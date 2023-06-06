Subscribe
Previous / Van Gisbergen working on cramping fix
Supercars News

Matt Stone Racing completes Supercars enduro line-up

Matt Stone Racing has signed Jaylyn Robotham to complete its driver line-up f0r the 2023 Supercars endurance races.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
52e1cdf7-8f27-0b40-07b1-63094704f495

The 20-year-old will partner Cameron Hill in the #35 MSR Camaro for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 later this year.

Confirmation of the deal follows Robotham's test with MSR at Queensland Raceway last Thursday and completes the squad's line-up, with Jayden Ojeda locked in alongside Jack Le Brocq.

The enduro drive will sit alongside a packed programme for Robotham this year that includes Trans Am in Australia and the Super Series Super Pickup category in Thailand.

It will mark his second Great Race start after he partnered Matt Chahda in the Matt Chahda Motorsport wildcard at Bathurst last year.

“[I'm] really excited to be joining Cam and MSR in the #35 Truck Assist Camaro for the enduro rounds this season,” said Robotham.

“We had a decent test last week and it felt good with the team.

“Having worked with [engineer] Paul Forgie before and also having done my first evaluation day with MSR a few years ago really made it a lot easier coming into the team.

“I can’t thank everyone enough that made this possible and also to everyone at MSR for this opportunity.”

Team owner Matt Stone welcomed Robotham to the squad.

“We are pleased to welcome Jaylyn into the MSR family,” said Stone.

“Already Jaylyn is immediately fitting in well with the team, and having worked with Paul Forgie in the past, that has sped up the process.

“He did a good job in the Caltex wildcard last year in difficult conditions and has proven he can drive around Bathurst in a decent lap time with no mistakes over a six-hour race.

“Cam and Jaylyn are a good, young combination and Jaylyn will perform his role as a co-driver very well for car #35.”

The Robotham deal leaves just two seats on the enduro grid unconfirmed – the single Blanchard Racing Team entry and the #23 PremiAir Camaro.

Kurt Kostecki tested with PremiAir last week and is the favourite to partner Tim Slade should Joey Mawson not be awarded a Superlicence.

Mawson has been offered the seat but, having not raced in Super2, technically isn't eligible for a Superlicence.

Supercars has indicated it won't budge on the requirement, leaving an FIA rating upgrade as Mawson's only hope.

2023 Supercars endurance field

# Team Primary Driver Co-driver
2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Nick Percat Fabian Coulthard
25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth
3 Blanchard Racing Team Todd Hazelwood TBA
4 Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Jaxon Evans
8 Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood
14 Brad Jones Racing Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore
96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Jordan Boys
5 Tickford Racing James Courtney Zak Best*
6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat
55 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle Garry Jacobson*
56 Tickford Racing Declan Fraser Tyler Everingham*
9 Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Jack Perkins
99 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki David Russell
11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto
17 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Alex Davison
18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso
20 Team 18 Scott Pye Warren Luff
19 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Kevin Estre*
26 Grove Racing David Reynolds Garth Tander*
23 PremiAir Racing Tim Slade TBA
31 PremiAir Racing James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe
34 Matt Stone Racing Jack Le Brocq Jayden Ojeda
35 Matt Stone Racing Cameron Hill Jaylyn Robotham
88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup
97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Richie Stanaway
888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Craig Lowndes Zane Goddard
shares
comments

Van Gisbergen working on cramping fix
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Richards to make TCR debut at Winton

Richards to make TCR debut at Winton

TCR Australia

Richards to make TCR debut at Winton Richards to make TCR debut at Winton

Van Gisbergen working on cramping fix

Van Gisbergen working on cramping fix

Supercars

Van Gisbergen working on cramping fix Van Gisbergen working on cramping fix

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Cameron Hill More from
Cameron Hill
MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars

MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars

Supercars

MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars

Hill confirmed at MSR for 2023 Supercars

Hill confirmed at MSR for 2023 Supercars

Supercars

Hill confirmed at MSR for 2023 Supercars Hill confirmed at MSR for 2023 Supercars

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2

Supercars

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2 Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2

Matt Stone Racing More from
Matt Stone Racing
Ojeda seals MSR return for Supercars enduros

Ojeda seals MSR return for Supercars enduros

Supercars

Ojeda seals MSR return for Supercars enduros Ojeda seals MSR return for Supercars enduros

Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

Supercars

Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

Supercars
Adelaide

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

Latest news

Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop notches up 24th win after dominating Supertwins race

Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop notches up 24th win after dominating Supertwins race

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop notches up 24th win after dominating Supertwins race Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop notches up 24th win after dominating Supertwins race

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe