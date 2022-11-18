Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition Next / Boost planning three-round Supercars wildcard assault
Supercars News

Hill confirmed at MSR for 2023 Supercars

Matt Stone Racing has confirmed that Cameron Hill will join its line-up for the 2023 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com, Hill emerged over the Gold Coast 500 weekend as the runaway favourite to land the second MSR seat.

The GM has now made its 2023 line-up official, with Jack Le Brocq and Hill set to drive its two Camaros.

Hill will be one of two rookies in the Supercars field next year alongside current Super2 rival Matt Payne.

The Canberran has an impressive CV which includes winning both the Australian Formula Ford (2015) and Carrera Cup (2021) titles driving for his family-run CHE Racing squad.

This year he finally stepped out of the family team for what was his first season in a Supercar, joining Triple Eight for Super2.

He currently sits fourth in the second-tier standings with a round to go, while he also made his Bathurst 1000 debut last month with PremiAir Racing.

His rookie main game Supercars season will coincide with the introduction of the new Gen3 rules.

“It has been a goal of mine for years to compete at the highest level here in Australia," said Hill.

“We have massive potential here at MSR. The team has been building towards Gen3 for some time now.

"Everyone will have brand new cars, and I see it as a big opportunity for myself and the team to make an impact. It's the first time the playing field will have been level for years.

“I am grateful that [owner] Matt [Stone] and the team see my potential and are giving me this opportunity”

For Stone, who has made his intention to sign a rookie clear since Todd Hazelwood's impending departure went public, Hill is the ideal teammate for the experienced Le Brocq.

“It’s exciting to have another rookie in the fold here at MSR," he said.

"And in Cam, we see a lot of great potential with the experiences and success that he has had in multiple categories over the past few years.

“I think he is the perfect fit for the changing dynamic that comes with Gen3.”

Confirmation of the Hill deal is expected to lock in the field for the 2023 Supercars season, barring any unexpected changes at four-car teams Brad Jones Racing or Tickford Racing.

Expected 2023 Supercars field

Team # Driver Car
Triple Eight Race Engineering 88 Broc Feeney Chevrolet Camaro
Triple Eight Race Engineering 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet Camaro
Dick Johnson Racing 11 Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang
Dick Johnson Racing 17 Will Davison Ford Mustang
Tickford Racing 5 James Courtney Ford Mustang
Tickford Racing 6 Cameron Waters Ford Mustang
Tickford Racing 55 Thomas Randle Ford Mustang
Tickford Racing 56 Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang
Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Nick Percat Ford Mustang
Walkinshaw Andretti United 25 Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang
Grove Racing 10 Matthew Payne Ford Mustang
Grove Racing 26 David Reynolds Ford Mustang
Erebus Motorsport 9 Will Brown Chevrolet Camaro
Erebus Motorsport 99 Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet Camaro
Team 18 18 Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro
Team 18 20 Scott Pye Chevrolet Camaro
Brad Jones Racing 4 Jack Smith Chevrolet Camaro
Brad Jones Racing 8 Andre Heimgartner Chevrolet Camaro
Brad Jones Racing 14 Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro
Brad Jones Racing 96 Macauley Jones Chevrolet Camaro
Matt Stone Racing 34 Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet Camaro
Matt Stone Racing 35 Cameron Hill Chevrolet Camaro
PremiAir Racing 31 James Golding Chevrolet Camaro
PremiAir Racing 76 Tim Slade Chevrolet Camaro
Blanchard Racing Team 3 Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang
shares
comments
Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition
Previous article

Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition
Next article

Boost planning three-round Supercars wildcard assault

Boost planning three-round Supercars wildcard assault
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Boost planning three-round Supercars wildcard assault
Supercars

Boost planning three-round Supercars wildcard assault

Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition
Supercars

Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Matt Stone Racing More from
Matt Stone Racing
Fraser withdraws from MSR race
Supercars

Fraser withdraws from MSR race

Fresh Bathurst 1000 liveries unveiled Bathurst
Supercars

Fresh Bathurst 1000 liveries unveiled

Ojeda joins MSR for Bathurst 1000
Supercars

Ojeda joins MSR for Bathurst 1000

Latest news

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice

George Russell believes Red Bull “had the legs” on Mercedes through Friday’s Formula 1 practice running in Abu Dhabi, saying the track suits the RB18 car “down to a tee.”

Women in Motorsports NA welcomes F1 academy for women
Formula 1 Formula 1

Women in Motorsports NA welcomes F1 academy for women

Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta of Women in Motorsports North America are enthused by Formula 1’s announcement of an all-female racing championship from 2023.

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes

Formula 1 is set to consider tougher penalties to prevent teams from making tactical power unit changes in the future, believing the current system is not a strong enough deterrent.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.