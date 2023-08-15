MSR in Supercars driver, sponsor market

Motorsport.com understands that current major backer Truck Assist is unlikely to renew at the end of the current campaign.

That comes as part of what looks to be a scaling back for both Truck Assist and sister company NTI in its overall Supercars spend.

Truck Assist has been MSR's naming rights back for the past two season, having joined with driver Jack Le Brocq in 2022.

Since then the backing has been split across both MSR cars with the team operating as Truck Assist Racing.

Motorsport.com understands that the team is already courting new backers to fill the void that will potentially be left by Truck Assist.

A team spokesperson told Motorsport.com: “Matt Stone Racing doesn’t have any commercial announcements to make at the moment. We will confirm our 2024 commercial plans at the end of the current season.”

Talk of the exit of the major backer has prompted speculation that MSR could undergo changes – as wide-ranging as having one or both of it Teams Racing Charters on the market.

That, however, has been fiercely denied by the team, which took its first Supercars win in Darwin earlier this year.

While not entirely clear, it is thought that a potential Truck Assist exit isn't directly tied to Le Brocq's impending exit to join Erebus.

Speculation of a change in naming rights partner started well before Le Brocq emerged as the preferred candidate to replace Will Brown.

At that stage he was expected to re-sign with MSR along with rookie teammate Cam Hill, but has since seemingly opted to head to Erebus.

Le Brocq has enjoyed unwavering support from Truck Assist throughout his main game Supercars career so far.

He raced in Truck Assist colours for Tekno Autosports in 2018 and 2019 before he took the backing to Tickford Racing in 2020.

For that season the Truck Assist backing was loaned to Lee Holdsworth's car as part of an intra-team sponsorship juggle, with Le Brocq sporting Supercheap Auto colours instead.

The following year Le Brocq moved back into the Truck Assist car at Tickford, before signing with MSR alongside Truck Assist for the 2022 season.

Le Brocq's impending move, meanwhile, means MSR is now firmly involved in what is proving to be a frantic driver market.

The list of off-contract drivers includes the likes of Nick Percat, James Courtney, ex-MSR driver Todd Hazelwood and Scott Pye.

Both Percat and Pye are expected to be on the move, while the fate of three of Tickford's drivers – Courtney, Thomas Randle and Declan Fraser – is complicated by plans for the team to scale back to two cars next season.

Courtney has been subject to some silly season speculation, with links to Grove Racing as a replacement for David Reynolds if he moves to Team 18.