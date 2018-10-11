Petit Le Mans: CORE autosport on top in FP2
Colin Braun put a P2 car ahead of the DPi machinery when he lapped the Road Atlanta course in 1min11.669sec to beat the best efforts from Tristan Vautier and Juan Pablo Montoya.
Braun’s CORE autosport Oreca, which he will share with Jon Bennett and Romain Dumas, was 0.137sec ahead of this morning’s pace-setting car, the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, in which Vautier is subbing for the injured Joao Barbosa.
Juan Pablo Montoya was third for Acura Team Penske, but over a quarter-second adrift of Braun, while the Mazda RT24-Ps of Jonathan Bomarito and Oliver Jarvis were a mere one-hundredth of a second behind.
The second Acura ARX-05 of Ricky Taylor claimed P6 ahead of the ESM Nissans of Norman Nato and Timo Bernhard.
Jan Magnussen snuck the #3 Corvette C7.R ahead of Richard Westbrook’s Ford GT by hundredths of a second to head GT Le Mans, with Marcel Fassler – who will serve as third driver for both the #3 and #4 Corvette – claiming third fastest. Earl Bamber was the quickest of the Porsche 911 RSR drivers, ahead of John Edwards, who’ll share his BMW M8 with not only Jesse Krohn as usual, but also Supercars star Chaz Mostert.
Jeroen Bleekemolen sent the Riley Mercedes AMG GT to the top of GT Daytona but was a barely a tenth quicker than Dillon Machavern in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 and Christopher Mies in the Land Motorsport Audi R8.
Alvaro Parente slotted the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX into fourth ahed of Bryan Sellers’ Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan and Kule Marcelli in the quicker of the two Lexus RC Fs.
Third practice is a 90min session beginning at 7.30pm local (Eastern) time.
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FP2
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|38
|1'11.669
|127.587
|2
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Filipe Albuquerque
Tristan Vautier
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|23
|1'11.806
|0.137
|0.137
|127.343
|3
|6
|Juan Pablo
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|30
|1'11.950
|0.281
|0.144
|127.088
|4
|55
| Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
Marino Franchitti
|P
|Mazda DPi
|34
|1'12.022
|0.353
|0.072
|126.961
|5
|77
| Lucas di Grassi
Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|28
|1'12.034
|0.365
|0.012
|126.940
|6
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|35
|1'12.158
|0.489
|0.124
|126.722
|7
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
Norman Nato
|P
|Nissan DPi
|34
|1'12.266
|0.597
|0.108
|126.533
|8
|22
| Timo Bernhard
Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|35
|1'12.490
|0.821
|0.224
|126.142
|9
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|35
|1'12.575
|0.906
|0.085
|125.994
|10
|31
| Eric Curran
Gabby Chaves
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|34
|1'13.052
|1.383
|0.477
|125.171
|11
|52
|Jose Gutierrez
Sebastian Saavedra
Will Owen
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|38
|1'13.234
|1.565
|0.182
|124.860
|12
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
Devlin DeFrancesco
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|43
|1'13.267
|1.598
|0.033
|124.804
|13
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|36
|1'13.509
|1.840
|0.242
|124.393
|14
|38
| James French
Nicholas Boulle
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|33
|1'13.966
|2.297
|0.457
|123.624
|15
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Marcel Fassler
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|32
|1'18.300
|6.631
|4.334
|116.782
|16
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|29
|1'18.337
|6.668
|0.037
|116.726
|17
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|33
|1'18.349
|6.680
|0.012
|116.709
|18
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|30
|1'18.406
|6.737
|0.057
|116.624
|19
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Chaz Mostert
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|35
|1'18.539
|6.870
|0.133
|116.426
|20
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|31
|1'18.542
|6.873
|0.003
|116.422
|21
|62
| Toni Vilander
Andrea Bertolini
Miguel Molina
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|37
|1'18.673
|7.004
|0.131
|116.228
|22
|25
| Bill Auberlen
Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|28
|1'18.860
|7.191
|0.187
|115.952
|23
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|42
|1'19.374
|7.705
|0.514
|115.201
|24
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|32
|1'20.506
|8.837
|1.132
|113.582
|25
|96
| Don Yount
Markus Palttala
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|38
|1'20.628
|8.959
|0.122
|113.410
|26
|29
| Daniel Morad
Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|33
|1'20.652
|8.983
|0.024
|113.376
|27
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|27
|1'20.884
|9.215
|0.232
|113.051
|28
|48
|Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|36
|1'21.042
|9.373
|0.158
|112.830
|29
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
Philipp Frommenwiler
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|33
|1'21.104
|9.435
|0.062
|112.744
|30
|73
| Wolf Henzler
Tim Pappas
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|29
|1'21.127
|9.458
|0.023
|112.712
|31
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|1'21.375
|9.706
|0.248
|112.369
|32
|71
| Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|39
|1'21.532
|9.863
|0.157
|112.152
|33
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
Robert Renauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|36
|1'21.588
|9.919
|0.056
|112.075
|34
|44
| Andy Lally
Andrew Davis
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|36
|1'21.654
|9.985
|0.066
|111.985
|35
|64
| Matteo Cressoni
Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|35
|1'21.706
|10.037
|0.052
|111.913
|36
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
Sean Rayhall
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|34
|1'21.898
|10.229
|0.192
|111.651
|37
|63
| Daniel Serra
Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|34
|1'22.073
|10.404
|0.175
|111.413
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Road Atlanta
|Author
|David Malsher
|Article type
|Practice report