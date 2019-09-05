Top events
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Martin lands AGI S5000 seat

shares
comments
Martin lands AGI S5000 seat
By:
Sep 5, 2019, 8:47 PM

John Martin has landed a seat with AGI Sport for the opening S5000 round at Sandown this month.

The deal marks a return to high-powered open-wheelers for Martin, who has A1GP, Superleague Formula and Formula Renault 3.5 starts to his thanks to a stint in Europe.

His inclusion in the field comes as no great surprise, Martin having already tested the prototype car several times, and signalled his intention to be on the Sandown grid.

“As soon as Rubens Barrichello was announced, I was like 'I definitely have to be on the grid now'," said Martin.

“It will be a pleasure to race against him and some of the others that have already been confirmed.

“The car is straight out of development, and a real credit to the guys at Garry Rogers Motorsport to have put them all together and done such a good job. 

“It should be a good challenge. It’s going to be really cool, and it’s quite a thrill to be involved in the very first race.

“Some people are saying that this is Australia’s version of IndyCar. One thing is for sure, it’s going to be exciting.

“The cars are pretty fast and loose, and the racing should be awesome. Low aero, high horsepower. I can’t wait for Sandown. It’s going to a mega race weekend.”

The Sandown meeting will be a busy one for Martin, who, like Will Brown, will be dovetailing S5000 and TCR Australia programmes.

Series Other open wheel
Drivers John Martin
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

