© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Practice report

Petit Le Mans: Cadillacs dominate opening practice

Petit Le Mans: Cadillacs dominate opening practice
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
2h ago

Filipe Albuquerque and Felipe Nasr gave Action Express Racing a 1-2 in first practice at Road Atlanta, with Jordan Taylor third in Wayne Taylor Racing’s similar Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Albuquerque set a fastest time of 1min11.878sec to beat Nasr by 0.274sec, with Taylor less than half a tenth behind, as preparations began for the 10-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale.

Ricky Taylor slotted the faster of the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s into fourth, but enduro co-driver Graham Rahal ground to a halt on track reporting loss of drive and bringing the one-hour session to a slightly early end.

The session's other red flag was caused when the #99 JDC Miller Motorsports Oreca stopped on course.

Oliver Jarvis was within half a second of the top time in the Mazda RT24-P, with Colin Braun sixth in the CORE autosport Oreca, just ahead of the two ESM Nissans.

In GT Le Mans, Dirk Muller and Ryan Briscoe delivered a 1-2 for Chip Ganassi Racing’s Ford GTs ahead of championship favorite Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C7.R and Laurens Vanthoor in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR.

GT Daytona was led by Christopher Mies in the Land Motorsport Audi R8, with Jack Hawksworth clocking second fastest time for Lexus. Markus Palttala (Turner Motorsports BMW M6), Jeroen Bleekemolen (Mercedes AMG GT), Patrick Long (Wright Motorsports Porsche 911), Bryan Sellers (Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini) and Daniel Serra (Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488) ensured seven different manufacturers filled the top seven places.

Second practice begins at 3.15pm local (Eastern) time.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FP1

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 5 Brazil Christian Fittipaldi
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
France Tristan Vautier		 P Cadillac DPi 32 1'11.878     127.216
2 31 United States Eric Curran
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 P Cadillac DPi 13 1'12.152 0.274 0.274 126.732
3 10 United States Jordan Taylor
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 28 1'12.197 0.319 0.045 126.653
4 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Graham Rahal
United States Ricky Taylor		 P Acura DPi 25 1'12.330 0.452 0.133 126.421
5 77 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez		 P Mazda DPi 32 1'12.366 0.488 0.036 126.358
6 54 France Romain Dumas
United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 P ORECA LMP2 35 1'12.426 0.548 0.060 126.253
7 22 Germany Timo Bernhard
Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Johannes van Overbeek		 P Nissan DPi 35 1'12.477 0.599 0.051 126.164
8 2 United States Scott Sharp
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Norman Nato		 P Nissan DPi 32 1'12.572 0.694 0.095 125.999
9 6 Juan Pablo
France Simon Pagenaud
United States Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 23 1'12.816 0.938 0.244 125.577
10 85 Switzerland Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
Devlin DeFrancesco		 P ORECA LMP2 29 1'13.082 1.204 0.266 125.120
11 99 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Chris Miller
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 P ORECA LMP2 33 1'13.229 1.351 0.147 124.869
12 52 Jose Gutierrez
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra
Will Owen		 P ORECA LMP2 34 1'13.328 1.450 0.099 124.700
13 55 United States Spencer Pigot
United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Marino Franchitti		 P Mazda DPi 34 1'13.377 1.499 0.049 124.617
14 38 United States James French
United States Nicholas Boulle
Kyle Masson		 P ORECA LMP2 23 1'13.772 1.894 0.395 123.949
15 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller		 GTLM Ford GT 25 1'18.343 6.465 4.571 116.718
16 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 GTLM Ford GT 18 1'18.381 6.503 0.038 116.661
17 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Switzerland Marcel Fassler
Spain Antonio Garcia		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 28 1'18.595 6.717 0.214 116.343
18 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 31 1'18.843 6.965 0.248 115.977
19 4 Switzerland Marcel Fassler
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 30 1'18.870 6.992 0.027 115.938
20 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet
France Frédéric Makowiecki		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 27 1'18.960 7.082 0.090 115.805
21 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Australia Chaz Mostert		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 26 1'19.270 7.392 0.310 115.353
22 25 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Alexander Sims		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 28 1'19.277 7.399 0.007 115.342
23 62 Finland Toni Vilander
Italy Andrea Bertolini
Spain Miguel Molina		 GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 31 1'19.580 7.702 0.303 114.903
24 29 Canada Daniel Morad
Germany Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 32 1'20.283 8.405 0.703 113.897
25 15 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Sean Rayhall		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 17 1'20.659 8.781 0.376 113.366
26 96 United States Don Yount
Finland Markus Palttala
United States Dillon Machavern		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 32 1'20.805 8.927 0.146 113.161
27 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating
Luca Stolz		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 30 1'20.820 8.942 0.015 113.140
28 58 United States Patrick Long
Denmark Christina Nielsen
Germany Robert Renauer		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 31 1'20.837 8.959 0.017 113.117
29 48 Corey Lewis
United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 32 1'20.853 8.975 0.016 113.094
30 63 Brazil Daniel Serra
United States Cooper MacNeil
United States Gunnar Jeannette		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 31 1'20.891 9.013 0.038 113.041
31 44 United States Andy Lally
United States Andrew Davis
United States John Potter		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 29 1'20.971 9.093 0.080 112.929
32 93 United States Justin Marks
United States Lawson Aschenbach
Germany Mario Farnbacher		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 27 1'21.268 9.390 0.297 112.517
33 86 Portugal Alvaro Parente
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Trent Hindman		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 28 1'21.298 9.420 0.030 112.475
34 14 Canada Kyle Marcelli
Austria Dominik Baumann
Switzerland Philipp Frommenwiler		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 24 1'21.392 9.514 0.094 112.345
35 73 Germany Wolf Henzler
United States Tim Pappas
United States Spencer Pumpelly		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 30 1'21.397 9.519 0.005 112.338
36 64 Italy Matteo Cressoni
United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 33 1'21.562 9.684 0.165 112.111
37 71 Germany Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
Felipe Fraga		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 13 1'24.367 12.489 2.805 108.384
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Author David Malsher
Article type Practice report

