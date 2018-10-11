Petit Le Mans: Cadillacs dominate opening practice
Filipe Albuquerque and Felipe Nasr gave Action Express Racing a 1-2 in first practice at Road Atlanta, with Jordan Taylor third in Wayne Taylor Racing’s similar Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Albuquerque set a fastest time of 1min11.878sec to beat Nasr by 0.274sec, with Taylor less than half a tenth behind, as preparations began for the 10-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale.
Ricky Taylor slotted the faster of the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s into fourth, but enduro co-driver Graham Rahal ground to a halt on track reporting loss of drive and bringing the one-hour session to a slightly early end.
The session's other red flag was caused when the #99 JDC Miller Motorsports Oreca stopped on course.
Oliver Jarvis was within half a second of the top time in the Mazda RT24-P, with Colin Braun sixth in the CORE autosport Oreca, just ahead of the two ESM Nissans.
In GT Le Mans, Dirk Muller and Ryan Briscoe delivered a 1-2 for Chip Ganassi Racing’s Ford GTs ahead of championship favorite Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C7.R and Laurens Vanthoor in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR.
GT Daytona was led by Christopher Mies in the Land Motorsport Audi R8, with Jack Hawksworth clocking second fastest time for Lexus. Markus Palttala (Turner Motorsports BMW M6), Jeroen Bleekemolen (Mercedes AMG GT), Patrick Long (Wright Motorsports Porsche 911), Bryan Sellers (Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini) and Daniel Serra (Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488) ensured seven different manufacturers filled the top seven places.
Second practice begins at 3.15pm local (Eastern) time.
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FP1
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Filipe Albuquerque
Tristan Vautier
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|32
|1'11.878
|127.216
|2
|31
| Eric Curran
Gabby Chaves
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|13
|1'12.152
|0.274
|0.274
|126.732
|3
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|28
|1'12.197
|0.319
|0.045
|126.653
|4
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|25
|1'12.330
|0.452
|0.133
|126.421
|5
|77
| Lucas di Grassi
Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|32
|1'12.366
|0.488
|0.036
|126.358
|6
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|35
|1'12.426
|0.548
|0.060
|126.253
|7
|22
| Timo Bernhard
Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|35
|1'12.477
|0.599
|0.051
|126.164
|8
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
Norman Nato
|P
|Nissan DPi
|32
|1'12.572
|0.694
|0.095
|125.999
|9
|6
|Juan Pablo
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|23
|1'12.816
|0.938
|0.244
|125.577
|10
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
Devlin DeFrancesco
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|29
|1'13.082
|1.204
|0.266
|125.120
|11
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|33
|1'13.229
|1.351
|0.147
|124.869
|12
|52
|Jose Gutierrez
Sebastian Saavedra
Will Owen
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|34
|1'13.328
|1.450
|0.099
|124.700
|13
|55
| Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
Marino Franchitti
|P
|Mazda DPi
|34
|1'13.377
|1.499
|0.049
|124.617
|14
|38
| James French
Nicholas Boulle
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|23
|1'13.772
|1.894
|0.395
|123.949
|15
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|25
|1'18.343
|6.465
|4.571
|116.718
|16
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|18
|1'18.381
|6.503
|0.038
|116.661
|17
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Marcel Fassler
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|28
|1'18.595
|6.717
|0.214
|116.343
|18
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|31
|1'18.843
|6.965
|0.248
|115.977
|19
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|30
|1'18.870
|6.992
|0.027
|115.938
|20
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|27
|1'18.960
|7.082
|0.090
|115.805
|21
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Chaz Mostert
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|26
|1'19.270
|7.392
|0.310
|115.353
|22
|25
| Bill Auberlen
Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|28
|1'19.277
|7.399
|0.007
|115.342
|23
|62
| Toni Vilander
Andrea Bertolini
Miguel Molina
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|31
|1'19.580
|7.702
|0.303
|114.903
|24
|29
| Daniel Morad
Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|32
|1'20.283
|8.405
|0.703
|113.897
|25
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
Sean Rayhall
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|17
|1'20.659
|8.781
|0.376
|113.366
|26
|96
| Don Yount
Markus Palttala
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|32
|1'20.805
|8.927
|0.146
|113.161
|27
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|30
|1'20.820
|8.942
|0.015
|113.140
|28
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
Robert Renauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|31
|1'20.837
|8.959
|0.017
|113.117
|29
|48
|Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|32
|1'20.853
|8.975
|0.016
|113.094
|30
|63
| Daniel Serra
Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|31
|1'20.891
|9.013
|0.038
|113.041
|31
|44
| Andy Lally
Andrew Davis
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|29
|1'20.971
|9.093
|0.080
|112.929
|32
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|27
|1'21.268
|9.390
|0.297
|112.517
|33
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|1'21.298
|9.420
|0.030
|112.475
|34
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
Philipp Frommenwiler
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|24
|1'21.392
|9.514
|0.094
|112.345
|35
|73
| Wolf Henzler
Tim Pappas
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|30
|1'21.397
|9.519
|0.005
|112.338
|36
|64
| Matteo Cressoni
Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|33
|1'21.562
|9.684
|0.165
|112.111
|37
|71
| Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|13
|1'24.367
|12.489
|2.805
|108.384
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Road Atlanta
|Author
|David Malsher
|Article type
|Practice report