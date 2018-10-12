Petit Le Mans: ESM 1-2 in Thursday night practice
In the final seconds of Thursday's evening Petit Le Mans practice session from Road Atlanta, Norman Nato eclipsed teammate Pipo Derani as ESM claimed the top two spots on the timesheets.
As the 90-minute session closed out, Nato put the No. 2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi at the top of the charts with time of 1:11.457 on his 54th lap, just 0.090 seconds clear of Derani in the No. 22 machine.
The French driver is also making his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut this weekend at Road Atlanta.
Ricky Taylor in the No. 7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 clocked in third, two tenths adrift of the fast time. Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi and Jonathan Bomarito in the No. 55 Team Joest Mazda rounded out the top five.
In GT Le Mans, Corvette Racing claimed the top two positions on the timesheets with the No. 4 Corvette C7.R of Tommy Milner first at a 1:17.847, one tenth clear of teammate Antonio Garcia in the sister No. 3 car.
Ryan Briscoe in the No. 67 Ford GT for Chip Ganassi Racing was third.
The fastest time in GT Daytona went to the P1 Motorsports No. 71 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with 23-year-old Felipe Fraga at the wheel, putting up a fast lap of 1:20.452.
Daniel Morad was second in the No. 29 Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 and 3GT Racing's Kyle Marcelli in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 ended up third.
The session went nearly accident-free with no significant incidents to report.
Third practice results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
Norman Nato
|P
|Nissan DPi
|55
|1'11.457
|127.965
|2
|22
| Timo Bernhard
Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|53
|1'11.547
|0.090
|0.090
|127.804
|3
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|64
|1'11.663
|0.206
|0.116
|127.597
|4
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Filipe Albuquerque
Tristan Vautier
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|49
|1'11.708
|0.251
|0.045
|127.517
|5
|55
| Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
Marino Franchitti
|P
|Mazda DPi
|54
|1'11.711
|0.254
|0.003
|127.512
|6
|77
| Lucas di Grassi
Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|44
|1'12.053
|0.596
|0.342
|126.907
|7
|52
|Jose Gutierrez
Sebastian Saavedra
Will Owen
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|53
|1'12.109
|0.652
|0.056
|126.808
|8
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|53
|1'12.115
|0.658
|0.006
|126.797
|9
|6
|Juan Pablo
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|55
|1'12.166
|0.709
|0.051
|126.708
|10
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|34
|1'12.350
|0.893
|0.184
|126.386
|11
|31
| Eric Curran
Gabby Chaves
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|39
|1'12.543
|1.086
|0.193
|126.049
|12
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
Devlin DeFrancesco
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|59
|1'12.656
|1.199
|0.113
|125.853
|13
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|40
|1'12.951
|1.494
|0.295
|125.344
|14
|38
| James French
Nicholas Boulle
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|24
|1'14.137
|2.680
|1.186
|123.339
|15
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|55
|1'17.847
|6.390
|3.710
|117.461
|16
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Marcel Fassler
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|54
|1'17.944
|6.487
|0.097
|117.315
|17
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|49
|1'18.128
|6.671
|0.184
|117.039
|18
|25
| Bill Auberlen
Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|41
|1'18.186
|6.729
|0.058
|116.952
|19
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|44
|1'18.232
|6.775
|0.046
|116.883
|20
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|64
|1'18.359
|6.902
|0.127
|116.694
|21
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Chaz Mostert
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|56
|1'18.546
|7.089
|0.187
|116.416
|22
|62
| Toni Vilander
Andrea Bertolini
Miguel Molina
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|53
|1'18.670
|7.213
|0.124
|116.232
|23
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|52
|1'18.699
|7.242
|0.029
|116.190
|24
|71
| Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|44
|1'20.452
|8.995
|1.753
|113.658
|25
|29
| Daniel Morad
Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|60
|1'20.558
|9.101
|0.106
|113.508
|26
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
Philipp Frommenwiler
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|43
|1'20.654
|9.197
|0.096
|113.373
|27
|63
| Daniel Serra
Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|34
|1'20.745
|9.288
|0.091
|113.245
|28
|73
| Wolf Henzler
Tim Pappas
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|43
|1'20.751
|9.294
|0.006
|113.237
|29
|96
| Don Yount
Markus Palttala
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|47
|1'20.826
|9.369
|0.075
|113.132
|30
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|25
|1'21.099
|9.642
|0.273
|112.751
|31
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
Robert Renauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|54
|1'21.195
|9.738
|0.096
|112.618
|32
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|50
|1'21.214
|9.757
|0.019
|112.591
|33
|44
| Andy Lally
Andrew Davis
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|46
|1'21.316
|9.859
|0.102
|112.450
|34
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
Sean Rayhall
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|55
|1'21.337
|9.880
|0.021
|112.421
|35
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|44
|1'21.401
|9.944
|0.064
|112.333
|36
|64
| Matteo Cressoni
Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|40
|1'21.581
|10.124
|0.180
|112.085
|37
|48
|Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|50
|1'21.711
|10.254
|0.130
|111.907
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Road Atlanta
|Drivers
|Pipo Derani , Norman Nato
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
|Article type
|Practice report