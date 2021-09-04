Zandvoort W Series: Powell wins to recapture championship lead

Despite starting second, Powell swept up the inside of Emma Kimilainen to take the lead on lap six, also winning the bonus points for fastest lap.

Chadwick (Veloce Racing) had looked sure to catch her fellow Brit at points, but Racing X’s Powell had built up a substantial lead at the 20-minute mark and crossed the line almost 3s in front.

W Series Academy driver Nerea Marti finished in fourth, her second-highest finish of the season so far, with Jess Hawkins in fifth and Belen Garcia in sixth.

Abbi Pulling, starting just her second W Series race after making her debut for Puma at Silverstone, finished in seventh place.

Beitske Visser, who was involved in last week’s huge qualifying shunt, finished in 12th, having struggled all weekend with rib injury issues and engine problems.

Emma Kimilainen dipped a wheel into the gravel at Turn 12 on the formation lap but managed to stay facing in the right direction, while Bruna Tomaselli spun after struggling to build enough temperature in her tyres.

The Finn got a flying start, with Powell and Chadwick staying close behind her into Tarzan, although there was no position changes in the top four.

Belen Garcia took seventh at Turn 4, nipping through the inside to pass Pulling.

With five minutes down, Kimilainen had built up over 1.1s to Powell, while Chadwick followed close behind her, having set the fastest lap.

But Powell soon went quicker, setting a 1m35.448s to reclaim those two bonus points for fastest lap and close in on the race leader.

Powell soon swept up the inside, chancing it to take the lead at Turn 10 on lap six, before Chadwick then also passed Kimilainen by Turn 13, leaving the Finn floundering in third.

At the 10-minute mark, Powell had put 1.2s between herself and Chadwick, while Kimilainen was almost 1.5s adrift of her in third with Nerea Marti close on her tail.

With 20 minutes down and 10 to go, Powell was leading by more than three seconds, with Kimilainen almost five seconds behind her, solidifying her win and retaking the championship lead.

On the final lap, Pulling passed Garcia at Turn 3 in a great overtake to take seventh position.

Race results: