Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Schenken retires as Supercars race director

By:

Tim Schenken has announced his retirement from the Supercars race director role.

Schenken retires as Supercars race director

The former Formula 1 driver has held the top official job for the Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars since 1987.

However this weekend's Bathurst 1000 will be his final in the role before he hands over to James Taylor.

“Having thought about this decision and having discussed it with those near and dear to me, I came to the conclusion that it was time to call it a day,” Schenken said.

“It’s been a privilege to have been involved in the Supercars Championship for so long and to have worked with so many wonderful people during this time.

“There are so many great memories I will cherish and I expect to miss not being in race control at each event.”

Schenken will continue to work with Motorsport Australia and the FIA in other roles, including as an FIA Platinum track inspector, as well as the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Chairman of the Organising Committee and Clerk of the Course.

“I will of course remain available to the [Supercars] race control team, should they wish to chat or debrief, as I do with many officials across the globe,” Schenken added.

“Given I still have a senior role with the FIA and also with Motorsport Australia, I look forward to working on various projects in the years ahead, as well as mentoring the next generation of officials.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arroca paid tribute to Schenken's decades of service to Supercars.

“Tim has been such a major part of the Supercars Championship and is highly respected," said Arocca.

"He can certainly take credit for the professionalism in the way these events are now officiated and run.

“We saw how Tim was able to mentor the likes of Michael Masi, who was able to move seamlessly into the Formula 1 race director role which is evidence of the professionalism of the Supercars race control set up.

“Tim deserves a sincere thank you from everyone in the motorsport community and we look forward to continuing to work with him at Motorsport Australia in the years to come.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer echoed Arocca's thoughts.

“It has been a pleasure seeing Tim lead the team in race control and on behalf of everyone at the Repco Supercars Championship, we congratulate and sincerely thank Tim for his contributions to our category over so many years," he said.

“There are only a handful of people who would have been to as many races as Tim and his knowledge and experience has been invaluable to so many throughout his journey in Supercars.

“Tim has left such a legacy on Supercars officialdom and his friendship and presence in race control will be missed.”

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1
Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst S5000: Golding wins crash-affected opener Tasman Series – Bathurst
Other open wheel

Bathurst S5000: Golding wins crash-affected opener

Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1 Bathurst II
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Schenken retires as Supercars race director
Supercars Supercars

Schenken retires as Supercars race director

Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Waters pips Mostert in Practice 1

Randle to sport Castrol livery in 2022 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Randle to sport Castrol livery in 2022 Supercars

2021 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.