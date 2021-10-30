Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bahrain WEC: Hartley beats Kobayashi to pole in Toyota 1-2
WEC / Bahrain News

Toyota expecting Alpine Bahrain WEC challenge

By:

Toyota is expecting a challenge from Alpine in Saturday's six-hour FIA World Endurance Championship race in Bahrain.

Toyota expecting Alpine Bahrain WEC challenge

Pascal Vasselon, technical director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, believes that high tyre degradation around the Bahrain International Circuit could play into the hands of Alpine's Gibson-engined A480.

This is because the Toyota GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercar weighs 110kg more than the grandfathered Oreca LMP1 design that formerly raced in the WEC as the Rebellion R-13.

"We are not expecting an easy race tomorrow," Vasselon said in the wake of Toyota locking out the front row in qualifying on Friday.

"This looks like a place where we could be in trouble in the race because we expect the Alpine to have significantly less tyre degradation.

Vasselon described the 3.63-mile BIC grand prix layout as being "very difficult for the LMH cars".

"In our case the tyre degradation is aggravated by the fact that the car is very heavy with low aero," he explained.

"There are a lot braking/traction events: you have six low-speed traction events which for the rears is terrible."

The Toyotas and the Alpine, the only runners in the Hypercar class for the Bahrain double-header this weekend and next, are allowed 18 tyres for qualifying and the six-hour race.

Toyota's concerns about tyre degradation explain why it limited running of both its cars during the 15-minute qualifying session.

#36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480 - Gibson: André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

#36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480 - Gibson: André Negrão, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Brendon Hartley and Kamui Kobayashi, who qualified 1-2 for Toyota, each completed only one flying lap.

"We did not want to have two sets damaged in qually: clearly for the race it is better to have new sets," explained Vasselon.

The Hypercar allocation will be 26 tyres for the race and qualifying for the eight-hour finale in Bahrain on November 6.

Toyota is also expecting the Alpine driven by Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao to be able to run for a similar number of laps as the GR010s between fuel stops in Bahrain.

This follows an increase in the fuel capacity of the A480 for the Le Mans 24 Hours in August and changes to the per-stint energy allocations in the Hypercar class in the latest Balance of Performance.

Vasselon said he is believes the Alpine will do "the same number of laps or maybe one less" as his cars.

That contrasts with the three fewer laps that the Alpine achieved in comparison with the Toyotas back in July at Monza, a circuit of similar length to Bahrain.

No team strategy for Bahrain double header
Toyota has insisted that the battle for the championship between its two crews in Bahrain will not be compromised by team strategy.

Vasselon explained that there will be no splitting of strategies between the GR010s over the final two races of the season to maximise the team's chances.

"Here we will specially make sure that we will not interfere in the title fight - we will not apply any team strategy," he said.

"We will not impose anything and they can do what they feel they should do."

Vasselon made a similar pledge ahead of the 2019/20 WEC finale in Bahrain last November when the two Toyotas were the only LMP1 cars present.

Toyota's usual guidelines on team orders remain in place.

When the two Toyotas are running together, the leading car must yield its position if the following car is faster,

The positions of the two cars are then frozen at the final round of pitstops.

Le Mans victory for Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez gave them a lead of nine points over Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

The pole secured by Hartley on Friday reduced this to eight points.

The WEC 6 Hours of Bahrain will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv this Saturday. Click here for more information

shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain WEC: Hartley beats Kobayashi to pole in Toyota 1-2
Previous article

Bahrain WEC: Hartley beats Kobayashi to pole in Toyota 1-2
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Bahrain WEC: Hartley beats Kobayashi to pole in Toyota 1-2 Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Hartley beats Kobayashi to pole in Toyota 1-2

Bahrain WEC: Kobayashi remains on top in final practice Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Kobayashi remains on top in final practice

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Katsuta retains Toyota WRC development drive for 2022
WRC

Katsuta retains Toyota WRC development drive for 2022

WRC points leader Ogier fined for traffic offence Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

WRC points leader Ogier fined for traffic offence

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race Prime
WRC

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race

Latest news

Toyota expecting Alpine Bahrain WEC challenge
WEC WEC

Toyota expecting Alpine Bahrain WEC challenge

Bahrain WEC: Hartley beats Kobayashi to pole in Toyota 1-2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Bahrain WEC: Hartley beats Kobayashi to pole in Toyota 1-2

Bahrain WEC: Kobayashi remains on top in final practice
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Bahrain WEC: Kobayashi remains on top in final practice

Bahrain WEC: Kobayashi puts #7 Toyota on top in FP2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Bahrain WEC: Kobayashi puts #7 Toyota on top in FP2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.