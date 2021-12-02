Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1

It took just five minutes for the red flag to make its first appearance of the weekend, prompted by Macauley Jones' smoking Holden rolling to a stop at The Cutting.

The initial theory was that the car had lunched its engine, however further inspections back in the garage revealed it was a power steering issue.

When the session got going again times quickly dipped into the low 2m06s, Mostert and Brodie Kostecki leading the way with a 2m06.006s and 2m06.079s respectively.

Those same two drivers led the charge in to the fives as well, Kostecki taking over top spot with a 2m05.555s, Mostert just 0.0007s behind.

The next improvements came with 12 minutes to go, Cam Waters jumping to the top with a 2m05.492s.

The Tickford driver's first stint at the top was short-lived, Mostert immediately lowering the benchmark to a 2m05.107s.

But Waters had one more green tyre run left, landing the hammer blow – a 2m05.023s – with a little over a minute to go.

Remarkably, that time is identical to the thousandth to the one that Waters set to top Practice 1 for the 2020 Bathurst 1000.

Mostert finished the session second while Will Davison popped into third place, just over a tenth off the pace, on his final run.

James Courtney capped off a promising session for Tickford in fourth, while a late lap from Mark Winterbottom left him as the second-best placed Holden in fifth.

Tim Slade was sixth fastest ahead of Shane van Gisbergen, who went off at The Chase late in the session.

Nick Percat was ninth as Kostecki slipped back to 10th after not improving on his early time.

Practice continues with a dedicated co-driver session at 4:25pm local time today.

Bathurst 1000 Practice 1 results