W Series / Brands Hatch / Practice report

Brands Hatch W Series: Kimilainen fastest ahead of finale

shares
comments
Brands Hatch W Series: Kimilainen fastest ahead of finale
By:
Aug 10, 2019, 2:49 PM

Emma Kimilainen topped both free practice sessions for the inaugural W Series finale at Brands Hatch on Saturday.

Assen winner Kimilainen set a lap time of 1m23.365s during the second free practice session, having also set the pace earlier that morning in changeable conditions.

Alice Powell ended the day second-fastest, just ahead of championship leader and Williams Formula 1 development driver Jamie Chadwick, who was second in the morning.

Miki Koyama was fourth-fastest ahead of Jessica Hawkins, who is one of several drivers who is fighting for a guaranteed 2020 grid slot by finishing in the top 12 in the standings.

Fabienne Wohlwend caused a late red-flag when she ran into the gravel at Paddock Hill Bend in the final five minutes of practice, but had set a time good enough for sixth.

Championship contender Beitske Visser was seventh and almost a second adrift of Chadwick, who will win the inaugural W Series title as long as she finishes on the podium.

Visser had improved from her morning performance, where she ended up last in the field after having completed just seven laps before being confined to the garage with an apparent technical issue.

Sarah Moore was eighth-fastest, ahead of ex-GP3 racer Vicky Piria and Sabre Cook.

FP2 results:

Cla # Drivers Time Gap
1 7 Finland Emma Kimilainen 1'23.365  
2 27 United Kingdom Alice Powell 1'23.648 0.283
3 55 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick 1'24.392 1.027
4 85 Japan Miki Koyama 1'24.529 1.164
5 21 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins 1'24.722 1.357
6 5 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend 1'24.813 1.448
7 95 Netherlands Beitske Visser 1'24.982 1.617
8 26 United Kingdom Sarah Moore 1'25.001 1.636
9 11 Italy Vicky Piria 1'25.189 1.824
10 37 United States Sabre Cook 1'25.210 1.845
11 19 Spain Marta Garcia 1'25.323 1.958
12 31 South Africa Tasmin Pepper 1'25.372 2.007
13 2 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey 1'25.442 2.077
14 3 Poland Gosia Rdest 1'26.256 2.891
15 67 United States Shea Holbrook 1'26.386 3.021
16 58 Belgium Sarah Bovy 1'26.398 3.033
17 20 Australia Caitlin Wood 1'26.413 3.048
18 49 Canada Megan Gilkes 1'26.658 3.293
19 99 South Africa Naomi Schiff 1'27.244 3.879
20 77 Hungary Vivien Keszthelyi 1'27.542 4.177
View full results
Assen W Series: Gilkes wins reverse-grid race by 0.003s

Assen W Series: Gilkes wins reverse-grid race by 0.003s

Brands Hatch W Series: Chadwick on pole for decider

Brands Hatch W Series: Chadwick on pole for decider
About this article

Series W Series
Event Brands Hatch
Drivers Emma Kimilainen
Author Lucy Morson

