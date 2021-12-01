Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 2021 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars News

Randle to sport Castrol livery in 2022 Supercars

By:

Thomas Randle will sport a Castrol livery when he makes his full-time Supercars debut in 2022.

The 25-year-old is set for his rookie main game season with the Ford squad as part of its re-expansion to four cars next year.

It's now been confirmed his existing backing from Castrol, which also included his wildcard outings this year, will carry over into the new deal as one of Tickford's regular drivers.

“I’ve been racing on Castrol oil since I was pretty young, so to have Castrol’s support on the #55 Tickford Mustang as a rookie full-time Supercars driver is just incredible," said Randle.

"Obviously having Castrol’s backing of our wildcard entry this year with Tickford Racing has been fantastic, and we’re just thrilled to be able to take this partnership to the next level in 2022 and beyond.

"It’s surreal to see my name on the window of the green machine, and to join the list of Castrol Racing drivers is an amazing honour. Castrol has been an instrumental part of so many historic moments in Australian motorsport, and we definitely want to create our own in the years to come.”

Jotika Prasad, Castrol's marketing director in Australia and New Zealand, welcomed the return of a dedicated Castrol entry on the Supercars grid.

"We are delighted that the Castrol Racing Mustang will be back on the grid full-time in 2022 – and it’s a fitting celebration of our two-decade partnership with Tickford,” said Prasad.

“We are also incredibly excited to support Thomas Randle in this next step of his career.

"Thomas has already proven himself a fierce competitor on-track, and exceptional individual off-track, and we’re confident that Castrol can play a key role in accelerating his potential.

"Both Thomas and the team at Tickford have been tremendous ambassadors of Castrol over the years and have represented our brand and products incredibly well at the pinnacle of Australian motorsport.

"The Castrol Racing name has been associated with some of Supercars’ most successful drivers, and we are very much looking forward to adding to those achievements with Thomas and Tickford in 2022.”

Randle will make his full-time debut with Tickford at the 2022 season opener in Newcastle.

Before then he will join James Courtney in a Tickford Mustang at this weekend's Bathurst 1000.

