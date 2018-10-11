Petit Le Mans: Cadillacs dominate opening practice

Albuquerque set a fastest time of 1min11.878sec to beat Nasr by 0.274sec, with Taylor less than half a tenth behind, as preparations began for the 10-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale.

Ricky Taylor slotted the faster of the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s into fourth, but enduro co-driver Graham Rahal ground to a halt on track reporting loss of drive and bringing the one-hour session to a slightly early end.

The session's other red flag was caused when the #99 JDC Miller Motorsports Oreca stopped on course.

Oliver Jarvis was within half a second of the top time in the Mazda RT24-P, with Colin Braun sixth in the CORE autosport Oreca, just ahead of the two ESM Nissans.

In GT Le Mans, Dirk Muller and Ryan Briscoe delivered a 1-2 for Chip Ganassi Racing’s Ford GTs ahead of championship favorite Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C7.R and Laurens Vanthoor in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR.

GT Daytona was led by Christopher Mies in the Land Motorsport Audi R8, with Jack Hawksworth clocking second fastest time for Lexus. Markus Palttala (Turner Motorsports BMW M6), Jeroen Bleekemolen (Mercedes AMG GT), Patrick Long (Wright Motorsports Porsche 911), Bryan Sellers (Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini) and Daniel Serra (Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488) ensured seven different manufacturers filled the top seven places.

Second practice begins at 3.15pm local (Eastern) time.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FP1