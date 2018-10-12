Sign in
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Practice report

Petit Le Mans: ESM 1-2 in Thursday night practice

shares
comments
Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
45m ago

In the final seconds of Thursday's evening Petit Le Mans practice session from Road Atlanta, Norman Nato eclipsed teammate Pipo Derani as ESM claimed the top two spots on the timesheets.

As the 90-minute session closed out, Nato put the No. 2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi at the top of the charts with time of 1:11.457 on his 54th lap, just 0.090 seconds clear of Derani in the No. 22 machine.

The French driver is also making his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut this weekend at Road Atlanta.

Ricky Taylor in the No. 7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 clocked in third, two tenths adrift of the fast time. Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi and Jonathan Bomarito in the No. 55 Team Joest Mazda rounded out the top five.

In GT Le Mans, Corvette Racing claimed the top two positions on the timesheets with the No. 4 Corvette C7.R of Tommy Milner first at a 1:17.847, one tenth clear of teammate Antonio Garcia in the sister No. 3 car.

Ryan Briscoe in the No. 67 Ford GT for Chip Ganassi Racing was third.

The fastest time in GT Daytona went to the P1 Motorsports No. 71 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with 23-year-old Felipe Fraga at the wheel, putting up a fast lap of 1:20.452.

Daniel Morad was second in the No. 29 Land Motorsport  Audi R8 LMS GT3 and 3GT Racing's Kyle Marcelli in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 ended up third.

The session went nearly accident-free with no significant incidents to report.

Third practice results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 2 United States Scott Sharp 
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 
France Norman Nato 		 P Nissan DPi 55 1'11.457     127.965
2 22 Germany Timo Bernhard 
Brazil Pipo Derani 
United States Johannes van Overbeek 		 P Nissan DPi 53 1'11.547 0.090 0.090 127.804
3 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves 
United States Graham Rahal 
United States Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 64 1'11.663 0.206 0.116 127.597
4 5 Brazil Christian Fittipaldi 
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 
France Tristan Vautier 		 P Cadillac DPi 49 1'11.708 0.251 0.045 127.517
5 55 United States Spencer Pigot 
United States Jonathan Bomarito 
United Kingdom Marino Franchitti 		 P Mazda DPi 54 1'11.711 0.254 0.003 127.512
6 77 Brazil Lucas di Grassi 
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 
United States Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 44 1'12.053 0.596 0.342 126.907
7 52 Jose Gutierrez 
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra 
Will Owen 		 P ORECA LMP2 53 1'12.109 0.652 0.056 126.808
8 10 United States Jordan Taylor 
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 53 1'12.115 0.658 0.006 126.797
9 6 Juan Pablo 
France Simon Pagenaud 
United States Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 55 1'12.166 0.709 0.051 126.708
10 54 France Romain Dumas 
United States Jon Bennett 
United States Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 34 1'12.350 0.893 0.184 126.386
11 31 United States Eric Curran 
Colombia Gabby Chaves 
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 39 1'12.543 1.086 0.193 126.049
12 85 Switzerland Simon Trummer 
Robert Alon 
Devlin DeFrancesco 		 P ORECA LMP2 59 1'12.656 1.199 0.113 125.853
13 99 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg 
United States Chris Miller 
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 40 1'12.951 1.494 0.295 125.344
14 38 United States James French 
United States Nicholas Boulle 
Kyle Masson 		 P ORECA LMP2 24 1'14.137 2.680 1.186 123.339
15 4 Switzerland Marcel Fassler 
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin 
United States Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 55 1'17.847 6.390 3.710 117.461
16 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen 
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 
Spain Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 54 1'17.944 6.487 0.097 117.315
17 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe 
New Zealand Scott Dixon 
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 49 1'18.128 6.671 0.184 117.039
18 25 United States Bill Auberlen 
United States Connor de Phillippi 
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 41 1'18.186 6.729 0.058 116.952
19 66 France Sébastien Bourdais 
United States Joey Hand 
Germany Dirk Muller 		 GTLM Ford GT 44 1'18.232 6.775 0.046 116.883
20 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber 
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 
France Mathieu Jaminet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 64 1'18.359 6.902 0.127 116.694
21 24 United States John Edwards 
Finland Jesse Krohn 
Australia Chaz Mostert 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 56 1'18.546 7.089 0.187 116.416
22 62 Finland Toni Vilander 
Italy Andrea Bertolini 
Spain Miguel Molina 		 GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 53 1'18.670 7.213 0.124 116.232
23 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy 
France Patrick Pilet 
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 52 1'18.699 7.242 0.029 116.190
24 71 Germany Maximilian Buhk 
JC Perez 
Felipe Fraga 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 44 1'20.452 8.995 1.753 113.658
25 29 Canada Daniel Morad 
Germany Christopher Mies 
Sheldon Van 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 60 1'20.558 9.101 0.106 113.508
26 14 Canada Kyle Marcelli 
Austria Dominik Baumann 
Switzerland Philipp Frommenwiler 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 43 1'20.654 9.197 0.096 113.373
27 63 Brazil Daniel Serra 
United States Cooper MacNeil 
United States Gunnar Jeannette 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 34 1'20.745 9.288 0.091 113.245
28 73 Germany Wolf Henzler 
United States Tim Pappas 
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 43 1'20.751 9.294 0.006 113.237
29 96 United States Don Yount 
Finland Markus Palttala 
United States Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 47 1'20.826 9.369 0.075 113.132
30 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 
United States Ben Keating 
Luca Stolz 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 25 1'21.099 9.642 0.273 112.751
31 58 United States Patrick Long 
Denmark Christina Nielsen 
Germany Robert Renauer 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 54 1'21.195 9.738 0.096 112.618
32 86 Portugal Alvaro Parente 
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 
United States Trent Hindman 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 50 1'21.214 9.757 0.019 112.591
33 44 United States Andy Lally 
United States Andrew Davis 
United States John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 46 1'21.316 9.859 0.102 112.450
34 15 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson 
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 
United States Sean Rayhall 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 55 1'21.337 9.880 0.021 112.421
35 93 United States Justin Marks 
United States Lawson Aschenbach 
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 44 1'21.401 9.944 0.064 112.333
36 64 Italy Matteo Cressoni 
United States Townsend Bell 
United States Frankie Montecalvo 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 40 1'21.581 10.124 0.180 112.085
37 48 Corey Lewis 
United States Bryan Sellers 
United States Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 50 1'21.711 10.254 0.130 111.907
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Drivers Pipo Derani , Norman Nato
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Practice report

