, but the #6 then relinquished that place after just 33mins to pit. Next time by, all the other DPis – bar Pigot who’d stopped a couple of laps earlier – pulled in. The #77 of Bernhard overshot its box by a large margin and had to get pushed back by the crew. He would rejoin 10th but still on the lead lap.

After the stops, Van der Zande had the WTR Cadillac in fifth ahead of Tincknell’s Mazda, while Pigot’s slightly early stop had appeared to pay off as the Juncos car ran seventh.

After 55 laps, Nasr’s lead over Albuquerque was 20sec, with Cameron a further 20sec down in third. At the second stops, Nasr handed off to Derani, while Penske’s two Indy 500 winners Juan Pablo Montoya and Helio Castroneves took over the Acuras in third and fourth. The Mazdas also changed drivers, Jonathan Bomarito getting the #55 Mazda RT24-P ahead of van der Zande’s WTR Cadillac, with Oliver Jarvis replacing Bernhard in the #77 and up into seventh.

The first yellow flew when Cameron Cassels’ Performance Tech Oreca P2 car went off line to let Montoya through at Turn 3, came back on line in front of Castroneves, and when the Acura tried to go the other side at Turn 4, the pair made heavy contact. The Oreca flew into the wall, and the front of the #7 Acura sustained heavy bodywork damage. He would pit and emerge in seventh, as the rest of the Prototypes stopped.

Montoya comfortably jumped Albuquerque on the restart to grab second and split the AXR Cadillacs, although Penske simultaneously took a knock as Castroneves was adjudged to blame for the collision, and was given a drive-through penalty. Albuquerque would retake second from Montoya on Lap 82 and, JPM was under pressure from Bomarito, van der Zande and Jarvis.

GT Le Mans

James Calado retained his advantage in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 ahead of the BMW of Philipp Eng, while Richard Westbrook jumped to third in the #67 Ford GT ahead of the Porsche 911 RSRs of Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy. The Corvette C7.Rs of Oliver Gavin and Antonio Garcia ran sixth and eight, separated by the second Ford of Joey Hand, and ninth and last ran the BMW of Colton Herta.

A battle between Eng and Westbrook allowed Tandy to not only pass Vanthoor but move into second although his Porsche was now over 8sec behind Calado’s flying Ferrari. Eng then fell to fifth behind Vanthoor.

Gavin and Herta would be the first to stop, just before the half-hour mark, and both fell a lap behind class leader Calado. After 43 minutes, Eng pitted and the M8 was taken behind the wall. As the GTLM cars came in on sequence, Calado handed over to Alessandro Pier Guidi, Tandy gave up his seat to Frederic Makowiecki, but Vanthoor stayed on board the #912 Porsche. A long first stint for the Fords saw Westbrook resume in second ahead of Makowiecki, with off-sequence Gavin in fourth ahead of Vanthoor. However, the charging Joey Hand went into third in the second Ford.

When the first full-course caution flew, the GTLM cars took the opportunity to stop, and the two Fords for Hand (#66) and Ryan Briscoe (#67) emerged ahead of the Risi Ferrari now steered by Daniel Serra. Behind this trio ran Jan Magnussen now in the #3 Corvette, the two 911s now piloted by Patrick Pilet and Mathieu Jaminet, Tommy Milner in the #4 Corvette, and Connor de Phillippi in the #25 BMW.

GT Daytona

Polesitter Corey Lewis kept the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini ahead of Jeff Westphal’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari, the pair chased by Ben Keating in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 and Richard Heistand’s AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F.

But Robby Foley wasted little time in bounding forward from his final row start, sending the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 into fourth, as Heistand came under pressure from Justin Marks’ Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX.

Following the first round of stops, Bryan Sellers took over from Lewis and resumed in the lead ahead of the Ferrari now steered by Cooper MacNeil. Keating stayed on board the Riley Mercedes and retained third but the car he was now leading was Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, ahead of Dillon Machavern’s Turner Motorsport BMW M6.

Following the stops during the first caution period, the Paul Miller Racing Lambo fell to third, MacNeil taking over the lead for Scuderia Corsa, with Lars Kern second in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche. In fourth was Felipe Fraga in the Riley Mercedes, ahead of Morad’s Montaplast by Land Audi R8 and Machavern in the Turner BMW.

On the restart, however, Sellers and Fraga quickly deposed Kern to take second and third respectively, and closed in on MacNeil. Fraga then went past Sellers and the pair of them zapped the leading Ferrari at the two-hour mark.  

Next article
Petit Le Mans: Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini scoop poles

Previous article

Petit Le Mans: Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini scoop poles
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct
Race Starts in
03 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
34 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Raikkonen: F1's wet-weather limitations "look ridiculous"

2
Formula 1

Three GPs earmarked for F1 qualifying race trials

3
Formula 1

Steiner: We should have listened to drivers more

4
Supercars

Penske's cheeky Indy 500 challenge to Supercars squad

5
Supercars

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs dominate after two hours
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs dominate after two hours

Petit Le Mans: Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini scoop poles
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini scoop poles

Petit Le Mans: Sensational Nasr puts AXR top again in FP4
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Sensational Nasr puts AXR top again in FP4

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs continue their rebound in FP3
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs continue their rebound in FP3

Petit Le Mans: Title favorite Cameron leads FP2 for Acura
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Title favorite Cameron leads FP2 for Acura

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.