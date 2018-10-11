Sign in
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Practice report

Petit Le Mans: CORE autosport on top in FP2

Petit Le Mans: CORE autosport on top in FP2
David Malsher
David Malsher
51m ago

Colin Braun put a P2 car ahead of the DPi machinery when he lapped the Road Atlanta course in 1min11.669sec to beat the best efforts from Tristan Vautier and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Braun’s CORE autosport Oreca, which he will share with Jon Bennett and Romain Dumas, was 0.137sec ahead of this morning’s pace-setting car, the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, in which Vautier is subbing for the injured Joao Barbosa.

Juan Pablo Montoya was third for Acura Team Penske, but over a quarter-second adrift of Braun, while the Mazda RT24-Ps of Jonathan Bomarito and Oliver Jarvis were a mere one-hundredth of a second behind.

The second Acura ARX-05 of Ricky Taylor claimed P6 ahead of the ESM Nissans of Norman Nato and Timo Bernhard.

Jan Magnussen snuck the #3 Corvette C7.R ahead of Richard Westbrook’s Ford GT by hundredths of a second to head GT Le Mans, with Marcel Fassler – who will serve as third driver for both the #3 and #4 Corvette – claiming third fastest. Earl Bamber was the quickest of the Porsche 911 RSR drivers, ahead of John Edwards, who’ll share his BMW M8 with not only Jesse Krohn as usual, but also Supercars star Chaz Mostert.

Jeroen Bleekemolen sent the Riley Mercedes AMG GT to the top of GT Daytona but was a barely a tenth quicker than Dillon Machavern in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 and Christopher Mies in the Land Motorsport Audi R8.

Alvaro Parente slotted the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX into fourth ahed of Bryan Sellers’ Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan and Kule Marcelli in the quicker of the two Lexus RC Fs.

Third practice is a 90min session beginning at 7.30pm local (Eastern) time.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FP2 

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 54 France Romain Dumas
United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		P ORECA LMP2 38 1'11.669     127.587
2 5 Brazil Christian Fittipaldi
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
France Tristan Vautier 		P Cadillac DPi 23 1'11.806 0.137 0.137 127.343
3 6 Juan Pablo
France Simon Pagenaud
United States Dane Cameron 		P Acura DPi 30 1'11.950 0.281 0.144 127.088
4 55 United States Spencer Pigot
United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Marino Franchitti 		P Mazda DPi 34 1'12.022 0.353 0.072 126.961
5 77 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		P Mazda DPi 28 1'12.034 0.365 0.012 126.940
6 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Graham Rahal
United States Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 35 1'12.158 0.489 0.124 126.722
7 2 United States Scott Sharp
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Norman Nato 		P Nissan DPi 34 1'12.266 0.597 0.108 126.533
8 22 Germany Timo Bernhard
Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Johannes van Overbeek 		P Nissan DPi 35 1'12.490 0.821 0.224 126.142
9 10 United States Jordan Taylor
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		P Cadillac DPi 35 1'12.575 0.906 0.085 125.994
10 31 United States Eric Curran
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		P Cadillac DPi 34 1'13.052 1.383 0.477 125.171
11 52 Jose Gutierrez
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra
Will Owen 		P ORECA LMP2 38 1'13.234 1.565 0.182 124.860
12 85 Switzerland Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
Devlin DeFrancesco 		P ORECA LMP2 43 1'13.267 1.598 0.033 124.804
13 99 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Chris Miller
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		P ORECA LMP2 36 1'13.509 1.840 0.242 124.393
14 38 United States James French
United States Nicholas Boulle
Kyle Masson 		P ORECA LMP2 33 1'13.966 2.297 0.457 123.624
15 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Switzerland Marcel Fassler
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 32 1'18.300 6.631 4.334 116.782
16 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 29 1'18.337 6.668 0.037 116.726
17 4 Switzerland Marcel Fassler
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 33 1'18.349 6.680 0.012 116.709
18 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 30 1'18.406 6.737 0.057 116.624
19 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Australia Chaz Mostert 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 35 1'18.539 6.870 0.133 116.426
20 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 31 1'18.542 6.873 0.003 116.422
21 62 Finland Toni Vilander
Italy Andrea Bertolini
Spain Miguel Molina 		GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 37 1'18.673 7.004 0.131 116.228
22 25 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 28 1'18.860 7.191 0.187 115.952
23 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 42 1'19.374 7.705 0.514 115.201
24 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating
Luca Stolz 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 32 1'20.506 8.837 1.132 113.582
25 96 United States Don Yount
Finland Markus Palttala
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 38 1'20.628 8.959 0.122 113.410
26 29 Canada Daniel Morad
Germany Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 33 1'20.652 8.983 0.024 113.376
27 86 Portugal Alvaro Parente
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 27 1'20.884 9.215 0.232 113.051
28 48 Corey Lewis
United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 36 1'21.042 9.373 0.158 112.830
29 14 Canada Kyle Marcelli
Austria Dominik Baumann
Switzerland Philipp Frommenwiler 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 33 1'21.104 9.435 0.062 112.744
30 73 Germany Wolf Henzler
United States Tim Pappas
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 29 1'21.127 9.458 0.023 112.712
31 93 United States Justin Marks
United States Lawson Aschenbach
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 28 1'21.375 9.706 0.248 112.369
32 71 Germany Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
Felipe Fraga 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 39 1'21.532 9.863 0.157 112.152
33 58 United States Patrick Long
Denmark Christina Nielsen
Germany Robert Renauer 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 36 1'21.588 9.919 0.056 112.075
34 44 United States Andy Lally
United States Andrew Davis
United States John Potter 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 36 1'21.654 9.985 0.066 111.985
35 64 Italy Matteo Cressoni
United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 35 1'21.706 10.037 0.052 111.913
36 15 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Sean Rayhall 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 34 1'21.898 10.229 0.192 111.651
37 63 Brazil Daniel Serra
United States Cooper MacNeil
United States Gunnar Jeannette 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 34 1'22.073 10.404 0.175 111.413
