Brabham to race in S5000 opener

The third-generation racer has signed on for the first-ever S5000 race weekend, which will take place at Sandown in Melbourne next month.

He joins former Formula 1 star Rubens Barrichello on the entry list, the pair currently the only confirmed drivers for the Sandown opener.

More confirmations are expected to follow soon, with the first multi-car test and driver evaluation set to take place at Phillip Island this Wednesday.

Brabham is no stranger to top-level single-seater racing, with wins in Pro Mazda and Indy Lights.

He also finished 22nd at the 2016 Indy 500.

"I have obviously kept an eye on the development of the S5000 and was a bit excited when I got the call offering me a drive in the first ever race," said Brabham.

"I have looked at the bit of vision floating around after the couple of tests the car has had, and the S5000 looks like it will be fun to drive.

"To have Rubens Barrichello also in the field is pretty cool and I am looking forward to seeing who else we will be battling against.

"Obviously the Brabham family has had links with open-wheel racing for many decades now and I am proud to be flying the flag in the first race of this new Australian-created formula.

"To be having the race at Sandown International Raceway is also pretty cool, considering its history in Australian motorsport."