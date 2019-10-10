Top events
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Practice report

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac leads opening practice

shares
comments
Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac leads opening practice
By:
Oct 10, 2019, 4:37 PM

Reigning IMSA Prototype champion Felipe Nasr set a strong pace in the first practice session for this weekend’s 2019 WeatherTech Sports Car Championship finale at Road Atlanta, while Ford led the way in GT Le Mans, and the Turner Motorsport BMW topped GTD.

Nasr’s Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the 2.54-mile course in just 69.093sec to eclipse the two Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Ricky Taylor and Dane Cameron by 0.642 and 0.880sec respectively.

Colin Braun, on CORE autosport’s final run in Prototypes clocked fourth fastest in the Nissan DPi, and Matthieu Vaxiviere sent the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac around fast enough to beat the two Mazda RT24-Ps.

Richard Westbrook led GT Le Mans in the  #67 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT ahead of the squad’s final race running the sexy four-year-old machines, but being less than two tenths slower wasn’t enough to bag second for teammate Dirk Muller. Risi Competizione roared back to the series – for the first time since January’s Rolex 24 at Daytona – in fine form, and James Calado bagged second spot for the Texas-based squad.

Nick Tandy (Porsche), John Edwards (BMW) and Antonio Garcia (Corvette) were all within three-tenths of top spot.

The session was red-flagged twice for GT Daytona cars – once when Jack Hawksworth picked up a puncture just after passing pitlane entrance, and elected to stop his AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F on track rather than complete a whole lap with a flailing tire carcass. The second red came late on when Marco Seefried struck a tire wall in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan.

Both those two cars ended up in the top three times – PMR’s best being set by Bryan Sellers – but it was Bill Auberlen who clinched top spot in the Turner Motorsports  BMW M6.

Christopher Mies’ Land Motorsport Audi R8 was fourth ahead  of Jeroen Bleekemolen’s best effort in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 and Toni Vilander in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari.

Second practice begins at 2.50pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United States Eric Curran
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 9 1'09.093     132.343
2 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Graham Rahal 		DPi Acura DPi 30 1'09.735 0.642 0.642 131.124
3 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 22 1'09.973 0.880 0.238 130.678
4 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
France Romain Dumas 		DPi Nissan DPi 28 1'10.022 0.929 0.049 130.587
5 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		DPi Cadillac DPi 31 1'10.147 1.054 0.125 130.354
6 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
Germany Timo Bernhard 		DPi Mazda DPi 32 1'10.169 1.076 0.022 130.313
7 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Mazda DPi 15 1'10.356 1.263 0.187 129.967
8 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier
Colombia Juan Piedrahita 		DPi Cadillac DPi 30 1'10.774 1.681 0.418 129.199
9 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson
United States Chris Miller 		DPi Cadillac DPi 34 1'10.928 1.835 0.154 128.919
10 50 United States Will Owen
Austria Rene Binder
United States Spencer Pigot 		DPi Cadillac DPi 27 1'11.200 2.107 0.272 128.426
11 52 United States Matt McMurry
France Gabriel Aubry
Canada Dalton Kellett 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 28 1'11.233 2.140 0.033 128.367
12 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Kyle Masson
Andrew Evans		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 31 1'11.381 2.288 0.148 128.100
13 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTLM Ford GT 25 1'16.810 7.717 5.429 119.046
14 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Brazil Daniel Serra 		GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 27 1'16.902 7.809 0.092 118.904
15 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller
France Sébastien Bourdais 		GTLM Ford GT 22 1'16.982 7.889 0.080 118.780
16 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 31 1'16.992 7.899 0.010 118.765
17 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
Austria Philipp Eng 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 24 1'17.031 7.938 0.039 118.705
18 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 11 1'17.080 7.987 0.049 118.629
19 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 25 1'17.205 8.112 0.125 118.437
20 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 12 1'17.361 8.268 0.156 118.198
21 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 31 1'17.516 8.423 0.155 117.962
22 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 31 1'19.306 10.213 1.790 115.299
23 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Parker Chase 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 19 1'19.596 10.503 0.290 114.879
24 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis
Germany Marco Seefried 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 17 1'19.670 10.577 0.074 114.773
25 29 Germany Christopher Mies
Switzerland Richard Feller
Canada Daniel Morad 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 27 1'19.727 10.634 0.057 114.691
26 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 24 1'19.764 10.671 0.037 114.637
27 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 28 1'19.776 10.683 0.012 114.620
28 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 28 1'20.023 10.930 0.247 114.266
29 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman
United States Justin Marks 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 18 1'20.070 10.977 0.047 114.199
30 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
United States Don Yount
Japan Shinya Michimi 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 20 1'20.198 11.105 0.128 114.017
31 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 25 1'20.487 11.394 0.289 113.608
32 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 22 1'20.696 11.603 0.209 113.313
33 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Brazil Ana Beatriz
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 1'21.412 12.319 0.716 112.317
34 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 5 1'22.468 13.375 1.056 110.879
View full results
Author David Malsher

