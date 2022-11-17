Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition

Listen to this article

Supercars will debut its new ruleset at the 2023 season-opener on the streets of Newcastle next March 10-12.

However there is a lot to be done between now and then with the final spec of the car yet to be completely determined.

Aero homologation testing only finished last week, while parts supply has proven to be another hurdle for teams as they try and push on with their Gen3 builds.

Supercars has already decided to push testing back to the end of January, just six weeks out from the start of the season, to give teams more time to get their new cars built.

The compressed testing schedule has been tipped to throw up some surprise results as teams grapple with what is a radically different car to the current hardware.

However according to Team 18's team manager Beasley, clean racing needs to be the priority for the opening few rounds.

That's because spares could still be thin on the ground given the ever-tightening deadline to get the cars built.

"I just hope we don't end up with a lot of damage, because that could be quite a factor," Beasley told Motorsport.com.

"Everyone might be ready to go [with race cars], but the spares might not be plentiful as one would hope.

"We're head down, arse up trying to get ready and I'd hate to go to the first round and end up with one upside down and a smouldering mess because of something silly. Because that would put a spanner in the works for the rest of the year.

"Hopefully everyone approaches it in such a manner that the first few rounds produce good racing, but it's pretty clean."

As for the decision by Supercars to push the testing programme back to late January, Beasley says it was right call, even though he is confident the Team 18 cars could have been built by next month if needed.

"Everyone is in the same boat," he said. "Component supply is a bit of an issue. But we made a conscious decision that we didn't want to be the team in December that wasn't ready, so we're in a pretty good place.

"We've got two chassis, we've got a lot of parts streaming in now, but obviously there are going to be some components that are out of everyone's control.

"The reality is that the January date is a good thing for the build process, even if it limits your testing. I think it's a good thing if everyone is ready together and it's one cohesive thing."