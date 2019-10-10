Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 3 in
01 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Breaking news

CORE running in retro colors for Bennett's farewell

shares
comments
CORE running in retro colors for Bennett's farewell
By:
Oct 10, 2019, 2:35 AM

CORE autosport is running its Nissan DPi in a special throwback livery at Petit Le Mans to mark Jon Bennett's final race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

This weekend's season finale at Road Atlanta will signify CORE's last outing in IMSA's top division, with Bennett having announced the decision to stand down from driving duties at the end of the year back in August.

To mark the occasion, the team's Ligier-based Nissan has been decked out in the same orange and silver colors that Bennett used in the IMSA Prototype Lites series back in 2009.

The 54-year-old will share driving duties with regular partner Colin Braun as well as two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Romain Dumas, who has taken part in all four long-distance IMSA enduros with CORE this season.

“Pulling my gloves off at the Petit Le Mans will mark the successful conclusion of an incredible motorsports journey," said Bennett. "I have competed in wheel-to-wheel sports car racing for 28 consecutive seasons.

"From the beginning, racing has been my beacon and has shaped most of my life decisions. My dream goals were made possible by the extraordinary team who has surrounded me – with a special thank you to Colin Braun.

“I have been rewarded throughout my career by being smart in the cockpit and driving with sportsmanship. I look forward to continuing that tradition.

“Ensuring the well being of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision to end the DPi program. Knowing that each of my teammates will have a successful transition to new opportunities in 2020 would be the perfect way to end the season.”

Fourth in the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona remains the high-water mark for CORE's DPi effort this year, although Braun did take pole at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

CORE will continue to operate Porsche's GTLM program next season. The German marque is virtually assured of the class title, with its #912 car of Laurens Vanthoor and Earl Bamber 11 points clear of the sister entry of Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet.

Next article
Albuquerque switches to endurance-only AXR role

Previous article

Albuquerque switches to endurance-only AXR role
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Drivers Colin Braun , Jon Bennett
Teams CORE autosport
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct
Practice 1 Starts in
11 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
48 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 hopes to minimise disruption from Typhoon Hagibis

1h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle

3
MotoGP

Why Honda must now split with Lorenzo

4
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Erebus Holden badly damaged in 20G crash

12m
5
Formula 1

Typhoon Hagibis set to disrupt Japanese GP

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

CORE running in retro colors for Bennett's farewell
IMSA

CORE running in retro colors for Bennett's farewell

Albuquerque switches to endurance-only AXR role
IMSA

Albuquerque switches to endurance-only AXR role

Ford GT key players reveal favorite memories as program ends
IMSA

Ford GT key players reveal favorite memories as program ends

Action Express likely to field one car in 2020
IMSA

Action Express likely to field one car in 2020

Surprise early unveiling for new Corvette C8.R
IMSA

Surprise early unveiling for new Corvette C8.R

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.