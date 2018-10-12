Petit Le Mans: ESM 1-2 in Thursday night practice

As the 90-minute session closed out, Nato put the No. 2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi at the top of the charts with time of 1:11.457 on his 54th lap, just 0.090 seconds clear of Derani in the No. 22 machine.

The French driver is also making his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut this weekend at Road Atlanta.

Ricky Taylor in the No. 7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 clocked in third, two tenths adrift of the fast time. Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi and Jonathan Bomarito in the No. 55 Team Joest Mazda rounded out the top five.

In GT Le Mans, Corvette Racing claimed the top two positions on the timesheets with the No. 4 Corvette C7.R of Tommy Milner first at a 1:17.847, one tenth clear of teammate Antonio Garcia in the sister No. 3 car.

Ryan Briscoe in the No. 67 Ford GT for Chip Ganassi Racing was third.

The fastest time in GT Daytona went to the P1 Motorsports No. 71 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with 23-year-old Felipe Fraga at the wheel, putting up a fast lap of 1:20.452.

Daniel Morad was second in the No. 29 Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 and 3GT Racing's Kyle Marcelli in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 ended up third.

The session went nearly accident-free with no significant incidents to report.

Third practice results: