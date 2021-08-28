Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser
W Series / Spa-Francorchamps Race report

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race

By:

Emma Kimilainen took her second W Series win in a drenched race at Spa, sweeping past reigning champion Jamie Chadwick to win by over eight seconds. 

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race

The Finnish driver started in fourth for Ecurie W before mastering the wet conditions to move through the field and take her first win since Assen 2019. 

Chadwick finished in second for Veloce Racing, maintaining her championship lead, while Puma’s Marta Garcia came in third to take her first podium of the year. 

Title challenger Alice Powell (Racing X) finished fourth, having started second, with Caitlin Wood finishing fifth in her second race of the year for Puma. 

After an hour-long delay the race began under a safety car, which stayed out for almost half the duration, before the drivers were released with 16 minutes left on the clock.

Chadwick got a few car lengths on Powell as the race started properly, while further back, Wood, Kimilainen and Garcia went three wide along the Kemmel Straight. 

Kimilainen moved into third in turn nine as Wood and Garcia continued to tussle, racing wheel-to-wheel. 

Fabienne Wohlwend (Bunker Racing) went deep at La Source, losing the final points place to Sirin Racing’s Vicky Piria with 13 minutes to go 

Chadwick had built up a 2.8s lead from Powell after 18 minutes, with 1.3 seconds between Powell and Kimilainen. 

With 11 minutes to go, Garcia set a new fastest lap with a 2m47.664s, while Powell found herself being caught by Kimilainen. 

Kimilainen swept past Powell with eight minutes to go, with the front-row starter, who said she had “no grip whatsoever”, forced to concede. 

Garcia rapidly approached from fourth, applying pressure to Powell, while Kimilainen was three seconds a lap quicker than Chadwick with five minutes to go, chasing down the race leader. 

Kimilainen swept past Chadwick on lap nine, making a late-braking move to squeeze around the outside and almost immediately build a 1.3s lead. 

With 30s to go, Garcia took third from Powell, lining herself up to take her podium of the season. 

On the last lap, Wohlwend managed to pass W Series Academy driver Nerea Marti for seventh place. 

Race results:

Cla # Drivers Gap
1 7 Finland Emma Kimilainen  
2 55 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick 8.489
3 19 Spain Marta Garcia 11.949
4 27 United Kingdom Alice Powell 18.182
5 20 Australia Caitlin Wood 35.832
6 21 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins 39.596
7 5 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend 40.095
8 32 Nerea Martí 40.880
9 54 Japan Miki Koyama 41.757
10 44 United Kingdom Abbie Eaton 42.989
11 37 United States Sabre Cook 43.701
12 11 Italy Vicky Piria 46.332
13 26 United Kingdom Sarah Moore 47.178
14 22 Belén García 47.780
15 97 Brazil Bruna Tomaselli 58.499
16 3 Poland Gosia Rdest 1'13.855
View full results
shares
comments
Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser

Previous article

Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

20 min
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars

2 h
3
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole

2 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

40 min
5
Formula 1

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash

15 min
Latest news
Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race
WS

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race

1 h
Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser
WS

Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser

5 h
Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa W series crash
Video Inside
WS

Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa W series crash

21 h
Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash
WS

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash

22 h
Spa W Series: Chadwick tops practice from Wohlwend
Video Inside
WS

Spa W Series: Chadwick tops practice from Wohlwend

Aug 27, 2021
Latest videos
W Series: Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash 00:44
W Series
6 h

W Series: Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

W Series: Chadwick tops practice ahead of Wohlwend 00:32
W Series
Aug 27, 2021

W Series: Chadwick tops practice ahead of Wohlwend

W Series: Chadwick dominant in Friday practice 00:41
W Series
Jul 30, 2021

W Series: Chadwick dominant in Friday practice

Alice Powell talks W Series 11:51
W Series
Jul 28, 2021

Alice Powell talks W Series

W Series: Wood makes a comeback in Hungary 00:40
W Series
Jul 27, 2021

W Series: Wood makes a comeback in Hungary

More from
Megan White
Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser Spa-Francorchamps
W Series

Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser

Spa F3: Colombo dominates rain-delayed sprint race Spa-Francorchamps
FIA F3

Spa F3: Colombo dominates rain-delayed sprint race

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Budapest Prime
W Series

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

More from
Emma Kimilainen
Brands Hatch W Series: Kimilainen fastest ahead of finale Brands Hatch
W Series

Brands Hatch W Series: Kimilainen fastest ahead of finale

Assen W Series: Kimilainen passes Powell to score first win Assen
W Series

Assen W Series: Kimilainen passes Powell to score first win

Assen W Series: Kimilainen tops red-flagged qualifying Assen
W Series

Assen W Series: Kimilainen tops red-flagged qualifying

Trending Today

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

What F1 has planned for driver-eye cam after Spa acclaim
Formula 1 Formula 1

What F1 has planned for driver-eye cam after Spa acclaim

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series Prime

How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Prime

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Prime

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of the W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The verdict on W Series' first weekend Prime

The verdict on W Series' first weekend

Since its launch last year, W Series has attracted much attention and debate. But with its first race, which took place at Hockenheim last weekend, what was pure speculation turned to fact. Here are the key takeaways from the event

W Series
May 8, 2019
Why W Series is more than just a last chance Prime

Why W Series is more than just a last chance

The W Series has effectively taken the place of the Formula 3 European Championship, but can it really be considered a junior single-seater series? The new category must now define its identity.

W Series
May 2, 2019
Why radical W Series is a gamble worth taking Prime

Why radical W Series is a gamble worth taking

W Series' critics accuse it of promoting gender segregation in motorsport. But with such a massive disparity to address and decades of male dominance, waiting for change to happen organically isn't good enough.

W Series
Jan 26, 2019

Latest news

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Kimilainen passes Chadwick to win wet race

Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser
W Series W Series

Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser

Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa W series crash
Video Inside
W Series W Series

Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa W series crash

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific Eau Rouge crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.