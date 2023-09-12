Percat secures two-year Supercars lifeline
Nick Percat has secured Supercars future by landing the Matt Stone Racing seat that will be vacated by Jack Le Brocq at the end of the current season.
The MSR deal is a lifeline for Percat who has battled through a tough season and a half with Walkinshaw Andretti United.
He was long expected to part ways with the team at the end of his current deal, which was recently confirmed, and was known to be part of a group of experienced drivers in the frame for the MSR seat along with Scott Pye.
He has won out in the fight for the MSR seat, which could be the final full-time vacancy on the grid next season, should James Courtney and Aaron Love form an expanded Blanchard Racing Team line-up as expected.
Percat has history of success at family-run teams, having picked up race wins at both LD Motorsport and Brad Jones Racing, the latter proving to be a particularly happy home between 2017 and 2021.
He will partner the recently re-signed rookie Cam Hill at MSR next season, taking over what has been a race-winning seat in Le Brocq's hands this season.
“I’m really excited to be joining MSR for the 2024 and 2025 Supercars seasons," said Percat.
"I really like the way Matt runs his team and the family feel and culture he’s got going on there. It only took a few minutes to realise I was keen to join the team when I met with him at the workshop and saw the team for myself.
"It’s really positive and I can’t wait, but also for me personally, it’s cool to be back aligned with the GM family. Obviously it’s a big part of my family’s history and my love of road cars started thanks to Holden, so it’s very cool to be driving back under that banner.
“The results that MSR has achieved with the new Gen3 car have been super impressive. I can definitely see why and how they are so strong now that I’ve got to know Matt and a few guys a bit better. I’m looking forward to continuing that, and the team itself is in a really good position to kick some goals over the next few years.
"Hopefully I’m a big part of that and can help with a bit of experience and we can keep pushing towards the front. Matt’s assembled a great group of guys and girls there that can get the job done. I can’t wait to be a part of a new team and drive a new car for the upcoming seasons.”
For MSR, signing Percat makes good on the promise to replace Erebus-bound Le Brocq with a proven race winner.
“We are thrilled to have Nick joining the team on a multi-year deal," he said.
"When we were looking for a driver to fill our available seat for 2024, we were looking for someone with proven race-winning experience. It’s exciting to sign a driver that has not only achieved race wins multiple times, but also won Bathurst and had such strong consistent championship results in his time at BJR.
"The Bathurst 1000 is a clear goal on the top of MSR’s list. After our maiden race win earlier this year in Darwin, having someone like Nick in the team next year, is another big step up for the team.
"I look forward to the results that we can unlock with Nick, and together with teammate Cameron Hill will be a strong combination over the next two seasons.”
