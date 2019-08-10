Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Brands Hatch / Breaking news

Di Resta adamant he didn't jump Brands Hatch start

shares
comments
Di Resta adamant he didn't jump Brands Hatch start
By:
Aug 10, 2019, 3:37 PM

R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver Paul di Resta insists he did nothing wrong at the start of the opening DTM race at Brands Hatch after being handed a jump-start penalty.

After qualifying a strong fourth in mixed conditions at the Kent venue, ex-Formula 1 driver di Resta leapt into the lead as the pack entered Paddock Hill Bend for the first time.

However, the Scot was soon under investigation for his getaway, and in the end was handed a five-second pitstop penalty, which he served when he pitted on lap 16 of 42.

Di Resta was on course for a points finish before his Vantage DTM suffered a loss of power in the closing stages, and post-race he was adamant his start was not illegal.

"They need to look at the past and what was acceptable and not acceptable," di Resta told Motorsport.com. "I think the reality is everyone else around me got a bad start.

"Have a look at the past 15 years. If they throw that out, then every single start of every single person in the last 15 years should be thrown out."

Despite the penalty, di Resta was nonetheless satisfied to be able to lead the R-Motorsport squad's first laps since the start of its DTM project.

"It was good, we had decent pace," he said. "We were flattered by the changeable conditions in qualifying, got ourselves in a good position. Nice to lead the first laps here with Aston Martin and until that point the race was going well.

"We had another technical issue in the background which we discovered at the end of the race, which is why we lacked a bit of performance, but it’s all the result of a two-day event. There’s no time to see those things, we just go straight into qualifying."

Polesitter Marco Wittmann, who went on to win the race for BMW by just 0.3 seconds ahead of Audi's Rene Rast, said he was pleased to see Aston Martin fighting its more established rival brands at its home race.

"I have to say, for DTM, I felt happy that Aston Martin was leading a race," said Wittmann. "They did well, we were slightly quicker but he [di Resta] kept the lead.

"They already showed they have improved their performance, they were quite up in front despite the tricky conditions in qualifying, so they are coming closer step-by-step. At the end I think it was good for DTM to see."

Next article
Brands Hatch DTM: Wittmann fends off Rast to win

Previous article

Brands Hatch DTM: Wittmann fends off Rast to win

Next article

Brands Hatch DTM: Rast on pole, Audi locks out top eight

Brands Hatch DTM: Rast on pole, Audi locks out top eight
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Brands Hatch
Drivers Paul di Resta
Teams R-Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

DTM Next session

Lausitzring

Lausitzring

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Free Practice 1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights 04:17
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights 02:41
DTM

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021
DTM

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"
DTM

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice
F1

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return
DTM

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return

Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims
DTM

Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.