Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 "making steps" in Miami GP talks - Carey

shares
comments
F1 "making steps" in Miami GP talks - Carey
By:
Aug 10, 2019, 2:19 PM

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has revealed that he is "making steps" in ongoing talks over a future Miami Grand Prix.

Liberty originally wanted the race to take place around the waterfront and harbour area, and had put extensive efforts into designing a circuit and gaining support from the relevant authorities.

However, complications concerning permissions and opposition from local residents meant that promoter RSE Ventures has switched focus to the land around the Hard Rock football stadium, which it owns, and where there is less opposition and less red tape to be dealt with.

Read Also:

Carey stressed that building the sport in the USA via an extra race in Miami or Las Vegas remains a priority.

The stadium location has far less appeal than the original site, but it may prove to be Liberty's only opportunity to achieve its target of a new race in its home country.

"We've been quite public about our goals to pursue the opportunity in the US," he said in a call with Wall Street analysts.

"Actually our television audience has grown well this year. When you look at digital, it has actually been a positive surprise, because we weren't doing anything in digital until we started to measure the engagement we had in the US digitally.

"There are a lot more fans here than people believe there are, so I think we're excited about those opportunities. We've talked about adding races in what we call destination cities like Las Vegas or Miami.

"We've been engaged for the last year there, I think we've made good headway. We continue to [do so], I have meetings next week with parties there, I had meetings a month ago there. We feel it's important, we feel we're making steps.

"We recognise that there are multiple elements in continuing to grow and build the sport, engage the fan base here. We're making good headway on it. Probably the first step would be adding that race in a city like Miami or Las Vegas."

Asked about next year's schedule Carey said: "We expect to announce the 2020 calendar in the next few weeks. I think it's largely finalised now.

"In general we expect the number of races in the next few years to increase a bit. There's a limit to by how much, but I think we do expect it to go up marginally. As we announce the calendar we will provide more insights as to when and where that occurs."

Carey expects an increase in overall revenue from race hosting fees in the future, as extra events are added and events that had what he regards as cheap deals from the Bernie Ecclestone area are obliged to pay more.

"We do view this about an area of revenue growth for us, just to put it simply. It's not consistent with every event, some events are different," he said. "I think in some places the events are more mature, but I think we do expect and do look for this to increasingly be an area of opportunity for us.

"Adding a couple of races is a factor. I think we are very excited about the demand interest, the number of places that want to host a race, and obviously supply and demand is important.

"We value our historic relationships, but it is important to carve out opportunities to add a new race when the demand is there, and the appetite is there, for stepping up for that.

"I think there are some places where we are not receiving what we should be receiving when we came in. Between the supply and demand being in our favour, the increase in the race calendar, and addressing a couple of places where we're not receiving what we can and should be, we do expect this to be an area of growth for us."

Next article
F1 "working aggressively" on synthetic fuels

Previous article

F1 "working aggressively" on synthetic fuels

Next article

McLaren’s F1 progress crucial to IndyCar expansion

McLaren’s F1 progress crucial to IndyCar expansion
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.