Petit Le Mans: CORE autosport on top in FP2

Braun’s CORE autosport Oreca, which he will share with Jon Bennett and Romain Dumas, was 0.137sec ahead of this morning’s pace-setting car, the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, in which Vautier is subbing for the injured Joao Barbosa.

Juan Pablo Montoya was third for Acura Team Penske, but over a quarter-second adrift of Braun, while the Mazda RT24-Ps of Jonathan Bomarito and Oliver Jarvis were a mere one-hundredth of a second behind.

The second Acura ARX-05 of Ricky Taylor claimed P6 ahead of the ESM Nissans of Norman Nato and Timo Bernhard.

Jan Magnussen snuck the #3 Corvette C7.R ahead of Richard Westbrook’s Ford GT by hundredths of a second to head GT Le Mans, with Marcel Fassler – who will serve as third driver for both the #3 and #4 Corvette – claiming third fastest. Earl Bamber was the quickest of the Porsche 911 RSR drivers, ahead of John Edwards, who’ll share his BMW M8 with not only Jesse Krohn as usual, but also Supercars star Chaz Mostert.

Jeroen Bleekemolen sent the Riley Mercedes AMG GT to the top of GT Daytona but was a barely a tenth quicker than Dillon Machavern in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 and Christopher Mies in the Land Motorsport Audi R8.

Alvaro Parente slotted the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX into fourth ahed of Bryan Sellers’ Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan and Kule Marcelli in the quicker of the two Lexus RC Fs.

Third practice is a 90min session beginning at 7.30pm local (Eastern) time.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FP2