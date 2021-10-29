Bahrain WEC: Hartley beats Kobayashi to pole in Toyota 1-2

Hartley beat the sister #7 GR010 Hybrid of Kamui Kobayashi by just under four tenths of a second to score the first pole for the #8 crew since the second round of the season at Portimao.

Alpine finished nearly a second down on the lead Toyota after Andre Negrao's quickest time was deleted for a track limits infringement.

Tom Blomqvist remained the benchmark in the LMP2 class as he set the pace in the #28 JOTA Oreca 07.

However, JOTA was denied a 1-2 qualifying result following a late lap from Filipe Albuquerque in the #22 United Autosports Oreca.

Porsche locked out the front row in the GTE Pro class, with Kevin Estre posting a time of 1m56.144s in the #91 911 GTE R to lead the sister car driven by Gianmaria Bruni.

Ferrari qualified a second off the pace following a pre-race Balance of Performance adjustment, with Daniel Serra the quickest of the two AF Corse cars in third in the #52 488 GTE.

Full report to follow

Bahrain 6 Hours - Qualifying results (Hypercar and LMP2):

GTE results: