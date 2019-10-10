Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
10 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Bottas expects "decent step" from Mercedes upgrades

shares
comments
Bottas expects "decent step" from Mercedes upgrades
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Oct 10, 2019, 1:42 PM

Valtteri Bottas believes the upgrade the Mercedes Formula 1 team has bought to Suzuka should represent a "decent step" as it seeks to catch Ferrari in the Japanese Grand Prix.

Mercedes enjoyed a dominant run of form from the start of the season but has struggled to match the pace of the Ferrari since the F1 summer break.

The team has bought a small sidepod aero upgrade to the car for this weekend and Bottas is confident that it will improve the performance of the Mercedes in the final part of the season.

Read Also:

"We have a pretty solid update package this weekend. Obviously getting a tryout tomorrow, but in theory yes, it should give us more performance," said Bottas.

"How much [it works] is something we'll find out. We have some rough numbers about it, but should be a decent step, in terms of upgrade packages so far.

"It's been a pretty good car this year, but it is again a track with a mixture of different things.

"There are some decent straights where we definitely have a disadvantage compared to Ferrari, so they're going to be gaining time to us there.

"But there's some good sections full of corners, which we know we are good in, and hopefully with the upgrade package will be even better.

"We've already in the second half had tracks that we thought they should be quite good for us, and they've been able to beat us.

"For sure, if they perform better than us here, it means we need to work harder if we're going to be beating them next year."

Mercedes took its first win since the summer break last time out at the Russian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton and Bottas scoring a 1-2 finish after benefitting from the team orders controversy at Ferrari.

When asked if the volatile situation between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari could help Mercedes regain its advantage, Hamilton said: "No because I don't think we need help. That's not the way I look at things.

"We want them to be at their best so we can challenge them at their best and ultimately if we beat them it just makes it better.

"There's been a lot of noise made after the last race. But I saw Seb after the race and he looked like he was in a harmonious place.

"They are a formidable force, they are doing an incredible job at the moment and they are going to be very hard to beat in these remaining races and they've clicked this package.

"It's interesting to see how that evolves into next year's car.

"So I think hopefully we'll have an even closer season next year. These next five races will be interesting to see how that relationship evolves."

Next article
The curious case of modern F1 'cigarette' branding

Previous article

The curious case of modern F1 'cigarette' branding
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Lucy Morson

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
10 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
02:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
06:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
04:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
07:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
06:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari wrong to push Leclerc as number one

2h
2
Formula 1

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

3h
3
Formula 1

First look: Mercedes' Japanese GP upgrades

4
Formula 1

Vettel admits team orders defiance was "not right"

5
Formula 1

Williams drivers did well to "hide" spares shortage - Kubica

Latest videos

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement 00:44
Formula 1
1h

Looking at Red Bull’s front suspension arrangement

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good 05:50
Formula 1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race 06:44
Formula 1

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide 02:28
Formula 1

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide

Latest news

Bottas expects "decent step" from Mercedes upgrades
F1

Bottas expects "decent step" from Mercedes upgrades

The curious case of modern F1 'cigarette' branding
F1

The curious case of modern F1 'cigarette' branding

Hamilton: Ferrari wrong to push Leclerc as number one
F1

Hamilton: Ferrari wrong to push Leclerc as number one

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying
F1

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan
F1

Red Bull's fuel supplier to use new chemicals in Japan

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.