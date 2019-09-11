Top events
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 test driver inks mtec race deal

shares
comments
S5000 test driver inks mtec race deal
By:
Sep 11, 2019, 4:21 AM

Tim Macrow, the driver behind the development of the S5000, will partner Matt Brabham for series opener at Sandown.

The renowned open-wheeler ace has been involved in the series since the original Formula Thunder 5000 concept stage, built around a Swift Formula Nippon tub.

Macrow continued to lead the development of the series into its current phase, completing the majority of the early running in the prototype Onroak-Ligier car.

It's that same prototype chassis that he'll race next weekend, which has since been updated to full current spec.

The entry will be run by Toyota Racing Series regular mtec Motorsport, headed up by experienced race engineer and team manager Bruin Beasley.

The squad will also field a car for Matt Brabham.

“Having done a few laps along the way in the development car, I do know the thrill that awaits all the drivers lining up at Sandown,” said Macrow.

“It’s going to be a red letter day for Australian motorsport, and I’ll be giving it a red hot go, as someone once said!

“Running alongside Matt will be interesting. While he hasn’t run open-wheelers for a year or two, don’t forget he was US F2000 champion a few years back, and ran very strongly in Indy Lights, and then his one-off Aussie-backed entry in the 2016 Indy 500.

"Not a bad resume…”

Beasley, who also oversees the Garry Rogers Motorsport TCR programme, says the two-car Sandown entry is a toe-in-the-water exercise that could lead to more next year.

“mtec is an open-wheel organisation, so this is an opportunity to do something special and historic in the local scene,” said Beasley.

“Personally, I’m committed to running GRM’s TCR programme, however, I’ll have a crew of my regular crew, made up of local and international staff, that will look after the two cars at our usual high standards.

“I’m a big fan of the S5000 concept, but we need to get through this year and then see what will happen for 2020 and beyond. It is certainly something that we are looking at closely as a full-time category to be involved in.

“With these two drivers, we have a really good shot at getting some good results at Sandown. Tim has done plenty of laps, and Matt is no stranger to high-powered open-wheelers.”

The Sandown S5000 races can streamed live and free from anywhere in the world through Motorsport.TV.

Confirmed S5000 drivers for Sandown:

Rubens Barrichello – Team BRM
Will Brown – Eggleston Motorsport
Matt Brabham – mtec Motorsport
Tim Macrow – mtec Motorsport
John Martin – AGI Sport
Tom Alexander – AGI Sport
Michael Gibson – Albert Callegher

